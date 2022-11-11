Mayo, Mankato West ready for Round 2

ROCHESTER — Who’s down for a rematch?

Back on Sept. 30, Mayo and Mankato West delivered one of the games of the 2022 season, throwing haymakers at each other left and right in what many viewed as a potential state tournament matchup.

Ultimately, the Scarlets overcame not one, but two 14-point deficits on that warm September night to keep their impressive two-year win streak alive with a 28-24 victory.

That streak is now up to 29 games for the defending Class AAAAA state champion Scarlets, after they dispatched Chanhassen 23-21 to reach the state quarterfinals. Incredibly, their last loss came over three years ago: Nov. 1, 2019, in the Section 2AAAAA Championship.

Mayo's five wins since suffering its only loss of the season have come by an average of 30 points. The latest a 36-7 shellacking of section rival Owatonna to reach the Class 5A state tournament for the second consecutive season.

In other words both teams have played their part in giving the people want they want.

Now, it's time for Round 2.

Only this time, a spot in U.S. Bank Stadium is on the line, as No. 6 ranked Mayo takes on top-ranked Mankato West in a Class 5A state quarterfinal, 7 p.m. Saturday at Prior Lake High School.

And if Saturday can even produce a fraction of what Round 1 did, then get your popcorn ready.

"We are looking forward to the challenge," Mayo coach Donny Holcomb said. "(Mankato West) has always done it the right way and they do it with class. Their kids play with good sportsmanship, coaches are respectable. They're doing the right thing, the right way. And they've kept it going for a long time."

Mayo's Tore Papenfuss (30) is stopped by Mankato West's Gage Schmidt (57) during a football game Sept. 30, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mankato West beat Mayo 28-24. Post Bulletin file photo

“Obviously Mayo is a good team and we know that first-hand,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “It's a little different than even like last year playing Saint Thomas Academy or Rogers you have a lot of unknown going into the game. This one isn't as much unknown. We know who are the guys that we need to stop or vice versa. So, I mean, it changes that kind of demeanor a little bit, but obviously the excitement is there for our guys.”

Helget is now in his sixth season in charge of a program that has been at the top of the mountain for 16 years now.

Twelve of the Scarlets’ 14 state appearances and four of their six state titles have come since 2006.

Yet, the Spartans proved on Sept. 30 they weren’t too far off from conquering that summit.

Despite the loss, Mayo could match the physicality of West, something that was not the case last year in a 30-6 victory for West or even in the Spartans state quarterfinal against Mahtomedi.

It was made clear that night, the next step for the Spartans wasn’t, in fact, too far away.

It leads to a confident group entering Saturday.

“I think the biggest thing is that we have the potential,” Holcomb said. “Potential means nothing until you reach it and we showed that we can. We can do some good things, but we got to play a full game and we definitely didn't play a very explosive exciting second half which we got to make those corrections and finish the game.”

The Spartans that night were able to limit a West rushing attack that averages over 200 yards per game to just 86 on 18 carries, but the difference, specifically in the second half was the play of West quarterback Barton Mcaninch.

The junior and first-year starter kept the chains moving with accurate, short passes, finishing 25-for-35 for 273 yards and a touchdown with completions to seven different receivers. He also tallied 54 yards rushing on eight carries with three touchdowns. With a 67% completion percentage and 25 touchdowns to zero interceptions, he's been great all season.

“We played maybe a little bit too soft,” Holcomb said. “We just have to make those corrections and be able to play a complete game.”

"They will switch some things up, just like we will," Helget said. "We will make little adjustments and so will they. It's the chess game within the chess game."

That Mayo defense will be short-handed entering Saturday as well.

Stellar linebacker Logan Burger will not play after being ejected for being flagged for an illegal hit on Owatonna quarterback Jacob Ginskey during the Section 1AAAAA championship.

Ginskey had to be stretchered off the field, before taken via ambulance to a local hospital, where he was released later that night. Owatonna coach Jeff Williams told the PB this week that Ginskey is doing well.

Both he and Holcomb have expressed similar sentiment in the days since, calling the situation just an unfortunate, bang-bang football play. One that didn’t have malicious intent behind it, just one that happened in a split second situation.

"First thing is we're glad that there QB is doing well," Holcomb said. "It's an unfortunate situation for everybody, Jacob, the refs, for Logan, because things happen so quickly, and decisions have to be made. And ultimately, this one effects an additional game that we really wish Logan was able to play in.

"(The defense) is playing for Logan to get another game. As far as a team standpoint, it's the next guy up. We believe in everybody we put in there."

On offense for the Spartans one would expect West to do everything in its power to take away Carter Holcomb.

The junior receiver was incredible against the Spartans, catching eight passes for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He has been lightning in a bottle all season long, flashing whenever the Spartans seemingly need him. But what has really helped this Mayo offense take off is the solidification of Isaiah Beale as RB1.

He had just five yards on six carries in the first battle versus West, but the sophomore has rushed for 766 yards and all 13 of his touchdowns in the five games since. He gives Mayo a balanced offensive attack that coaches always desire.

With the continued strong play from quarterback Rees Grimsrud and a rock solid offensive line to pair well with a srong defense, it appears now is the time to write the next chapter in this program's history.

“The next step in the program is getting to ‘The Bank’ and the kids know that,” Holcomb said. “That's what's been on their mind. It's all about the kids and, and the decisions that they've made to put themselves in a position they are in. Now they gotta go out and give it their all.”