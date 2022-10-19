Mayo's Loftus sisters loft themselves into state tennis tournament

LAKEVILLE — Mayo sisters and tennis stars Claire and Aoife Loftus are honest about it.

They’re human beings. That means, teenage siblings being teenage siblings, their relationship is good, though not perfect.

This week, they played doubles together, culminated by them winning the Section 1AA title on Wednesday at Lifetime Fitness.

Next Thursday and Friday, they’ll be in the state individual tournament together, one of a whopping five from Mayo who’ve advanced.

The Loftus sisters have their fingers crossed that it goes extremely well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a good opportunity to compete in doubles with my sister,” said Claire, a sophomore who surprised some by choosing doubles in the individual post-season tournament as she’s ranked sixth in singles in Class AA.

Aoife is an eighth grader and one of the state’s top singles players in her age group.

“I think we’re a good combination,” Claire continued. “That’s when we’re playing well together and in a good mood. Sometimes we have some rough patches together. There can be some of that sisterly tension between us. But we recover from it pretty well.”

Says Aoife: “Most of the time I enjoy playing with Claire, but sometimes it can get a bit rough because we’re sisters. We have our ups and downs.”

The Loftus sisters appeared to be just plain “up” throughout the Section 1AA tournament. In Wednesday’s semifinals, they buried Lakeville South’s Macey Glad and Olivia Walker 6-0, 6-0, then beat Mayo teammates Keely Ryder and Malea Diehn 6-0, 6-1 in the final.

Claire is a standout pretty much wherever she’s standing on a tennis court, be it the net or the baseline. Aoife’s strength is driving the ball from the baseline. That combination of talents blends nicely in doubles, with Aoife angling in heavily paced shots from deep and then Claire often cleaning things up near the net.

“Those two are awfully good,” said Mayo coach Jeff Demaray, whose team has also advanced to state as a team, that action happening next Tuesday and Wednesday at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center, same as the individual tournament. “They should get a high seed at state. They both bring different dimensions. Claire is phenomenally tough with her drop shots. And Aoife really drives the ball.”

That Ryder (sophomore) and eighth-grader Diehn were also able to advance to state in doubles particularly pleased Demaray.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the semifinals, they beat Lakeville South standouts Michaella Sullivan and Reese Burton 6-3, 7-6 (7-5). Those two represent the Cougars’ top two singles players.

“That was a battle and we won some really important points,” Demaray said. “I’m just really proud of the way all of our players stepped up.”

That included freshman singles player Ana Medina. A freshman transfer student from Lourdes, Medina reached the championship where she faced one of the top players in the state, No. 7-ranked Kiera Kelly of Lakeville North.

Medina hung in there a bit but lost 6-2, 6-1. In the semifinals, Medina beat Stewartville’s Chloe Regal in three sets — 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. Regal went on to finish third, beating Lakeville South’s Elizabeth Payne 6-3, 6-2 in her final match.

SINGLES

Semifinals: Ana Medina (Mayo) def. Chloe Regal (Stewartville 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; Kiera Kelly (Lakeville North) def. Elizabeth Payne (Lakeville South) 6-1, 6-3. Final: Kelly (Lakeville North) def. Medina (Mayo) 6-2, 6-1. Third place: Regal (Stewartville) def. Payne (Lakeville South) 6-3, 6-2.

DOUBLES

Semifinals: Claire Loftus/Aoife Loftus (Mayo) def. Macey Glad/Olivia Walker (Lakeville South) 6-0, 6-0; Keely Ryder/Malea Diehn (Mayo) def. Michaella Sullivan/Reese Burton (Lakeville South) 6-3, 7-6 (7-5). Final: C. Loftus/A. Loftus (Mayo) def. Ryder/Diehn (Mayo) 6-0, 6-1. Third place: Sullivan/Burton (Lakeville South) def. Walker/Glad (Lakeville South) 6-2, 6-2.

