Mayo's Gustafson places third at state while Boorjian has two top-eight finishes

MINNEAPOLIS — Mayo senior Ava Gustafson was all smiles after swimming a stellar race in the 100 breaststroke at the Class AA girls swimming and diving state meet on Saturday.

Gustafson placed third in the 100 breaststroke, the next to last event at the meet.

“It was very exciting,” Gustafson said. “I was very happy because I went in seeded fifth (after prelims) so it was nice to be able to move up a couple of spots and get some extra points for the team.”

Gustafson posted a time of 1:03.91 in the 100 breaststroke finals.

“It was a personal best for me so I’m happy with the time,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gustafson was one of two Mayo swimmers to earn All-State honors by placing in the top eight.

With one mad dash and one long swim, Mayo junior Natalie Boorjian earned a pair of All-State finishes.

“I’m super excited about that,” she said.

Boorjian placed seventh in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.06. She then finished eighth in the 500 freestyle in 5:01.87.

“I’m so excited that all of our prelim swims made it into finals,” Boorjian said. “I'm just proud to represent Mayo and I’m grateful for my coaches, who have been so supportive all season. They’re great to work with, and my teammates.”

Mayo 12th, Century 23rd in team standings

Minnetonka was the run-away winner of the team title. Mayo placed 12th and Century was 23rd.

“The plan was to get here and compete here and we did,” Mayo coach Juliet Parlette said. “We executed and I couldn’t be prouder. This was the goal and we’re very, very happy.”

Gustafson just missed a spot in the championship finals in the 200 individual medley. She placed ninth in the prelims and then went on to finish 11th in the championship round. But she was thrilled with her breaststroke finish, and the chance to compete at the meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone in that heat is really fast and there’s a lot of great competition,” Gustafson said. “And it was awesome to be able to place third.

She was competing in the state meet for the first time.

“I did qualify last year, but we weren’t able to have the meet because of COVID so this was my first chance ever to be able to compete at the state meet,” Gustafson said. “And so I’m very happy to be here and am so grateful for the experience. And I had a lot of fun. It was one of the most exciting meets I’ve ever been to.”

Century qualified all three of its relays for the state meet for the first time and all three swam in the consolation finals.

“It’s the first time in school history we got all three relays back in the finals, we’ve never done that before,” Century coach Dale Magnuson said. “So it was incredible.”

The Century 200 freestyle relay team of Sophia Blixt, Avery Severson, Sarah Homme and Katherine Homme was 11th.

The Panthers' 400 freestyle relay team of Emily Garrison, Severson, Katherine Homme and Paige Patten was in 13th. Century's 200 medley relay team of Garrison, Lily Rittenhouse, Audra Wagstaff and Blixt was 16th.

“We worked so hard just to get here and it’s such a fast meet,” Magnuson said. “We’re a cohesive team and just to come together as a team makes such a difference. So the relays really meant something for us. We would have liked to be a little faster in the individual (events), but just to get here took a lot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo had two relays earn a berth in the consolation finals. The 200 medley foursome of Elise Weingarten, Gustafson, Madeline Gau and Boorjian placed 11th. The 400 freestyle relay team of Boorjian, Gau, Gustavson and Ellie Porrata was 14th.

“It was just so nice to be able to be at this meet because it just has a different atmosphere to it,” Gustafson said.

Gustafson hopes to swim a lot at the Aquatic Center in the near future. She plans to go on to swim in college, hopefully at the Division I level, and would love to commit to Minnesota.

“I would really like to attend the U of M,” she said. “That would be amazing, it’s been a goal of mine for a long time.”

Mayo junior Abigail Wigle placed 12th in the diving competition. John Marshall's Julia Ogren was 15th in the 200 freestyle while Century's Blixt, who like Ogren is an eighth-grader, was 16th in the 50 freestyle.

CLASS AA STATE MEET

TEAM RESULTS

(Top 10 and Rochester)

1. Minnetonka 381. 2. Edina 223, 3. Stillwater 176, 4. Wayzata 165, 5. Shakopee 135, 6. Eden Prairie 122, 7. Blaine 109, 8. Prior Lake 105, 9. Chanhassen 103, 10. Maple Grove 75, 12. Mayo 68, 23. Century 23, 38. John Marshall 2.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

(Winners, Rochester top 16 )

200 medley relay — 1. Minnetonka 1:42.97, 11. Mayo (Elise Weingarten, Ava Gustafson, Madeline Gau, Natalie Boorjian) 1:50.03, 16. Century (Emily Garrison, Lily Rittenhouse, Audra Wagstaff, Sophia Blixt) 1:50.74.

200 freestyle — 1. Katie McCarthy (Edina) 1:49.18, 15. Julia Ogren (JM) 1:55.98.

200 IM — 1. Grace Rabb (Andover) 2:01.79, 11. Gustafson (Mayo) 2:07.77.

50 freestyle — 1. Caroline Larson (Eden Prairie) 22.66, 7. Boorjian (Mayo) 24.06, 16. Blixt (Cent) 24.69.

Diving — 1. Gabby Mauder (Woodbury) 416.45, 12. Abigail Wigle (Mayo) 337.55.

100 butterfly — 1. Claire Reinke (Wayzata) 54.36.

100 freestyle — 1. Haley Zelen (Shakopee) 50.54.

500 freestyle — 1. McCarthy (Edina) 4:52.33. 8. Boorjian (Mayo) 5:04.77.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Edina 1:34.25, 11. Century (Blixt, Avery Severson, Sarah Homme, Katherine Homme) 1:39.42.

100 backstroke — 1. Rabb (Andover) 54.46.

100 breaststroke — 1. Larson (Eden Prairie) 1:01.35, 3. Gustafson (Mayo) 1:03.91.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Minnetonka 3:27.88, 13. Century (Garrison, Severson, Katherine Homme, Patten) 3:38.71, 14. Mayo (Boorjian, Gau, Gustavson, Ellie Porrata) 3:39.27.

Ava Gustafson of Mayo places 3rd in state in 100 breaststroke. pic.twitter.com/8UDsWpan2A — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) November 21, 2021

Natalie Boorjian of Mayo places 8th in 500 freestyle. pic.twitter.com/STA25QTfvj — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) November 21, 2021

Abigail Wigle of Mayo places 12th in diving. pic.twitter.com/6IIT8mYwbi — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) November 21, 2021