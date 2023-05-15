Mayo the clear-cut choice in Section 1AA tennis playoffs

ROCHESTER — Deciding on the favorite for this week’s Section 1AA boys team tennis tournament is easy.

It’s the same team that’s been the favorite nearly every year for the last three decades, Mayo.

The Spartans are 17-1, their only loss 4-3 to unbeaten Wayzata, the state’s top team.

Still, Mayo longtime coach Jeff Demaray knows better than to take anything for granted. He wants and expects his team to be completely locked in when the tournament begins Monday and ends Friday. That’s despite his Spartans having beaten every team in this field by the same 7-0 score. That includes the tournament’s No. 2 seed, 10th-ranked Lakeville North.

“We are heavy favorites, but we’re not going to look past anyone,” Demaray said. “We’re very strong in singles and doubles this year and we’ve performed very well up to this point. But we also know that anything can happen in the postseason. We’re going to focus on the ball and not focus on who we’re playing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That is a strategy that has worked for Mayo since the season opened on March 27.

Mayo entered the year with ample reason for optimism. The Spartans returned nine of their top 10 players from a team that last year finished 19-5 and fourth in the state tournament. Then it went out the last two months and got even better. Demaray says that’s been particularly true in doubles, where Mayo has been renowned for its in-season progress over the years.

“Our positioning has gotten better in doubles,” Demaray said. “That’s important, because when you start playing the really tough teams, you have to hit the right shots. You have to do more when the competition improves. And we’ve gotten better in doubles.”

In singles, Mayo has the luxury of having one of the top players in the state, Tej Bhagra. The freshman is ranked fifth in Class AA.

There is plenty of strength beneath him, too. Senior Ben Erickson is one of the sturdiest No. 2 singles players around, Phil Wisniewski is one of state’s better No. 1 doubles players, and there is ample talent on this team everywhere else, too.

While Mayo has turned in an exemplary season and is a heavy favorite in the Section 1AA tournament, Rochester teams Century and John Marshall have also been sturdy.

Here is a look at where they are heading into the section event.

CENTURY

The Panthers enter as the tournament’s No. 3 seed and with a 13-2 record. Their only losses have been to Mayo and Eden Prairie. There have been 4-3 wins over solid Big Nine Conference teams Owatonna and John Marshall.

ADVERTISEMENT

One hit the Panthers have taken is the possible loss of Paige Sargent for the remainder of the season. The Century senior, the lone girl on the team, recently tore a hamstring. She had been playing No. 2 singles.

Still, Century enters the postseason knowing that it can play excellent tennis.

“Our team has a tendency to adjust to the level of play,” Century coach Ben Maes said. “When we played Eden Prairie, that was our best (dual) all season. Everybody played and competed well. But I think my team can play even better than it has.”

Century's Kian Rehfeldt serves during a No.1 singles match against Century on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Maes has liked the progress of No. 2 doubles player Jason Zheng and No. 4 singles player Rowan Johnson. Also, Kian Rehfeldt and Prabhav Kaginele give Century a formidable 1-2 punch at the top of the singles lineup.

Maes is hoping to see his team at its competitive best in the tournament.

“They just need to go out there and compete as hard as they can and not put too much pressure on themselves,” he said. “I want them to play freely.”

JOHN MARSHALL

The traditionally third-best tennis team among Rochester’s three public schools has made strides in recent years.

That includes this season, with the Rockets 10-4 overall. There have been close losses to tough teams Century (4-3) and Owatonna (5-2). JM also lost to top-10 ranked teams Lakeville North and Mayo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had a good team last year as well and we kept our entire (roster) from then, except for our No. 1 singles player,” JM coach Josh Heiden said. “It’s tough when you lose your best player (to graduation). But there have been a lot of guys who have stepped up and played in the off-season. This year, we have more depth than we’ve had in the past. We’ve got 16 guys who are varsity level players. Right now, our top guys are playing well and are improving every day. And we’ve had some other guys who’ve really shown glimpses of good things lately.”

Milan Lecic and Arjun Khurana occupy JM’s top two singles spots.

John Marshall’s Milan Lecic returns a volley during a No. 2 singles against Schaeffer Academy on Monday, April 26, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Heiden has enjoyed working with them and everyone on this Rockets team, which includes eight seniors. He says it’s been a special group.

“I love what I’m able to do at JM,” Heiden said. “We had just 12 guys on our team three years ago and now we have 32. These are just great guys to hang out with and coach. They work hard and they have fun. That’s all that I can ask. That makes things super fun for me.”

