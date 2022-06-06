SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 6
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mayo, Lourdes tennis teams hoping for glory at state

The Mayo and Lourdes boys tennis teams have reached the Class AA and Class A state team tournaments, respectively. Both have a shot at doing something big.

052821-MAYO-CENTURY_TENNIS-CHAMPS-6958.jpg
Mayo’s Philip Wisniewski returns the ball during a No. 2 doubles Section 1AA boys tennis team championship match against Century on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Mayo High School.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
June 06, 2022 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Phil Wisniewski has been on the Mayo tennis team the last three years. Never before have things felt quite this good for the Spartans junior.

Not that there was anything wrong with Mayo tennis in the past. But for Wisniewski, this season has been special.

"Our team has really grown and bonded," said Wisniewski, who plays No 1 doubles for No. 4 ranked Mayo. "This has for sure been the closest team I've been on. I've enjoyed it a lot."

Read more from Pat
052221-HVL-TRACK-624.jpg
Prep
Unbreakable bond helps carry Stewartville throwers to greatness
Stewartville throwers Peyton Byrne and Tor Lunaas both state bound in two events after performances in Section 1AA meet.
June 04, 2022 11:52 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
052621-BIG-NINE-GIRLS-TRACK-08064.jpg
Prep
Byron girls sprint past the Section 1AA competition
Led by their terrific batch of sprinters, the Byron girls showed off their winning stuff in the Section 1AA meet.
June 04, 2022 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Mark with Gold Medals.JPG
Exclusive
Sports
Saturday Sports Q+A: Rochester's Kieffer is a National Senior Games champion
Mark Kieffer, former longtime boys basketball coach at Rochester Mayo, has turned to extreme-length bicycling as his passion in recent years. This past month, he became a national champion.
June 04, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Load More

Wisniewski has the best part of the sandwich waiting for him this week, as Mayo will take part in the state team tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday at the University of Minnesota's Baseline Tennis Center. That will be followed by Wisniewski participating Thursday and Friday in the state individual tournament, along with Mayo doubles partner Ben Erickson.

But it is the team stuff that the 18-3 Spartans covet most. Mayo is a darkhorse to actually win the championship, but it is definitely in the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

It got to state after beating Century 5-2 in the Section 1AA final. It also got there after challenging itself all season, with a pack of duals against fellow top-10 ranked teams.

Its most impressive win came against No. 5-ranked Mounds View, a team it split with during the year. And there were losses to No. 1 Wayzata and No. 3 Orono, as well a win over No. 9 Mahtomedi and two wins over No. 7 Century.

"We played a tough schedule to prepare us for this opportunity," Mayo longtime coach Jeff Demaray said. "If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. I feel like we are playing our best right now."

Mayo will be favored when it opens the state tournament at 10 a.m. Tuesday, taking on sturdy but unranked Eagan. Mayo is seeded No. 4 in the tournament, Eagan No. 5.

Should Mayo prevail, it would almost certainly play No. 1 seed Orono next. Orono is fresh off a 4-3 win over Wayzata in the Section 5AA championship.

A clash with Orono is daunting. It beat Mayo 6-1 earlier this season, though there were a pack of close matches in that one.

Demaray knows how good Orono is having seen it firsthand.

"They are No. 1 for a reason," he said. "They have a lot of players who've been to state. There are four or five seniors on that team. They deserve the No. 1 seed."

ADVERTISEMENT

Demaray is not ready to get ahead of himself. A clash with Orono is no done deal for his team. Eagan, seeded just one spot below Mayo, will provide plenty of a challenge in the first round.

Proving time for Lourdes

OK, finally, it is here.

The Lourdes boys tennis team has been waiting for this literally since it headed home from last year's state tournament.

Already, after losing 7-0 to Breck in the semifinals, they were telling themselves that 2022 would be their year. It would be their time to -- with immense confidence -- pursue a state championship.

Section 1A Boys Tennis Individual Championship
Lourdes' Charlie Young returns the ball during the Section 1A boys tennis doubles championship with his partner Easton Blissenbach against Lourdes' Freddie Suhler and Ethan Leeser Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Beginning Tuesday at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis, they'll go about trying to prove that they've been right along, that they are the best that Class A has to offer in 2022.

"I am excited because we think we have a great shot at winning the state championship," Lourdes senior Easton Blissenbach said. "We've been working hard at this. And we're still working hard at it."

No. 2-ranked Lourdes begins its state-title push at 10 a.m. Tuesday against No. 9 Foley in the quarterfinals. Win that one and a rematch with No. 3 Breck would likely be looming in Wednesday's semifinals. Breck graduated some key players from a year ago and Lourdes has already beaten the Mustangs once this season, 5-2.

Win both of those and the 13-5 Eagles would find themselves in the final. Their foe would almost certainly be the tournament's favorite, No. 1-ranked St. Paul Academy, a team that beat it 5-2 a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

But in Lourdes' minds, the odds should be in its favor, not SPA's. Which makes this week "proving time."

"We don;t put any thought into (rankings)," said Blissenbach, one of six incredibly close and driven seniors on this year's Lourdes team. "We've not played (St. Paul Academy) this year. That (ranking) is based on last year.”

Lourdes coach Steve Tacl also likes his team’s state-tournament chances. The Eagles, who are seeking their first state championship since 2018, seem to be playing their best tennis. Schaeffer Academy figured to be a bit of a challenge for Lourdes in the Section 1A final. But that never materialized, Lourdes romping 7-0.

The Eagles are extremely strong at the top of their lineup, with No. 1 singles guy Marjan Veldic ranked No. 1 in Class A, and Ethan Leeser considered possibly the best No. 2 singles player in the state.

And there is plenty more good stuff beneath them, including talented and versatile (singles or doubles) Freddie Suhler, who figured to play either No. 3 singles or No. 1 doubles.

Still, as much confidence as Tacl has in his team, he's not ready to print any state championship T-shirts yet. All he knows is that his Eagles have a chance at achieving their dream. But it’s just a chance.

“At the end of the day, it comes down to who wins the bag matches, matches at state that are really close,” he said. “Right now, we’re just trying to prepare their minds for big moments. Our guys know what it is to be at state tournaments. There is different energy up there. Not everything is a storybook ending. You have to perform well.”

Related Topics: BOYS TENNISROCHESTERMAYO HIGH SCHOOLLOURDES HIGH SCHOOLMINNESOTA2021-22 SPRING MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Section 1 tournament baseball pairings, results
A scoreboard of baseball games.
June 05, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Saturday, June 4, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
June 05, 2022 02:19 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Saturday, June 4, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
June 05, 2022 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Section 1AAA championships
Prep
Section 1AAA girls track notebook: Century relays and Mayo's Hannah Hanson put on show
All four Century relays qualified for state and the Panthers also won mutliple individual titles, while Mayo's Hannah Hanson swept the hurdles titles.
June 04, 2022 07:46 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten