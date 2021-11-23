Mayo's Chitulangoma seeks funding to play for U.S. paralympic soccer team

Mayo High School boys soccer standout Chileshe Chitulangoma, who has cerebral palsy, had a successful senior season with the Spartans and now he is seeking some help as he looks to play the sport he loves on a bigger stage.

Chitulangoma, who was first diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was 2, helped lead Mayo to a Section 1AA championship this fall and a Class AA state tournament berth. He now hopes to play for the U.S. Men’s National Paralympic soccer team, with some help from his home community.

He has set up a GoFundMe page to try to help with funding for training and traveling expenses. On his page, Chitulangoma says: "My GOAL is to play on the U.S. Men’s National Paralympic soccer team! In order to accomplish this goal I need to attend training camps to be identified by national coaches. I am reaching out to my family & friends for financial support in order to pursuit this DREAM!

"Due to COVID Paralympic play was on hold for a period of time but things are finally opening up! The first camp I am planning to attend in being held January 19-24th in Florida. The ultimate goal is to make the National team and play in the World Cup in Spain April/May 2022!"

Chileshe has currently raised $775 in his effort for training and traveling. To view or donate on his GoFundMe page, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/chileshes-usa-soccer-aspirations .

The Rochester Honkers are planning an inaugural Baseball Con, coming to Mayo Field May 21-22, 2022.

The event will feature the gathering of several notable actors of classic baseball movies, which will be aired at Mayo Field.

Fans will have a chance to meet stars of their favorite baseball films, have items signed, and get their pictures taken with some of the most recognizable baseball movie stars ever. Baseball Con will also provide professional photo opportunities where fans can get a picture with multiple celebrity guests.

“We’re thrilled to put on an event that brings together not only the baseball fans in our community, but movie fans from around the country for this one-of-a-kind experience,” Honkers general manager Jeremy Aagard said. “We’re excited to offer our community the awesome experience to meet some of its favorite stars. Maybe even more exciting is the ability to showcase our Rochester community during an event which we believe will be not only a great local draw, but a national appeal that will provide a positive economic impact in our area.”

In conjunction with the introduction of Baseball Con, the Honkers have announced their first two Hollywood guests: Megan Cavanagh and Tracy Reiner, actresses in the 1992 film "A League of Their Own."

The movie is based on the true story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League’s Rockford Peaches. Cavanagh played Marla Hooch in the film while Reiner, the daughter of the movie's director Penny Marshall, played Betty “Spaghetti” Horn.

Tickets for Baseball Con are currently on sale with different ticket levels: VIP, Weekend and Day Passes. Early bird pricing will run until Jan. 1.

Guests for the event will be announced periodically, until the entire roster is filled out. The lineup is subject to change. For more information, visit the Honkers website: northwoodsleague.com/rochester-honkers.

Grand Meadow's Riley Paul has signed a national letter of intent to compete in men's track and field at Minnesota State, Mankato. MSU is a Division II school in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Paul excels in throwing events and his best event is the shot put. As a junior in the spring of 2021, Paul placed eighth in Class A state meet in the shot put with a toss of 48 feet, 10 inches.

He also played football for Grand Meadow this fall and was one of the team's captains.

