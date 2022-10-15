We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Mayo overcomes sluggish start, runs over Austin behind potent rushing attack

The Packers gave the No. 8 Spartans a heavy right hook in the first quarter, but the Mayo offense was just simply too much.

Austin vs. Mayo football
Mayo's Rudy Lozoya carries the ball against Austin during a game on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at Mayo High School
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten
October 14, 2022
ROCHESTER — It was a bit more of a challenge than perhaps the No. 8 ranked Mayo football team was expecting, but in the end the Spartans got it done.

Isaiah Beale had another strong game on the ground to lead a potent rushing attack and Carter Holcomb hauled in two more receiving touchdowns as Mayo held off upset-minded Austin 57-26 Friday night at Mayo High School.

The Spartans improve to 6-1 overall, while the Packers fall to 1-6 entering the final week of the regular season.

Yet, Austin gave Spartans everything it asked for and then some.

The Packers took the opening drive down the field, before capping it off with a 23-yard touchdown catch from Manny Guy on fourth-and-13. It was the first of three fourth and long conversion that resulted in touchdowns in the first half for the Packers. It was Guy again on the last one, making a great contested catch for a 28-yard touchdown to turn a two deficit back to one before the half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guy finished with three receiving touchdowns, adding a 53-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

But the Spartans offense was simply too strong.

Mayo scored on five of its six first half possessions as the Packers just had no answer for the balanced attack of the Spartans.

Rudy Lozoya rushed for over 150 yards, Isaiah Beale kept the momentum from last week's big game going with three touchdowns and Carter Holcomb did Carter Holcomb things with three more receiving touchdowns.

The Mayo offense finished with over 400 yards of total offense and over 250 yards rushing.

Mayo now finishes the regular season on the road at Byron 7 p.m. Wednesday. Austin hosts Albert Lea.

Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
