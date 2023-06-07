99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Mayo wins drama-filled semifinal to advance to state tennis championship

Tej Bhagra got the clinching point at No. 1 singles as Mayo beat Breck 4-3 in the state boys tennis tournament semifinals.

Mayo, Century boys tennis
Mayo's Tej Bhagra calls a ball out during a No.1 singles match against Century on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 1:45 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — If Mayo had to choose one player to stay steady against the most severe psychological pressure, it would be its No. 1 singles guy, freshman Tej Bhagra.

Well, the Spartans got their wish, Bhagra answered the call and now they are headed to the Class AA boys tennis championship. Mayo takes on No. 1 seed and unbeaten Wayzata at 4 p.m. today at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center.

The Spartans got there after winning a drama-drenched semifinal over No. 3 Blake, 4-3. That happened in a dual that began at 10 a.m. Wednesday and stretched well into the afternoon before it was settled.

Mayo swept all three doubles spots, but then seemed on the verge of being swept in singles, which would have left them beaten.

Based on rankings, Blake then seemed the favorite as the dual-deciding match wound up being at No. 1 singles. That is where No. 5 state-ranked Bhagra was taking on No. 4-ranked Kai Chen. Bhagra is a freshman, Chen a junior.

But the thing about Bhagra is, he never seems to wilt. Pressure is his friend. He thrives off it.

That proved true at the most crucial time Wednesday. After dropping the first set 6-4, Bhagra climbed into his bag of clutch tricks and won the next two 6-1, 6-4. That gave the Spartans the deciding point, sending them to the championship at 4 p.m. today where it will face No. 1 Wayzata.

It moved Mayo to 21-1 overall. This will be Mayo’s second meeting with Wayzata this season. It dropped the first one 4-3 on May 10.

In Wednesday’s semifinals, Mayo’s doubles sweep came from the No. 1 pairing of Phil Wisniewski and Ben Erickson, No. 2 David Teng and Caleb Kennel and No. 3 Daniel Meunier and Zach Thomas. Seniors Wisniewski and Erickson got there win in a hard-fought 3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2.

Mayo has won two state boys tennis titles, the last one in 2011.

SEMIFINALS

Mayo 4, Blake 3

Singes: Tej Bhagra (M) def. Kai Chen 4-6, 6-1, 6-4; Andrew Richardson (B) def. Caleb Neisen 6-1, 6-3; Tarun Gopalakrishnan (B) def. Noah Wisniewski 6-1, 6-0; Steven Cao (B) def. Ian Li 6-3, 5-7, 7-3. Doubles: Phil Wisniewski/Ben Erickson (M) def. Sam Leslie/Raiden Chen 3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2; David Teng/Caleb Kennel (M) def. Will Mairs/Sai Buddi 6-2, 7-6 (7-2); Daniel Meunier/Zach Thomas (M) def. Zach Dresner/Calvin Bredeson 6-0, 6-1.

By Staff reports
