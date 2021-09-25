Mayo starts slow, then flies past Rockets

That No. 6 ranking didn't lie.

John Marshall found out Friday night that the Mayo football team really is "all that."

Mayo, which has one of its most athletic teams ever, used all of it to bury the Rockets 53-6 in Big Southeast Red District action at John Drews Field.

The win moved Mayo to 4-0 in the district and overall, while JM slipped to 1-3.

"We've got some good guys," Mayo coach Donny Holcomb said after his team scored on one explosive play after the other. "I just put them out there in position to make plays, let them get in space and let them run."

JM didn't leave John Drews Field completely downcast. It took consolation in knowing that what Mayo did to it Friday was nothing new. The Spartans have been drilling everybody and getting it done especially with an electric offense. Mayo entered the game averaging 50 points per game.

JM can also take consolation in how the game started. The Rockets made it a game early, trailing just 7-0 heading into the second quarter. And JM was moving the ball offensively, running back Troy Lee finding some room up the middle of Mayo's defense.

"We moved the ball on them," JM coach Kevin Kirkeby said. "I think we surprised them and ourselves with how well we moved the ball up the middle."

Still, it wasn't too long before Mayo took over, doing it as they do best. It daggered JM with one big offensive play after another. The best example came 3 minutes into the second quarter. Mayo had the ball at its own 15-yard line, faced with a 3rd-and-29 situation.

No problem. Mayo star quarterback Bennett Ellsworth swung the ball 20 yards out to Cayden Holcomb, who didn't stop running until he'd reached the JM 20. One play later, there was another explosion, Noah Smith taking a handoff and zooming 20 yards for a touchdown.

That TD was followed by two more immediate Mayo daggers. There was a 50-yard TD pass from Ellsworth to Holcomb on the first play of its next possession. Then, after JM scored its only touchdown of the first half, Carter Holcomb took the ensuing kickoff and banged off three would-be tacklers and sprinted 85 yards for a touchdown.

And before Mayo called it "good" with its starters, sending them to the bench for good with 7 minutes left in the third quarter, there were touchdown passes of 30 and 26 yards by Ellsworth, and a 50-yard sprint for a TD by Smith.

The message: Mayo has wildy good playmakers, they can score from anywhere on the field, and whoever is defending them is never safe.

Ellsworth finished with 263 yards passing on 11-of-14 accuracy with four touchdowns. Cayden Holcomb was his top target, with 166 yards receiving and two TDs, while Smith had 123 yards rushing and a 30-yard TD catch on a screen pass.

Between Cayden Holcomb, Carter Holcomb and Smith, Mayo seems to have at least three of the top five fastest players on the field every game they play. And not only are they blazers, but all three have extreme strength.

"It is awesome to have guys like that on our team," Ellsworth said. "My job is just to get them the ball and let them do their thing. I feel like we have the potential to score on every play."

Mayo has not been tested this season. That figures to change in a big way next Friday when the Spartans travel to play No. 1-ranked Mankato West. The Scarlets might have their best team ever.

Mayo 53, John Marshall 6

Mayo 7 26 14 6— 53

John Marshall 0 6 0 0 — 6

First quarter

M -- Spencer Pearson 14 pass from Bennett Ellsworth (Mario Magnotto kick), 2:28.

Second quarter

M -- Noah Smith 20 run (Magnotto kick), 8:09.

M -- Cayden Holcomb 50 pass from Ellsworth (kick failed), 7:01.

JM -- Darius Jordan 10 pass from Gunnar Dokken (kick failed), 3:07.

M -- Carter Holcomb 85 kick return (pass failed), 2:51.

M -- Smith 30 pass from Ellsworth (Magnotto kick), :00.

Third quarter

M -- Cayden Holcomb 26 pass from Ellsworth (Magnotto kick), 7:46.

M -- Noah Smith 50 run (Magnotto kick), 7:14.

Fourth quarter

M -- Will Kipp 12 pass from Rees Grimsrud (kick failed), :49.

TEAM STATISTICS

Mayo JM

First downs 17 11

Total net yards 420 172

Rushing yards 177 86

Passing yards 263 86

Pass att.-comp.-int. 13-16-0 6-24-1

Fumbles lost 4-1 0-0

Penalties yards 5-40 1-5

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Mayo — Noah Smith 7-123, Bennett Ellsworth 2-(minus 27), LeBron See-Stadstad 5-69. John Marshall — Troy Lee 24-78, Gunnar Dokken 3-(minus 3), Danny Ta 4-2, Lael Martinez 1-4, Justin Jarland 1-5.

Passing

Mayo — Ellsworth 11 completions, 14 attempts, 4 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, for 263 yards; Rees Grimsrud 2-2-0-0, for 12 yards. John Marshall — Gunnar Dokken 6-24-1-1, for 86 yards.

Receiving

Mayo — Cayden Holcomb 7-166, Carter Holcomb 2-30, Spencer Pearson 3-25, Will Kipp 2-12, Smith 1-30. John Marshall — Justin Jarland 1-(minus 8), Michael Nicometo 1-31, Ta 1-27, Lee 1-26, Darius Jordan 2-10.