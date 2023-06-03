Mayo rally falls short in Section 1AAAA baseball winner's bracket final

This article will be updated later today with additional quotes and game information.

DUNDAS — Carson Beavers did it once, but his bid for a second home run of the game came up a bit short on Saturday.

The same happened to No. 1 seed Mayo as the Spartans dropped a 5-4 contest to No. 2 Lakeville South in the winner's bracket final of the Section 1AAAA baseball tournament. South now advances to the section title game on Tuesday.

The left-handed hitting Beavers pulled a clutch two-out, three-run homer for Mayo in the bottom of the fifth as the Spartans rallied to tie South 3-3.

South snapped a tie with two runs in the top of the seventh.

Mayo (18-5) attempted to rally with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Sam Hruska beat out and infield single with two outs, bringing Beavers to the plate. The junior again smashed the ball, but it was into the gap in right center for an RBI double to bring Mayo within 5-4.

Mason Leimbek was then intentionally walked. South left-hander Tate Mareland struck out left-handed hitting Ian Regal with runners on first and second to end the game.

“I just knew that since I was swinging the ball well, if I did come up, I had a good feeling I was going to do something,” Beavers said. “I knew Mason was hot and was expecting something big from him, too, but he got intentionally walked. And Ian .... he battled really hard.”

Nathan Matiak snapped the 3-3 tie in the seventh for Lakeville South (15-8) with an RBI single. Trevor Haberman followed with a run-scoring double. Michael Gerda, Matiak andHaberman — the number two, three and four hitters in the order — combined for all of South's production and hits. They were a combined 7-for-11 with five runs scored and three RBIs.

Mayo was set to play in the elimination bracket final later on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans were playing the winner of the No. 5 Century (8-12) and No. 3 Farmington (12-10) winner.

Lakeville South 5, Mayo 4

Lakeville South#200#010#2#—#5#7#0

Mayo#000#030#1#—#4#5#1

No. 2 Lakeville South: Michael Gerda 3-for-3, 3 R; Nathan Matiak 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Trevor Haberman 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Tate Marland (WP) 7 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 10 K.

No. 1 Mayo: Sam Hruska 1-for-2, 2 R; Mason Leimbek 1-for-3; Carson Beavers 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 R; Alex Sadowy 1-for-3, 1 R. Pitchers: Kasey Carlson 4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Zach Condon (LP) 1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Grant Woodcock 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

Carson Beavers with a clutch 3-run homer wirh 2 outs in bottom of 5th as Mayo rallies to tie Lakeville South 3-3. pic.twitter.com/6RDJ0Dyr2e — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) June 3, 2023