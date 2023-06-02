Mayo's Gwaltney never better in qualifying for state in 3,200

LAKEVILLE — Mayo’s Ryan Gwaltney came through with a season-best performance in the 3,200 and it lifted him to the title in the Section 1AAA boys and girls track-and-field meet at Lakeville South.

Gwaltney, a junior, was timed in 9:36.31. That bested runner-up Ethan Starfield of Lakeville South (9:37.75).

The top two in each event advance to next week’s state meet at St. Michael-Albertville. Athletes can also qualify by state standard.

The 3,200 was the only race that was run as a final Thursday. Saturday, again at Lakeville South, all events will be run as finals. Three boys field events and three girls field events were finals Thursday.

Century produced a champion in the boys pole vault. That was predicted, with Nathan Nelson winning with a 15-feet-3 clearance. Nelson has been the top pole vaulter all season in Class AAA. His personal best this season is 15-7.

Century’s Miles Prochnow qualified for state with a second-place finish in the shot put (49-2). John Marshall’s Zach Ladu also qualified for state, clearing an excellent 44-4 3/4 in the triple jump for second place. Century’s Shaun Wysocki also qualified for state, his 44-1 1/4 distance in the triple jump good for third place and meeting the state standard.

Century’s Jensen has career day

Century discus thrower Elise Jensen came up with an all-time best performance Thursday. The senior threw the discus 142-2 for first place. Her top prior mark had been 137 feet.

Mayo’s Farah Salama also came through with a personal best in the long jump. The senior sailed 17-4 which was good for first place.

Individual results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/514746/results/all

