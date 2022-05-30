Mayo powers way past Century in Section 1AAAA baseball opener

The Mayo baseball team has struggled to generate much offense off of Century right-handed pitcher Ryan Ohm over the past two seasons. But the Spartans were ready on Monday.

Ohm had posted wins over Mayo earlier this season as well as last spring when he was a junior. But in the first round of Section 1AAAA play on Monday, the No. 3 seed and host Spartans found their offensive stroke against Ohm. Mayo touched Ohm for nine hits and six earned runs in four innings and posted an 11-5 section victory.

“The guys sat back on Ohm very well and were able to put a lot of his good pitches in play, and hit them hard, too,” Mayo coach Tom Senne said. “We made a lot of solid contact today.”

The top three hitters in the Mayo order did a lot of damage. Kyle Prindle (4-for-5), Chase Gasner (3-for-5) and Ian Regal (2-for-2) combined to go 9-for-11 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs.

“I think it was just the right approach at the plate and confidence,” Regal said. “We had seen him twice already and knew what was coming. We worked on offspeed (pitches in) practice leading up to it so we were ready to hit him.”

Regal overcame a slow start to earn the win on the mound. The left-hander allowed single runs in the first and second innings when he combined to walk three. But overall he allowed just three hits and didn't allow another run until Century scored two unearned runs in the fifth.

“After those (first two innings) he settled in and really took charge,” Senne said. “He went at the hitters.”

Regal walked four and struck out seven on a windy day at Mayo High School.

“My curve was off today so I just stuck with the fastball and slider,” Regal said. “With the wind going to the right, my slider was moving well so I utilized that early in the count and then blew them away with the fastball.”

Century coach Todd Stellmaker was surprised by the offensive production against the two starters.

“Both teams really got after it offensively and were able to put pressure on each team defensively,” Stellmaker said.

Jonah Alleckson hit a two-run double in the first inning for Mayo. Prindle and Regal hit RBI doubles in a four-run fourth while Spencer Kober added a run-scoring single as Mayo snapped a 2-2 tie to take a 6-2 lead.

“There were a lot of guys who stepped up and had a big hit when we needed it,” Senne said.

Harrison Esau had a big game for fourth-seeded Century. He hit an RBI single in the first, a double in the fourth and a two-run double in the fifth.

Century pulled within 7-5 with a run in the sixth inning. But Mayo countered with four runs in the bottom of the inning. Prindle hit an RBI single and Gasner then delivered the big hit with a three-run homer to left, his fifth home run of the season.

“That three-run homer by Chase, that was huge,” Regal said. “That really sealed it and gave us a six-run cushion to work with.”

Century had two runners called out at the plate, one on an appeal play that the runner left too early on a tag up on a fly ball.

“We had a couple of chances where we could have had runs where the coin flip went against us and that took a little wind out of our sails,” Stellmaker said.

With just six teams in the section, Century (10-11) will now play top-seeded Farmington in the second round at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. A loss would end the Panthers’ season. Lefty Petyon Milene is the likely mound starter for Century.

“If we want to make the section run that we feel we can make, we have to beat everybody anyway,” Stellmaker said. “... That’s why these guys are here, they want to be in a position to be playing against the best.”

Mayo (13-9) will play at No. 2 Lakeville South at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Farmington, Mayo and Lakeville South are the three section teams that won in the first round.

“It’s always important to stay in the top (winners bracket) as long as you can,” Senne said. “Because of pitching and so forth.”

Mayo 11, Century 5

Century#110#021#0#—#5#5#1

Mayo#200#414#x#—#11#13#4

No. 4 Century: Josh Fletcher 1-for-3, 1 R; Harrison Esau 3-for-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Peyton Milene 1-for-3, 1 R; Ryan Ohm 1 R; Jack Eustice 1 R; Matt Haun 1 R; Owen Kelly 2 RBI. Pitchers: Ryan Ohm (LP) 4 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 7 K; Matt Haun 1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K; Michael Rand 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

No. 3 Mayo: Chase Gasner 3-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R; Carson Beavers 1 R; Spencer Kober 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Mason Leimbek 1 RBI, 1 R; Reid McGovern 1 R; Zach Condon 1-for-1; Ian Regal 2-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Kyle Prindle 4-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R; Jonah Alleckson 1-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI; Danny Cranston 1-for-3, 2 R. Pitchers: Ian Regal (WP) 5 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K; Chase Gasner (Sv) 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

