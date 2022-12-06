Wrestling '22-'23: Mayo has talent to compete for section title; Century, JM seeing signs of progress

MAYO

Head coach: Art Trimble

Key departures: Benjamin Timmerman, Ian Funk and Gavin Pike

Key returners: Juan Cobarruvias (29-8, section champ), Kai Kobayashi (30-18), Calder Sheehan (37-7, state-qualifier), Logan Burger (34-10), Dylan Peper (34-8, state-qualifier), Ethan Peper (27-13, state-qualifier)

Outlook: The Spartans have some expectations this season. With 10 section placewinners from last year’s team back, the Spartans are expected to contend with Northfield and Faribault for a Section 1AAA title. No previous Mayo squad has ever won a section crown, and getting past Northfield with its seven returning state entrants is no easy task. Yet, Trimble and company have a number of talented individuals returning of their own, including standout sophomore Calder Sheehan, who just missed out on a state medal a season ago in Class AAA at 138. He’s ranked as the fifth-best 145-pounder in Class AAA by The Guillotine. He is one of four returning state-qualifiers for Mayo, joining Section 1AAA 106-pound champ Juan Cobarruvias, along with brothers Dylan and Ethan Peper, while Logan Burger was knocking right on the door with a third-place finish at the section meet. Senior Kai Kobayashi and junior Lucas Peterson could see an uptick in wins, while Max Erickson and Kellen Burger are coming off solid seventh-grade seasons. Overall, this is a deep group and with the addition of a few more girls to the team this year, Trimble is really pleased with the overall health of the program.

Coach Trimble: "I am really excited to work with this year’s Spartan wrestlers. We have a solid group returning from last year’s team and a lot of new faces as well. The growth I already see out of our wrestlers has been very encouraging. The wrestlers who have only been around the sport for a year or two are really getting the hang of it, while the wrestlers with lots of experience are putting the polish on their well crafted skills. … We have a strong distribution of wrestlers at each grade and plenty of practice partners for each wrestler. We will have some very competitive wrestle-offs which will make everyone around them better.”

MEET THE SPARTANS

Seniors: Ben Rangle, Dylan Peper, Isaac Moen, Kamden Ernste, Logan Burger. Juniors: Jose Zoleta, Grant Schuman, Lucas Peterson, Ethan Peper, David Munoz, Bill Luc, Tor Lindell, Hunter Brown, Breckin Batt. Sophomores: Calder Sheehan, Angel Velasquez-Jaimes, Jack Regan, Braden Pronga, James Nelson, Bergen Messmer, Jerriona Marshall, Sean Maloy, Luke Krueger, Aiden Grabau, Aaren Grabau, Carter Funk, Jeremy Haugen, Sam Decker, Kyle Daniels, Adam Buenger. Freshmen: Owen Pike, Angel Martinez, Brandon Lillis, Juan Cobarruvias, Antonio Carreon-Lozoya, Brennan Bakken, Kingston Accardo. Eighth-graders: Isaac Rodriguez, Caleb Loomis, Jesse Kruger, Max Erickson, Elsa Koepp, Lily-Rose Decker, Emmalyn Carisch, Kellen Burger, Gabe Allen. Seventh-graders: Cameron Werneberg, Haaken Vold, Andrew Trimble, Deandre Swancutt, Blake Steffes, Victor Peterson, Justo Moron, Anders Lindell, Briar Hoekstra, Evan Fabre.

Century's Byron Callies reacts after beating Mayo's Gavin Pike by a 7-3 decision in the Section 1AAA 220-pound semifinal on Feb. 25, 2022 at the Mayo Civic Center. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin file photo

CENTURY

Head coach: Joel Messick

Key departures: None.

