Mayo's Avery Meyer in prime position to qualify for state at Section 1AAA girls golf meet

CANNON FALLS — The Section One, Class AAA girls golf meet was another meet to chalk up to experience gained for Rochester Mayo’s Avery Meyer.

The now-junior at Mayo finished in the top 20 in the section last year, but didn’t make the cut to go to the Class AAA state meet.

This year could be different. Very different.

Meyer still has 18 holes to play, and to attempt to secure a state-meet berth, but she has put herself in prime position to do so after Day 1 of the 2023 Section 1AAA meet at Cannon Golf Club. She made a pair of birdies, five pars and took just one score worse than par on any hole Tuesday (and that was just a double-bogey on the par-4 eighth hole).

It added up to a round of 11-over-par 83, leaving Meyer in seventh place entering Thursday’s final round.

The top five golfers who are not on the winning team qualify for state as individuals. Right now, Meyer holds down the fourth of those five positions and is four shots ahead of the top players on the outside of that bubble.

Winona’s Marin Keller is also on the good side of that cut line at the moment; the Winhawks’ junior standout shot an opening-round 81 to sit in sixth place.

Here’s what to know about the Section 1AAA girls golf meet with one round to go:

The leaders

• Lakeville South will be tough to catch for the team title. The Cougars shot a 321 on Tuesday, which leaves them 24 shots ahead of second-place Northfield with 18 holes to play. Albert Lea is in third, 36 shots back.

• Northfield junior Emerson Garlie and Lakeville South junior Jovie Ordal share the top spot after the opening round, both having shot 4-over-par rounds of 76.

Challengers

• Four golfers are within five shots of the leaders. Lakeville South’s Quinn Benolkin (78) is just two strokes behind and South’s Allison Loer is three shots back (79). Albert Lea senior Alyssa Jensen is one more shot behind (80) and Winona’s Keller is at 81, five shots behind the leaders.

John Marshall's Ava Fevold putts the ball during a girls golf invite on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester. Fevold is close to the cut line to make the 2023 Class AAA state meet, after shooting an opening-round 90 at the Section 1AAA meet on Tuesday, May 30, at Cannon Golf Club. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

• There could be a good battle for the individual state-meet qualifying spots. After one round, those would belong to Garlie (76), Jensen (80), Keller (81), Meyer (83) and Albert Lea’s Whitney Mullenbach (86). Seven golfers are within three shots of Mullenbach, including Austin’s Ailani Thiravong (89). JM’s Ava Fevold and Claire Bogenrief (90) are just four shots out of the state-meet mix, and their teammate Bailey Glandon is one more shot back (91).

Other highlights

• Unlike the other Section 1 meets, whose final rounds will be held Wednesday, the Section 1AAA girls will take a day off between their two rounds. The final round is set for Thursday, with the first group going off at 8:30 a.m.

• Mayo freshman Flora Bolster, who finished fifth in the Big Nine Conference meet on May 25 at North Links Golf Course in Mankato, is in 22nd after the first round of the section meet. Bolster fired a 93 on Tuesday.

• Century’s top scorers in the opening round were juniors Ciara Church (99) and Briar Daire (101).

Scoreboard

TEAM TOTALS

1. Lakeville South 321, 2. Northfield 345, 3. Albert Lea 357, 4. Farmington 367, 5. John Marshall 380, 6. Owatonna 383, 7. Austin 386, 8. Mayo 396, 9. Lakeville North 397, 10. Century 416, 11. Winona 423, 12. Faribault 426.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(Top 20)

1t. Emerson Garlie (Nfld) 76, 1t. Jovie Ordal (LS) 76, 3. Quinn Benolkin (LS) 78, 4. Allison Loer (LS) 79, 5. Alyssa Jensen (AL) 80, 6. Marin Keller (Win) 81, 7. Avery Meyer (Mayo) 83, 8. Whitney Mullenbach (AL) 86, 9t. Annika Johnson (Nfld) 87, 9t. Carmen Jirele (Owat) 87,

11. Ava Ernst (LS) 88, 12t. Ailani Thiravong (Aust) 89, 12t. Jayla Mao (Farm) 89, 12t. Kailey Watson (Farm) 89, 12t. Karina Johnson (Nfld) 89, 16t. Ashlyn Berven (AL) 90, 16t. Ava Fevold (JM) 90, 16t. Claire Bogenrief (JM) 90, 19t. Bailey Glandon (JM) 91, 19t. Paige Thompson (Owat) 91, 19t. Shelby Burns (Farm) 91.