Mayo's Hannah Hanson savoring every last drop of final basketball season

Mayo senior Hannah Hanson is in her fifth season of playing varsity basketball at Mayo. This has been her best one yet.

Mayo vs. Farmington Rotary Holiday Classic Girls Basketball
Mayo's Hannah Hanson (1) goes up for a shot during a Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball game against Farmington on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
February 27, 2023 05:00 AM

ROCHESTER — That the end of her basketball life is coming soon is a weighty realization for Hannah Hanson.

The Rochester Mayo senior guard will go down as one of her school’s all-time best players, as well as one of its longest tenured. The 5-foot-8 bundle of speed, strength, will and skill has been in the Spartans’ varsity lineup since the eighth grade.

She’s spent all of that time riding her athleticism (also one of the state’s best track-and-field and volleyball athletes) and competitive spirit to greatness.

While the thought of finally having a Hanson-less team is undoubtedly soothing for opponents, it’s a difficult proposition for everyone within Mayo's program.

But the individual it guts the most is Hanson.

This fierce competitor, who belies that with a frequent on-court smile, has cherished her ride.

“I’m going to really miss it,” said Hanson, who next year will pursue volleyball and track and field at Division II school Biola University (La Mirada, Calif.). “It’s definitely the girls on this team that I’ll miss the most. I’m sure I’ll cry when it’s over with, knowing that my basketball career is done.”

Hanson has spent the last five years making countless opponents “cry.”

“I like how competitive and taxing basketball is,” Hanson said. “When you are in it, it is go, go, go. I always want to win and that makes playing the game so much fun.”

As much as she’s scored, while never being an actual “pure” shooter, it’s the rest of her game that has forever leaped out and wreaked havoc.

This season, all while averaging a robust 15.9 points per game for her 22-4 team, she’s also managed 7.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.5 steals per game. Those have become typical numbers for Hanson through the years. For her career, the athletic star has 1,177 points, 526 rebounds, 289 assists and 309 steals, all of those numbers in the upper echelon all-time at Mayo.

Hanson has a way of seemingly being everywhere on the defensive end, an immediate magnet to the ball and one who wins virtually every loose-ball wrestling match. And once she gets a steal, it’s over with. Among the top handful of hurdlers in the state, Hanson is almost always the fastest one on the court. That’s allowed her to turn steals into a series of end-to-end layups through the years.

“The best part of Hannah’s game is her defense,” second-year Mayo head coach Andy Bromeling said. “She gets a lot of tips that lead to easy baskets for us. That adds so much to our team. And on offense, she is so good at getting to the basket and finishes so well. She’s also added to her 3-point shooting this year.”

Mayo vs. Farmington Rotary Holiday Classic Girls Basketball
Mayo's Hannah Hanson (1) drives to the basket during a Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball game against Farmington on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Hanson, also a standout student, has been forever considered a bright light for Mayo teams. That’s had as much to do with her attitude as her athleticism.

Mayo star junior center Ava Miller says that Hanson’s demeanor and leadership have been more impactful this season than ever.

Hanson prods teammates to play hard and well, she says, but with the proper touch.

“Hannah is a leader in everything she does,” Miller said. “She lifts people up. And when you are playing well, she pushes you to play even better. But she always does it in a positive way.”

There has been more leadership required from Hanson than ever this season, with two standout starters lost for the season to knee injuries, senior Taylor Hill and sophomore Kaia Kirkeby.

It’s meant that players who’d normally be substitutes have been pushed into starting roles. That hasn’t always been easy. But with Hanson offering her usual support, the Spartans have made it work. Mayo heads into this week’s Section 1AAAA tournament as Big Nine champion (19-3 in the conference, 22-4 overall) and winner of five straight.

When it comes to leadership, Bromeling says that Hanson has never been better.

“Hannah has stepped up in every aspect this season,” Bromeling said. “But it’s her leadership that’s been most impressive to me. She’s positive with everybody. And when our seventh-grader (new starting guard Amelia Mills) needs positive words, she is right there for her. This is a special team. It’s one big family.”

And Hanson is at the head of the table.

