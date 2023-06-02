99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Mayo's Gwaltney never better in qualifying for state in 3,200

Mayo junior Ryan Gwaltney was timed in 9:36.31 for a personal record in the Section 1AAA track-and-field meet at Lakeville South. That was good for first place.

All-City Championships
Mayo junior Ryan Gwaltney reacts after finishing first at the Rochester All-City Championships on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at Century High School.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 12:35 AM

LAKEVILLE — Mayo’s Ryan Gwaltney came through with a season-best performance in the 3,200 and it lifted him to the title in the Section 1AAA boys and girls track-and-field meet at Lakeville South.

Gwaltney, a junior, was timed in 9:36.31. That bested runner-up Ethan Starfield of Lakeville South (9:37.75).

The top two in each event advance to next week’s state meet at St. Michael-Albertville. Athletes can also qualify by state standard.

Find more news important to you

The 3,200 was the only race that was run as a final Thursday. Saturday, again at Lakeville South, all events will be run as finals. Three boys field events and three girls field events were finals Thursday.

Century produced a champion in the boys pole vault. That was predicted, with Nathan Nelson winning with a 15-feet-3 clearance. Nelson has been the top pole vaulter all season in Class AAA. His personal best this season is 15-7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Century’s Miles Prochnow qualified for state with a second-place finish in the shot put (49-2). John Marshall’s Zach Ladu also qualified for state, clearing an excellent 44-4 3/4 in the triple jump for second place. Century’s Shaun Wysocki also qualified for state, his 44-1 1/4 distance in the triple jump good for third place and meeting the state standard.

Century’s Jensen has career day

Century discus thrower Elise Jensen came up with an all-time best performance Thursday. The senior threw the discus 142-2 for first place. Her top prior mark had been 137 feet.

Mayo’s Farah Salama also came through with a personal best in the long jump. The senior sailed 17-4 which was good for first place.

Individual results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/514746/results/all

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Thursday, June 1, 2023: Stewartville, Winona stay alive in Section 1AAA
June 01, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Thursday, June 1, 2023
June 01, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lourdes, Dover-Eyota baseball
Prep
Section 1 baseball pairings and results
June 01, 2023 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Winona, Byron Section 1AAA softball championships
Prep
Photos: Winona, Byron Section 1AAA softball on June 1, 2023
June 01, 2023 10:04 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Hayfield, Bethlehem Academy Section 1A softball championships
Prep
Photos: Hayfield, Bethlehem Academy Section 1A softball on June 1, 2023
June 01, 2023 09:43 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Winona, Byron Section 1AAA softball championships
Prep
Winona slams Byron 8-0 in Section 1AAA softball title game to earn third straight state berth
June 01, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
Prep
St. Charles and Koeppel near perfect; Saints surge past Dover-Eyota for Section 1AA title
June 01, 2023 08:04 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten