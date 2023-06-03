99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Mayo rally falls short in Section 1AAAA baseball winner's bracket final

Caron Beavers hits three-run homer and RBI double but top seeded Mayo falls 5-4 to No. 2 Lakeville South in Section 1AAAA play.

Condon and Daniel Cranston.jpg
Mayo pitcher Zach Condon (21) and Daniel Cranston (6) celebrate after Condon retired Lakeville South in the sixth inning in the Section 1AAAA baseball winner's bracket final game in Dundas on Saturday, June 3, 2023. South snapped a tie with two runs in the top of the seventh and then held off Mayo to win 5-4.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Today at 2:16 PM

This article will be updated later today with additional quotes and game information.

DUNDAS — Carson Beavers did it once, but his bid for a second home run of the game came up a bit short on Saturday.

The same happened to No. 1 seed Mayo as the Spartans dropped a 5-4 contest to No. 2 Lakeville South in the winner's bracket final of the Section 1AAAA baseball tournament. South now advances to the section title game on Tuesday.

The left-handed hitting Beavers pulled a clutch two-out, three-run homer for Mayo in the bottom of the fifth as the Spartans rallied to tie South 3-3.

South snapped a tie with two runs in the top of the seventh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Find more news important to you

Mayo (18-5) attempted to rally with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Sam Hruska beat out and infield single with two outs, bringing Beavers to the plate. The junior again smashed the ball, but it was into the gap in right center for an RBI double to bring Mayo within 5-4.

Mason Leimbek was then intentionally walked. South left-hander Tate Mareland struck out left-handed hitting Ian Regal with runners on first and second to end the game.

“I just knew that since I was swinging the ball well, if I did come up, I had a good feeling I was going to do something,” Beavers said. “I knew Mason was hot and was expecting something big from him, too, but he got intentionally walked. And Ian .... he battled really hard.”

Nathan Matiak snapped the 3-3 tie in the seventh for Lakeville South (15-8) with an RBI single. Trevor Haberman followed with a run-scoring double. Michael Gerda, Matiak andHaberman — the number two, three and four hitters in the order — combined for all of South's production and hits. They were a combined 7-for-11 with five runs scored and three RBIs.

Mayo was set to play in the elimination bracket final later on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans were playing the winner of the No. 5 Century (8-12) and No. 3 Farmington (12-10) winner.

Lakeville South 5, Mayo 4
Lakeville South#200#010#2#—#5#7#0
Mayo#000#030#1#—#4#5#1
No. 2 Lakeville South: Michael Gerda 3-for-3, 3 R; Nathan Matiak 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Trevor Haberman 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Tate Marland (WP) 7 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 10 K.
No. 1 Mayo: Sam Hruska 1-for-2, 2 R; Mason Leimbek 1-for-3; Carson Beavers 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 R; Alex Sadowy 1-for-3, 1 R. Pitchers: Kasey Carlson 4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Zach Condon (LP) 1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Grant Woodcock 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
060323-Sec1AA Final Four Baseball - Cannon Falls v La Crescent-H
Prep
Photos: Cannon Falls, La Crescent-Hokah Section 1AA baseball Final Four on June 3, 2023
June 03, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Rochester Raiders logo
Prep
Rochester Raiders open adapted softball state tournament with big win
June 02, 2023 09:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
Prep
St. Charles and Koeppel nearly perfect; Saints surge past Dover-Eyota for Section 1AA title
June 02, 2023 05:16 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Austin map.png
Local
Man found with gunshot wound in Austin
June 03, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
63f6dcd3ad77adb193f112304ae2897d.jpg
Health
Zumbro Valley Health Center plans residential facility expansion
June 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png
Business
Moen Therapeutic Massage has a new home in a Rochester chiropractic clinic
June 03, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Retired Nurse - Jane Kampa Potter
Local
'It wasn't safe anymore': Southeast Minnesota nurses share why they left the bedside
June 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden