We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mayo makes it back-to-back state soccer appearances with drama-filled win

Mayo scored once with 5 minutes left in regulation and then in overtime to beat Owatonna 2-1 in the section title game.

Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer
Mayo’s Bryan Islas Aguirre (7) reacts after scoring a goal in overtime for the win during a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game against Owatonna on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 2-1 in overtime advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
October 18, 2022 09:12 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — There was a 13-game winning streak for Mayo, a Big Nine Conference regular-season title and a No. 8 Class AA ranking.

On Tuesday night at Mayo Stadium, all of that good stuff looked like it was about to become just a memory. Owatonna led it 1-0 late in the Section 1AAA boys soccer championship game at Mayo Stadium.

Hope all gone?

No. The Spartans rode a brilliant final 5 minutes of regulation and then a game-winning goal 1 minute into sudden-death overtime by dazzler Bryan Islas-Aguirre to beat the Huskies 2-1 and advance to state for the second straight year.

And Mayo's other goal? That came from its leading scorer, Kymani Chitulangoma. He took a perfectly placed long crossing pass from Adrian Bacilio with 5 minutes left in regulation and headed it into the net as he stood just to the left of the goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo controlled the ball and the game's pace the majority of the night. But on the scoreboard, it had nothing to show for all of that possession time and skill. At least nothing until the final 5 minutes of regulation. And from then on, it was all Mayo.

The Spartans take a 17-1 record into the state tournament. Owatonna ends at 14-4-1.

This story will be updated later tonight.

Related Topics: BOYS SOCCERMAYO HIGH SCHOOLOWATONNAROCHESTER
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer
Prep
Photos: Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game on Oct. 18, 2022
Mayo defeated Owatonna 2-1 in overtime during a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
October 18, 2022 10:37 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Cross Country Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys cross country conference championship results for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022
A scoreboard of Tuesday's boys cross country conference championship meets
October 18, 2022 10:32 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lourdes senior captains.jpg
Prep
Lourdes boys repeat as Section 1A soccer champions
Top-seeded Lourdes defeated No. 2 Winona Cotter 2-1 in the Section 1A boys soccer title game on Tuesday.
October 18, 2022 10:27 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
byron volleyball
Prep
Byron sweeps Cannon Falls in Bears’ most anticipated game this season
The Bears handed the Bombers its second conference loss this season.
October 18, 2022 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe