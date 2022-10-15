Mayo overcomes sluggish start, runs over Austin behind potent rushing attack

ROCHESTER — It was a bit more of a challenge than perhaps the No. 8 ranked Mayo football team was expecting, but in the end the Spartans got it done.

Isaiah Beale had another strong game on the ground to lead a potent rushing attack and Carter Holcomb hauled in two more receiving touchdowns as Mayo held off upset-minded Austin 57-26 Friday night at Mayo High School.

The Spartans improve to 6-1 overall, while the Packers fall to 1-6 entering the final week of the regular season.

Yet, Austin gave Spartans everything it asked for and then some.

The Packers took the opening drive down the field, before capping it off with a 23-yard touchdown catch from Manny Guy on fourth-and-13. It was the first of three fourth and long conversion that resulted in touchdowns in the first half for the Packers. It was Guy again on the last one, making a great contested catch for a 28-yard touchdown to turn a two deficit back to one before the half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guy finished with three receiving touchdowns, adding a 53-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

But the Spartans offense was simply too strong.

Mayo scored on five of its six first half possessions as the Packers just had no answer for the balanced attack of the Spartans.

Rudy Lozoya rushed for over 150 yards, Isaiah Beale kept the momentum from last week's big game going with three touchdowns and Carter Holcomb did Carter Holcomb things with three more receiving touchdowns.

Touchdown Mayo: Second TD grab for Holcomb as he puts his defender on a poster for a 6-yard TD catch. 21-14 Mayo, 11:56 2Q. pic.twitter.com/VtJ6OdSv1V — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) October 15, 2022

The Mayo offense finished with over 400 yards of total offense and over 250 yards rushing.

Mayo now finishes the regular season on the road at Byron 7 p.m. Wednesday. Austin hosts Albert Lea.