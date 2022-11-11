SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mayo senior earns Class AA state berth in diving

Mayo diver Abby Wigle placed third at the Section 1AA meet to earn a Class AA state berth.

Swimming Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
November 11, 2022 01:46 AM
LAKEVILLE — Mayo senior Abby Wigle made the most of her last Section 1AA diving meet while John Marshall sophomore Shannon Penny will have to wait another year.

Abby Wigle

Wigle earned a berth in the Class AA state meet by placing third in diving at the Section 1AA swimming and diving meet on Thursday.

Penny just missed a state berth as she placed fifth. Mayo's Olivia Boxrud was sixth.

Jordyn Schmucker of Farmington won the 11-dive meet with 489.70 points. Daphne Fox of Lakeville South was a distance second with 392.10 and Wigle was next with 337.25.

Juli Holt of Lakeville South claimed fourth, and the final state berth, with a score of 303.70. Penny was right behind her with 297.00 points while Boxrud followed with a score of 279.85.

The Section 1AA championship round in swimming will be held at noon Friday at Rochester Recreation Center. The top two finishers in each event will earn an automatic state berth. So will anyone who meets a pre-set time standard.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
