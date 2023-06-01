99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Mayo powers its way back to outscore Owatonna 10-8 in Section 1AAAA baseball

No. 1 seed Mayo overcome an early 6-1 deficit to defeat No. 8 Owatonna in the second round of section play Wednesday. Mayo is now 2-0 in section play.

Mason Leimbek and Sam Hruska.jpg
Mayo teammates Mason Leimbek, left, and Sam Hruska celebrate after the Spartans defeated Owatonna 10-8 in the second round of Section 1AAAA baseball play on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Mayo High School. Leimbek and Hruska both hit a home run and drove in two runs in the game.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Today at 9:09 PM

This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

ROCHESTER — An early deficit is no reason for the 2023 Mayo baseball team to panic.

The Spartans, despite their lofty 18-4 record, have had their share of games falling behind early this season. They did so earlier this year to Owatonna before rallying for a 9-8 victory. So when the top-seeded Spartans fell behind No. 4 Owatonna 6-1 in the second round of Section 1AAAA play on Wednesday, they didn't sulk or get down. The Mayo hitters just dug in at the plate and did what they've been doing all season, score runs.

Mayo scored nine straight runs to take a 10-6 lead and then held on to beat Owatonna 10-8. The win moves Mayo to 2-0 in section play while Owatonna (10-12) suffers its second straight section loss and was eliminated.

Mason Leimbek and Sam Hruska both hit a home run and drove in two runs for Mayo. Leimbek finished 3-for-3. The Spartans finished with 13 hits and seven different players had at least one.

Ethan LaBrash was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Carson Beavers hit a two-run triple in a three-run fourth inning. Hruska's two-run homer in a five-run fifth put Mayo ahead for the first time, 8-6.

Mitch Seykora hit two home runs and drove in three runs for the Huskies.

Mayo swept the Huskies 9-8 and 8-2 in a doubleheader during the regular season. The Spartans had trailed 6-2 after three innings in the first game.

Mayo plays No. 2 Lakeville South in the winner's bracket final at 10 a.m. Saturday in Dundas. The winner advances to the section title game while the loser will play in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Mayo 10, Owatonna 8
Owatonna#123#002#0#—#8#8#2
Mayo#101#350#x#—#10#13#0
No. 4 Owatonna: Tayte Berg 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 R; Briley Highfield 2 RBI; Ayden Walter 1 R; Chris Homuth 1-for-2; Collin Vick 1-for-4; Michael Reinardy 1-for-2, 1 2B, 2 R; Mitch Seykora 3-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R. Pitchers: Michael Reinardy 3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Tanner Smith 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K; Teagun Ahrens (LP) 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K; Kam Smith 2/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Jonathan Chubb 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.
No. 1 Mayo: Sam Hruska 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R; Mason Leimbek 3-for-3, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 R; Carson Beavers 1-for-3, 3 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; Chase Gasner 1-for-3; Spencer Kober 1-for-3, 1 R; Ethan LaBrash 3-for-4 3 RBI; Alex Sadowy 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Ian Regal 2 1/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Grant Woodcock (WP) 2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Zach Condon 2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
