Sports Prep

Mayo makes quick work of Eagan, advances to boys tennis semifinals

No. 2 seed Mayo ran past unseeded Eagan in the first round of Tuesday's boys state tennis tournament.

Mayo Tennis Logo
Mayo Spartans
By Staff reports
Today at 2:14 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Mayo’s pursuit of its first state Class AA boys tennis title in 12 years is still very much alive.

The No. 2-seeded Spartans flexed their tennis muscles on Tuesday, cruising past unseeded Eagan 7-0 at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center.

Mayo got its win in a hurry, capturing all but two of its matches in straight sets.

Find more news important to you

The Spartans moved to 20-1 with the win. They’ll play the winner of No. 3 Blake and unseeded Elk River at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Mayo 7, Eagan 0

Singles: Tej Bhagra (M) def. Carter Michaels 6-1, 6-0; Ben Erickson (M) def. Owen Heidtke 6-2, 2-6, 10-4; Caleb Neisen (M) def. Jack Gustafson 7-5, 6-2; Ian Li (M) def. Will Heidtke 6-7 (7-4), 6-1, 12-10. Doubles: Philip Wisniewski/Caleb Kennel (M) def. Sowmik Garishakurti/Charlie Stonecipher 6-1, 6-0; Noah Wisniewski/David Teng (M) def. Jacob Braginsky/Omer Mitha 6-0, 6-3; Daniel Meunier/Zach Thomas (M) def. Luke Poppinga/Blake Prouty 6-0, 6-0.

By Staff reports
