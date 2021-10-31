Mayo makes big plays to survive Century in section semifinals

It wasn't easy, but this time Mayo got the job done.

The Spartans have faced Century three times in section play since 2016 and each time the Panthers had emerged as the winner. But on Saturday it was top-seed Mayo that was able to advance as it defeated No. 4 Century 49-29 in the Section 1AAAAA semifinals.

“It feels great,” Mayo quarterback Bennett Ellsworth said. “Century’s always been a problem for us in the playoffs. (This time) we got to host them and do our thing.”

“I’m proud of our kids because we know that they’ve worked extremely hard and they’re not going to quit or put their heads down,” Mayo coach Donny Holcomb said. “They’re just going to keep working harder and grind it out.”

Mayo (9-1) had beaten Century 42-0 during the regular season. But this time the Panthers (4-6) gave Mayo a tough battle and it was a seven-point game in the fourth quarter.

“I’m extremely proud of how hard these kids played,” Century coach Jon Vik said. “I thought our defensive staff had a great game plan that kind of kept Mayo on its heels a little bit. Offensively, I thought our coaches put together a great game plan to move the football.”

Overall Mayo just had too many offensive weapons. Ellsworth was a stellar 15-for-19 for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Noah Smith ran for 140 yards and four touchdowns, three in the fourth quarter, as he went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season. Cayden Holcomb (nine catches, 96 yards, two TDs) and Carter Holcomb (five catches, 101 yards, one TD) combined for 197 receiving yards.

“It’s awesome, Noah, Cayden, Carter, Spencer (Pearson), all the time,” Ellsworth said. “Also the line is doing great things up front.”

“They’re a very explosive team and they’ve got a lot of talent on both sides of the football,” Vik said.

Ellsworth helped the Spartans hit some big plays on third down that were crucial in the contest. The senior QB found Carter Holcomb for a 62-yard TD pass on third-and-7 in the second quarter. He flipped a 44-yard TD pass to Cayden Holcomb on another third-and-7 play in the third quarter after Century had time the game at 14-14.

“We’re just able to take it one play at a time and execute everything and believe we can get everything we can,” Ellsworth said.

Ellsworth passed to Max Vanderkieft for 18 yards on a third-and-9 play late in the third quarter and one play later he tossed a 12-yard TD to Cayden Holcomb to make the score 28-14.

“It was frustrating because sometimes we had the right situation and we didn’t make the plays,” Vik said.

But when Matt Haun found Jacob Willis for a 28-yard touchdown pass, Century was down just 28-21 with 7:55 still to play.

“It was kind of on edge with just a touchdown lead and not knowing,” Donny Holcomb said. ”Our defense wasn’t stopping them with what they were doing and you never know. You come out on offense and make a mistake it could be a tie game.”

But Mayo came up big on its next drive, and it needed to convert on fourth down in the process. Ellsworth hit Carter Holcomb for a gain of 15 on a fourth-and-10 play. Smith ran 23 yards for a TD on the next play to put Mayo up 34-21.

“We converted on those to keep some drives going or it could have been a lot different,” Donny Holcomb said. “Kids made plays when they needed to make plays.”

After Mayo went up 34-21, the Spartans got two straight defensive stops on downs deep in Century territory. That led to a pair of touchdown runs by Smith to put the game away.

“Those were huge,” Donny Holcomb said. “They stuck with it and made some plays when we definitely needed to. And I give Century a ton of credit for what they did out here. They had a couple of bad snaps that helped us.”

“It didn’t matter what the final score was,” Vik said. “We had to try and spark something, so why not.”

Mayo finished with 389 total yards and Century had 311. Cole Elbing ran for 125 yards and two TDs for the Panthers while Haun threw for 125 yards and a TD and also ran for 68 yards and a score.

“We ran the football, we threw the football, we did a lot of really positive things against an excellent football team,” Vik said. “I’m very proud of these kids. Just mistakes and things like that, you can’t do that against a good team like this.”

Mayo will now host No. 2 seed Owatonna in the section title game at 7 p.m. next Saturday.

“We’ve got the confidence and the momentum, we’re rolling,” Ellsworth said.

MAYO 49, CENTURY 29

Century 0-7-7-15 —29

Mayo 0-14-14-21 —49

First Quarter

Mayo —Noah Smith 9 run (Mario Magnotto kick), 11:20.

Second Quarter

Mayo — Carter Holcomb 62 pass from Bennett Ellsworth (Magnotto kick), 6:16.

Cent — Matt Haun 2 run (Charles Paul kick), 0:23.

Third Quarter

Cent — Cole Elbing 2 run (Paul kick), 7:18.

Mayo — Cayden Holcomb 44 pass from Ellsworth (Magnotto kick), 5:23.

Mayo — Cayden Holcomb 12 pass from Ellsworth (Magnotto kick), 0:22.

Fourth Quarter

Cent — Jacob Wills 28 pass from Haun (Paul kick), 7:55.

Mayo — Smith 23 run (bad snap on PAT try), 5:00.

Mayo —Smith 18 run (Cayden Holcomb pass from Ellsworth), 4:32.

Mayo —Smith 5 run (Gideon Heng kick), 1:44.

Cent — Elbing 2 run (Elbing run) 0:10.

TEAM TOTALS

Cent — Mayo

Total Net Yards 311 — 389

Rushes-Yards 37-186 — 29-174

Passing Yards 125 — 215

Comp.-att.-int. 11-24-0 —15-19-0

Penalties-Yds. 5-40 — 1-10

Fumbles-lost 1-0 — 0-0

Punts-ave. 4-20.5 — 0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Century: Cole Elbing 17-112, Matt Haun 19-68, Zach Herber 1-6. Mayo: Noah Smith 25-140, Bennett Ellsworth 3-30, Tore Pappenfus 1-4.

Passing

Century : Matt Haun 11 comp., 24 att., 1 TD, 125. Mayo: Bennett Ellsworth 15-for-19, 3 TDs, 215 yards.

Receiving

Century : Jacob Wills 5-51, Josh Berg 3-59, Eli Thompson 1-8, Damian Gerads 1-5, Ethan Wills 1-2. Mayo: Cayden Holcomb 9-96, Carter Holcomb 5-101, Max Vanderkieft 1-18.

Missed field goal: Mayo, Mario Magnotto 34 WL.