Key returners: Byron Callies (state-qualifier), Miya Ebling (placed fourth at state), Isaak Douangdy, Rob Falk (fourth at section meet)

Outlook: Slowly but surely, coach Joel Messick and crew have steadily built the Century wrestling program back up. With just seven upperclassmen, the Panthers are once again young, but the numbers are healthy and Messick has a good senior in Byron Callies. He qualified for state at 220 as a junior. He and Miya Ebling, who placed fourth at the first ever MSHSL-sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament, were the two who represented the Panthers at state. Both are capable of doing that again. Messick is really encouraged by the amount of girls who continue to go out for wrestling, providing a boost to the program. Overall, expect the Panthers to take a step forward this season.

Coach Messick: "Century’s wrestling program has grown in a big way over the last couple of years. We have nearly 40 wrestlers on the team this year, and are still a very young squad. We have only two seniors and two juniors. Look for Century to start making some noise this year as our guys have been working very hard in the offseason. Our girls wrestling program is also growing, with two more girls joining returning state fourth-place winner Miya Ebling. We ran a girls intro session in November and had more than a dozen from grades K-12.”

MEET THE PANTHERS

Seniors: Antonio Plummer, Hayden Langdon, Samuel Jack, Byron Callies. Juniors: Shreya Donthi, Isaak Douangdy, Robert Falk. Sophomores: Logan Olson, Michael Nail, Dylan Jones, Christopher Garcia-Lara, Nade Ellingson, Richard Edge, Logan Douangdy, Elina Callies, Sami Abdallah. Freshmen: Ethan Backus, Ezra Berkland, Cabrien Callies, William Dauner-Olson, Miya Ebling, Lester Hernandez Orellana, Benjimen Jesme, Evan Jones, Ian League, Layne Meyer, Amir Mohamed, Abdullahi Mohamud, Bradley Smoot, Mason Teal. Eighth-graders: Keegan Thoma, Jackson Spearman, Cooper Sheeran, Lane Royston, Aaron Olson, Alexander Hall, Damarcus Ebling, Peter Arroyo. Seventh-graders: Tristan Dauner-Olson, Emmit Snider, Joren Solak.

Albert Lea Area’s Cameron Davis wrestles John Marshall’s Darius Jordan in a 138-pound match during the Section 1AAA individual wrestling tournament on March 18, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

JOHN MARSHALL

Head coach: Frank Galvan

Key departures: None.

Key returners: Darius Jordan, Brody Robinson, Jacob Hansen

Outlook: JM coach Frank Galvan would love to have a few more athletes out, but overall, he is eager to see what this year’s group can do. The Rockets will get a big boost with a healthy Darius Jordan, who missed most of last season with an injury. Galvan is also encouraged by the developments of second-year wrestlers Wyette Stanton, Lama Kamara, Ivinn Mom and Chai Yang. He credits Stanton and Kamara as two of the stronger leaders, joining the likes of Jordan, Robinson, Jin Yang and fifth-year wrestler Evangelene Chittanavong.

Coach Galvin: "We have a great group of guys who want to wrestle and get better. Many of them wrestled this summer at our open practice and some attended wrestling camps this summer. Darius Jordan getting back on the mat after recouping from injury is ready to make his mark in our section and make a trip to the state tournament. Brody Robinson and Jacob Hansen are going into their senior year both working hard and I expect both to compete for section championships.”

MEET THE ROCKETS

Seniors: Jacob Simons, Jacob Hansen, Tryten Ames, Zachary Hindt, Chai Yang, Anthony Quelix. Juniors: Mawang Garang, Alexander Kopsidas, Jeremiah Wright, Evangelene Chittanavong, Wyette Stanton, Lama Kamara, Darius Jordan, Isaac Feenstra. Sophomores: Mac Chanthakoun, Evan Hernandez, Kyle Hikes, Jin Yang, Ethyn Berschinger. Freshmen: Jaxson Sebring, Devan Nelson. Eighth-graders: Joseph McCarty, Owen Chounard, Alvin Vang, Liam Condos. Seventh-graders: Marvin Short, Ayden Salem, Zulysa Nique, Mason Weaver.