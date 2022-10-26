SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Mayo pulls off upset, reaches state girls tennis final

Mayo pulled a reversal on Edina, a team that beat it earlier this season. Mayo's 5-2 win came in the state girls tennis semifinals, lifting the Spartans into the 4 p.m. championship against Minnetonka.

092721-mayo-lourdes-gten-6441.jpg
Mayo head coach Jeff Demaray talks to his team before a match against Lourdes on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Rochester Tennis Connection Outdoor. Mayo has pushed itself into this season's Class AA state final where it will meet No. 1 Minnetonka.
Andy Link / Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
October 26, 2022 12:48 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — The Mayo girls tennis team knew that 6-1 loss suffered to Edina earlier this season was deceiving.

At least that final score sure was, wth a pack of matches having gone to three sets, almost all of those won by the Hornets.

On Wednesday in the state semifinals at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center, Mayo pulled a reversal on the Hornets. The Spartans did it by winning at three of the four singles spots and also at No. 1 and 2 doubles.

None of the seven matches played Wednesday went to three sets.

That 5-2 win lifted 18-3 and No. 3-ranked Mayo into today’s 4 p.m. championship round where it will face No. 1-ranked and defending state champion Minnetonka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnetonka has beaten Mayo twice this season, 4-3 and 5-2. The Spartans are gunning for their first state championship in girls tennis.

Mayo 5, Edina 2
Singles: Claire Loftus (M) def. Sami Hankinson 6-1, 6-1; Nicola Santoni (E) def. Aoife Loftus 7-5, 6-2; Keely Ryder (M) def. Astrid Kerrman 6-3, 6-4; Anna Medina (M) def. Abbey Perry 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Nandini Iyer/Audrey Aney (M) def. Annie Klemmensen/Raya Hou 6-1, 6-4; Malea Diehn/Taylor Hill (M) def. Lauryn Schenck/Rashi Singh 6-3, 7-6 (7-1); Elena Loucks/Molly Bennett (E) def. Ella Dozois/Jorden Ruskell 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
