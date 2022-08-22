Mayo's Hanson makes her college choice, heading west for volleyball, track and field

ROCHESTER — Hannah Hanson has spent the last five years being among the best female athletes that Rochester Mayo has ever had.

Hanson, now a senior, has played varsity volleyball and basketball since the eighth grade, and been a varsity track-and-field athlete since the seventh grade.

Colleges had been recruiting her in all three sports.

On Saturday, Hanson made a college decision. No, she won’t be doing a trifecta of athletics at the next level. But she will be doing two.

Century’s Paige Decker (32) and Mayo’s Hannah Hanson (4) play the ball during a girls volleyball match on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Hanson said yes to NCAA Division II Biola University, an evangelical Christian institution in La Mirada, Calif., 20 miles from Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also a star student (4.0 GPA), Hanson will pursue volleyball and track and field there.

“I am sure happy that Hannah found the right place for herself,” Mayo track-and-field coach Jered Smiley said. “And it’s a place she gets to do two things she loves (volleyball and track and field). She didn’t have to choose just one sport.”

Hanson had been recruited at the Division I level in track and field (the University of Minnesota and North Dakota State University, among others) and basketball (University of Denver). But the thought of devoting as much time as is required in a Division I sport didn’t appeal to her. What she also wanted to avoid was having to whittle her athletic life down to just one sport, another likely requirement had she gone Division I.

Hannah Hanson

So, Biola University in sunny California, here she comes.

“I had two visits there this summer, and it just felt (right) that I go there,” said Hanson, who is one of a set of triplets, along with brothers Isaiah and Levi. “Initially, I never thought about going to California.

“But we have a pastor at our church who went (to Biola) and I also have a friend who goes there, and I’d heard great things about it. It is a great Christian school and that is something that I was really looking for. You have to take bible classes and do chapel. Faith is a huge part of my life. I’ve always wanted to further my faith in college and play a high level of sports there.”

Hanson believes both of those desires will be nicely met at Biola. Though she knows less about its track-and-field program, Biola’s volleyball team landed second in its Pacific West Conference last year and has landed a pair of Division I transfers for this upcoming season.

She’s being recruited as a setter by Biola, one of three positions she’s played (outside hitter and right-side hitter the others) on excellent Mayo teams. Hanson finished with 286 kills, 336 assists, 207 digs and 42 blocks last season when Mayo finished 11-0 in the Big Nine Conference, 20-10 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

In track and field, Hanson has been a star hurdler and jumper. She competed against a loaded and record-setting field in the hurdles this past state meet and finished fourth in the 100s and fifth in the 300s, setting personal and school records in both.

Hanson likes the thought of competing in a place — California — where the weather is cooperative year-round for track and field.

“We are going to have a nice, long outdoor season,” she said. “I’m going to get a lot of time out there.”

Mayo volleyball coach Deb Frederick believes that Hanson can be special in all kinds of ways at Biola. She also senses that she’s ready for the adventures that await here, ones that will come nearly 2,000 miles away from her Rochester home.

“When she came back from one of her Biola visits, she was really excited about it,” Frederick said. “I think she’s going to be ready to spread those wings of hers.”

