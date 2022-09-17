Mayo topples Century to retain Addington Jug

This article will be updated later tonight to additional information and quotes.

ROCHESTER — The Addington Jug is staying with Mayo.

The Spartans retain the traveling trophy with a 49-18 victory over Century on Friday in Big Southeast District play. Mayo (3-0), which has won four straight in the series, pulled away in the second half after leading just 14-6 at the break.

Mayo quarterback Rees Grimsrud threw four touchdown passes, three to Carter Holcomb. Grimsrud was 13-for-18 for 222 yards, including a sizzling 7-for-8 for 178 yards and three TDs in the second half. Holcomb caught 10 passes for 168 yards, including touchdowns of 8, 56 and 37 yards.

Harrison Esau threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns for Century. Joshua Berg caught scoring passes of 11 and 65 yards in the second half and finished with four catches for 98 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Century has struggled to run the ball all season and was held to minus-four yards on the ground. The Panthers finished with 275 total yards and Mayo had 383.

Century's Jacob Wills hauls in a pass that went for a touchdown in the first quarter on on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Century High School. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Mayo will host another city rival, John Marshall, on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. and since the Spartans hold the trophy, the Addington Jug traveling trophy will be on the line in that game.

Century (0-3) plays at Mankato West on Saturday, Sept. 24 at noon

Mayo 49, Century 18

Mayo — 7-7-14-21 — 49

Century — 6-0-6-6 — 18

First quarter

Mayo — Rudy Lozoya 4 run (Ethan Post kick), 7:03.

ADVERTISEMENT

Century — Jacob Wills 51 pass from Harrison Esau (kick failed), 5:43.

Second quarter

Mayo — Carter Holcomb 8 pass from Rees Grimsrud (Post kick), 0:06.

Third quarter

Mayo — Tore Pappenfuss 38 pass from Grimsrud (Post kick), 3:08.

Century — Joshua Berg 11 pass from Harrison Esau (pass failed), 1:39.

Mayo — Holcomb 56 pass from Grimsrud (Post kick), 0:32.

Fourth quarter

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo — Holcomb 37 pass from Grimsrud (Post kick), 8:57.

Mayo — Jorge Martinez 15 fumble return (Post kick), 7:29.

Century — Berg 65 pass from Esau (pass failed), 7:09.

Mayo — Calder Sheehan 4 run (Ruben Del Bano Rivera kick), 4:22.

TEAM STATISTICS

Mayo — Century

First downs 14 — 15

Total net yards 383 — 275

Rushing yards 35-161 — 5-(-4)

Passing yards 279 — 222

Pass att-comp.-int. 21-38-2 — 13-18-0

Fumbles lost 2-0 — 1-1

Penalties yards 5-45 — 4-40

Punts/ave. 2-34.0 — 5-21.1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Mayo — Tore Pappenfus 15-66, Rudy Lozoya 4-62, Isaiah Beale 9-39, Calder Sheehan 1-4, Landon Easthouse 1-(-4), Rees Grimsrud 4-(-9). Century — Carson Skime 2-10, Ahmante Davis 5-1, Christopher Garcia-Lara 2-1, Rylin Halfman 1-0, Harrison Esau 4-(-5), Eli Thompson 1-(-11) .

Passing

Mayo — Rees Grimsrud 13 completions, 18 attempts, 0 interceptions, 4 touchdowns, 222 yards. Century — Harrison Esau 20-36-1-3, 275 yards; Kaine Seveson 1-2-0-0, 4 yards.

Receiving

Mayo — Carter Holcomb 10-168, Tore Papenfuss 1-38, Lucas Peterson 1-9, LeBron See-Stadstad 1-7. Century — Christopher Garcia-Lara 5-48, Joshua Berg 4-98, Jacob Wills 4-66, Eli Thompson 3-53, Jose Mares 2-13, Ahmante Davis 1-1.