Mayo the cream of the crop in Section 1AAAAA football

That chill in the air?

No, it's not winter, it is in fact, the high school football postseason where again there is plenty of intrigue around the area regarding this year's brackets.

Section 1AAAAA is no different.

Top-seeded Mayo has been the cream of the crop all season long, but a number of hungry challengers await.

One of those is Owatonna. The No. 2-seeded Huskies played Mayo in a Week 1 thriller and have delivered epic battles over the course of the years.

No. 3 Northfield has been playing well and might have the top quarterback in the section. But according to Mayo coach Donny Holcomb that honor belongs to Austin's Jack Lang, who passed for more than 300 yards as the Packers gave the Spartans a tougher than expected battle just two weeks ago.

No. 4 Century will look to make the most of a home playoff game, while No. 6 John Marshall aims to continue to make strides under first-year coach Kyle Riggott.

Here's a more in-depth look at the six teams that make up the Section 1AAAAA playoffs field:

No. 1 Mayo, bye

The Spartans once again are the class of Section 1AAAAA. This season, everything starts with the big boys up front on both sides of the ball. Ethan Kramer is having a great senior season, as is Rudy Lozoya, who delivers the thunder as both a defensive lineman and a fullback. That run game has been especially great lately for the Spartans, thanks to the development of Isaiah Beale. The sophomore is confident, making his cuts with a purpose while displaying a great blend of speed and shiftiness. He has gone over 200 yards in two of the past three games. Carter Holcomb has been otherworldly at times, leading the state with 15 touchdown receptions and has more than 1,000 yards receiving.

Mayo can get in its own way at times, as was the case with a 20-penalty performance against Northfield and a six-turnover game versus Byron. Yet, it still won both games by four touchdowns. When the Spartans are humming, they act more like the 300 that drew a line in the sand at the mountain pass of Thermopylae.

No. 2 Owatonna, Bye

Perhaps no team will benefit more from the bye more than Owatonna. The Huskies have had tough luck this season with a number of injuries — most notably to quarterback Jacob Ginskey. The junior got hurt in the opener against Mayo, missed two games, returned and went 3-0 as a starter before getting hurt again in a 16-7 loss to New Prague. He missed the regular season finale against Kasson-Mantorville but is expected to play in the Huskies' playoff opener, according to Jon Weisbrod of OwatonnaFootball.com. The Huskies are unbeaten in games Ginskey starts and finishes. Connor Grems carried the offense against the KoMets with 185 yards rushing and three touchdowns to bring his season total up to 13.

No. 5 Austin at No. 4 Century

The season for Century started with a heartbreaker, falling to New Prague 23-21 on a last-second field goal. It was the start of a four-game losing streak in which Century faced the meat of its schedule in Owatonna, Mayo and Mankato West. The Panthers (2-6) did play Owatonna and Mayo tough, and are 2-2 in their last four games. That includes a 20-7 win over these Packers. Joshua Berg, Elijah Thompson and Jacob Wills are all ones to watch for the Panthers.

Austin (2-6) is fresh off a 63-6 win over Albert Lea and really played Mayo harder than expected the week before. The aforementioned Lang has plenty of weapons around him with Manny Guy and Peyton Ransom. Guy can fly as he showed with three TDs against the Spartans, while Ransom is Lang's go-to guy when Austin needs to move the chains.

No. 6 John Marshall at No. 3 Northfield

Slowly but surely, JM seems to be making improvements. After being held scoreless the first four games of the season, the Rockets (0-8) have scored four touchdowns in their last four games. Junior receiver/defensive back Zechariah Ladu is someone that will play on Saturdays in some capacity.

At 5-3, the Raiders have their best regular season mark since 2018. It has a lot to do with quarterback Kamden Kaiser. The junior hockey standout can run it — he scrambled for a 90-yard touchdown against Mayo — or throw it. Northfield was a play or two away from knocking off Owatonna and having the No. 2 seed. The defense has allowed just 38 points to teams not named Mayo or Mankato West.