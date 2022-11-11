Mayo senior earns Class AA state berth in diving

LAKEVILLE — Mayo senior Abby Wigle made the most of her last Section 1AA diving meet while John Marshall sophomore Shannon Penny will have to wait another year.

Abby Wigle

Wigle earned a berth in the Class AA state meet by placing third in diving at the Section 1AA swimming and diving meet on Thursday.

Penny just missed a state berth as she placed fifth. Mayo's Olivia Boxrud was sixth.

Jordyn Schmucker of Farmington won the 11-dive meet with 489.70 points. Daphne Fox of Lakeville South was a distance second with 392.10 and Wigle was next with 337.25.

Juli Holt of Lakeville South claimed fourth, and the final state berth, with a score of 303.70. Penny was right behind her with 297.00 points while Boxrud followed with a score of 279.85.

The Section 1AA championship round in swimming will be held at noon Friday at Rochester Recreation Center. The top two finishers in each event will earn an automatic state berth. So will anyone who meets a pre-set time standard.