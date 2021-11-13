Mayo sees historic season end in state quarterfinals

WOODBURY -- Coming off a Section 1AAAAA championship that saw it overcome a 16-point deficit to clinch its first state tournament appearance since 1997, the Mayo football team found itself in need of another comeback in Saturday's Class AAAAA state quarterfinal.

This time it was too much to overcome.

Mahtomedi scored four touchdowns in the opening quarter to take a commanding 28-point lead, and despite a solid effort from Mayo in the second half, it wasn't enough.

The Spartans fell 42-20 Saturday afternoon at Woodbury High School, their historic season ending with a 9-2 overall record.

"I have a ton of respect for Mahtomedi," Mayo coach Donny Holcomb said. "That's a great team and a great coaching staff. But I want our guys to go out with their heads up because they (have) nothing to be ashamed of. They left it all on the field."

It appeared the Spartans were going to be in business on the game's opening drive as they found themselves in Mahtomedi territory. But a block in the back on a third-and-3 conversion halted the drive, forcing a punt.

"We just shot ourselves in the foot too many times today," Holcomb said.

Two plays later, Mahtomedi (9-2) running back Jordan Hull took a pitch 72 yards to the house in what would be the first of three first-half scores. Hull had a 17-yard score to make it 28-0 right before the end of the first quarter, before a 52-yard rushing touchdown made it 35-7 into the half. All three touchdowns came on the exact same pitch play. He finished with 178 yards on 16 carries with 150 coming in the first half to help the Zephyrs tally 190 yards rushing at halftime.

"They just ran all over us," Mayo senior Cayden Holcomb said. "We just couldn't contain that pitch play and they ate on that. They had two 50-yard runs on that alone. Just shot ourselves in the foot."

"They are a good team and they pushed us around," Mayo quarterback Bennett Ellsworth said.

The Mayo offense was stuck in neutral for the first quarter and a half, turning the ball over twice, with an interception and a fumble, while also committing untimely penalties. It also didn't help that they lost standout running back Noah Smith midway through the first quarter.

But the Spartans broke through midway through the second after Ellsworth found Carter Holcomb for a 6-yard touchdown pass. Mahtomedi fumbled the ensuing kickoff, giving the Spartans a chance at the Zephyrs' 42. But Ellsworth was sacked on a fourth down and three plays later, Hull collected his third rushing touchdown.

"They were a disciplined team," Ellsworth said. "Their linebackers did a good job of getting into their drops and we couldn't execute."

Give Mayo credit, it refused to go quietly.

The Spartans' defense held on Mahtomedi's opening drive of the third quarter and the Spartans responded by driving down the field, thanks to a terrific 38-yard catch from Cayden Holcomb. It set up a 23-yard touchdown pass to Carter Holcomb that made it 35-13 after the extra point was no good.

After the Mayo defense forced a 3-and-out, the Mayo offense once again marched down the field before LeBron See-Stadstad punched it in from 4 yards out to make it 35-20 with 2:25 left in the third quarter.

"I want them to walk off the field remembering how they played in the second half and not the first half," Donny Holcomb said. "Super proud with how they battled."

But the Zephyrs answered on the ensuing drive with a 17-yard touchdown pass that was set up by a 48-yard pass play. It made it 42-20 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Mayo offense committed its third turnover with a fumble in the fourth quarter that all but ended what was a frustrating day for the Spartans. Mayo finished with just 261 total yards, rushing for just 29 yards on 25 carries. Ellsworth was sacked seven times and finished the day 18 of 28 for 234 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Cayden Holcomb capped his high school career with 94 receiving yards on six receptions, while Carter Holcomb had 113 yards on 11 catches with two touchdowns. For Cayden, he ends his high school career with a Minnesota State High School League record 201 receptions. He's the only one that has eclipsed the 200 career reception mark.

Although it didn't end the way they wanted it to, this will be a season well remembered for a long time.

"Super proud of them," Donny Holcomb said. "They've put in so much work and time and the impact that they have made is going to last for a long time with the underclassmen."

MAHTOMEDI 42, MAYO 20

Mahtomedi 28-7-0-7 — 42

Mayo 0-6-13-0 — 20

First quarter

MAH — Jordan Hull 72 run (Joseph Heinsch kick), 7:56.

MAH — Nicholas Beiersdorf 3 run (Heinsch kick), 3:15.

MAH — Quinn Walik 42 pass from Charles Brandt (Heinsch kick), 1:36.

MAH — Hull 17 run (Heinsch kick), 0:34

Second quarter

M — Cayden Holcomb 6 pass from Bennett Ellsworth (Mario Magnotto kick), 4:58.

MAH — Hull 52 run (Heinsch kick), 1:57.

Third quarter

M — Carter Holcomb 23 pass from Ellsworth (kick no good), 6:35.

M — LeBron See-Stadstad 4 run (Magnotto kick), 2:25.

Fourth quarter

MAH — Ramsey Morrell 17 pass from Brandt (Heinsch kick), 11:18.

TEAM STATISTICS

MAH — M

First downs 12 — 12

Total net yards 400 — 250

Rushes-yards 33-233 — 25-29

Comp.-att.-int. 6-9-0-155 — 18-28-1-221

Fumbles-lost 2-1 — 5-2

Penalties-yds. 8-70 — 3-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: MAH — Jordan Hull 16-178, Nicholas Beiersdorf 7-38, Charles Brandt 7-6, Will Arlandson 3-11; M — Smith 5-22, LeBron See-Stadstad 8-30, Carter Holcomb 1-9, Tore Pappenfus 1-3, Ellsworth 9-(minus 35), Rudy Lozoya 1-1.

PASSING: MAH — Brandt 6-9-0-155, Hull 1-1-0-12; M — Ellsworth 19-30-1-234.

RECEIVING: MAH — Quinn Walik 3-79, Ramsey Morrell 3-76, Javan Harvey 1-12; M — Cayden Holcomb 6-94, Carter Holcomb 11-113, Dominic Stencel 1-10; Papenfuss 1-12.