Mayo's Atkinson enjoying 'team vibe,' aiming for return to state meet

ROCHESTER — Team bonding has helped Logan Atkinson enjoy this boys swimming and diving season more than last season and it has also benefited the Mayo sophomore in the pool.

Atkinson has been a competitive swimmer for 11 years and started as a club swimmer. He joined the Mayo High School team for the first time as a freshman a year ago and has some instant success. He was part of the 200 medley relay team that earned a state berth, which has been his biggest thrill as a high school swimmer so far.

And while he is thriving in the pool, Atkinson has been getting another thrill this season. He has been feeding off the energy of his teammates.

“It’s more of a team vibe this year which makes it more fun,” Atkinson said. “Because it was COVID (last season), we all had to be more distanced. This year is more of a team environment. It encourages you to go even faster.”

Atkinson said he enjoys doing bonding activities with his teammates. He also has good friends on other teams, like Jayden Edmonson of John Marshall, who he competes against in the 100 backstroke.

“One of the best parts of high school (swimming) is getting to know your teammates and having fun with them on the bus rides and at the meets and practice,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson’s best event has been the 100 backstroke and he has not lost in a dual meet yet this season. When Mayo took part in the True Team section meet, Atkinson won the backstroke and placed second in the 50 freestyle.

“Logan has been a solid swimmer for quite some time now,” Mayo coach Ted Dow said. “He’s one of the top returning backstrokers and he’s picked up two other events that he’s really solid in and making some great improvement in time and competition.”

Beside the 100 backstroke and 50 freestyle, Atkinson has also been strong in the 200 individual medley, which combines all four strokes. He enjoys the freestyle sprint event because of its intensity and the small margin for error.

“It’s kind of a good rush, it's fun to do,” Atkinson said. “That one’s pretty intense because everyone is close together.”

Swimming is a year around sport for Atkinson. But he took a three-month break from the pool over the summer and then started training again in September in preparation for the 2021-22 high school season.

Since that break, he has returned with a renewed dedication. Dow said the extra work Atkinson has put in is paying dividends. The coach said he is also maturing both physically and mentally.

“And mechanically he’s as sound as anyone we’ve seen for years,” Dow said.

The regular season is near its end and teams are gearing up for conference and section meets. Swimmers are allowed two individual and two relay events per meet. When the Section 1AA meet rolls around, Atkinson will do the 100 backstroke as one of his individual events and either the 50 freestyle or the 200 individual medley as the other. And keeping with his theme of “team first,” Atkinson's second event may be determined by what best helps the Spartans. He will also swim in a pair of relays, and has hopes of again earning a state berth.

“I hope that we do really well in our relays because we’ve been doing really well in them in our meets,” Atkinson said. “We’ve been having a strong season so I hope we have a high placing in the Big Nine and sections.”