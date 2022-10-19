Mayo makes it back-to-back state soccer appearances with drama-filled win

ROCHESTER — There was a 13-game winning streak for Mayo, a Big Nine Conference regular-season title and a No. 8 Class AA ranking.

On Tuesday night at Mayo Stadium, all of that good stuff looked like it was about to become just a memory. Owatonna led it 1-0 late in the Section 1AAA boys soccer championship game at Mayo Stadium.

Hope all gone?

No. The Spartans rode a brilliant final 5 minutes of regulation and then a game-winning goal 1 minute into sudden-death overtime by dazzler Bryan Islas-Aguirre to beat the Huskies 2-1 and advance to state for the second straight year.

And Mayo's other goal? That came from its leading scorer, Kymani Chitulangoma. He took a perfectly placed long crossing pass from Adrian Bacilio with 5 minutes left in regulation and headed it into the net as he stood just to the left of the goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo controlled the ball and the game's pace the majority of the night. But on the scoreboard, it had nothing to show for all of that possession time and skill. At least nothing until the final 5 minutes of regulation. And from then on, it was all Mayo.

The Spartans take a 17-1 record into the state tournament. Owatonna ends at 14-4-1.

This story will be updated later tonight.

