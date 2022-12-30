Mayo's Miller living up to the family basketball name

ROCHESTER — The competition between little sister and big sister has propelled both to greatness.

At least it is increasingly looking like greatness is where the “little one” — Ava Miller — is headed.

The “big one” is Anna Miller and her greatness has already been established. The 6-foot-3 fleet-footed center was an All-State basketball player at Mayo and has since taken her considerable basketball act to Division I Drake University where she’s a top reserve as a sophomore.

Ava is a 6-2 junior center at Mayo and already in her second season as a starter. She’s a force down low, averaging 14 points, a lofty 9.6 rebounds and almost 2 blocked shots per game for the 7-1 Spartans. On Thursday in the Rotary Holiday Classic against Farmington, Miller scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 75-57 win at Mayo Civic Auditorium.

“Ava is very good at using what she has,” said Mayo second-year coach Andy Bromeling, who saw her take off the tail end of last season when she was routinely scoring 17 points per game. “Ava is much stronger this year and holds her position so well. Plus, she’s got a great left hand (she is right-handed), which is great because people always play her to go to her right and then she just switches over to her left.”

Credit Anna, as well as brother and excellent athlete Alex Miller (6-foot-5 and a 2022 Mayo graduate) with helping Ava establish everything.

But especially credit Anna, with her 6-3 frame, long arms, speed, jumping ability, as well as just plain love and support for Ava.

Those two have had battles for as long as Ava can remember. That includes this Christmas vacation, with them renewing their one-on-one duels at the Rochester Athletic Club.

With pride, Ava notes that she holds her own against Anna, who has long been her basketball idol and measuring stick.

Mayo's Ava Miller (15) passes the ball during a Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball game against Farmington on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“I am a really competitive person, and I just like to compete with her,” said Ava, who has been making steady trips to workout at ETS with Anna (when she's around) the last three years to get stronger and faster. “I use my strength against her. Anna is fast and amazing at blocking shots. But my dad (Chad Miller) always taught me to just go into her and go up strong. I can get her by drawing fouls from her. But we are always competing with each other, always going one-on-one.”

And when they aren’t trying to beat each other, they are simply just there for each other, as best friends.

Anna says that she and Alex are close, too. But with Anna, it’s different and deep.

They are each others biggest support system.

“I call her every day,” Ava said. “We talk about everything.”

Before Ava is done with basketball, she wants to do like Anna and find a college basketball home. Also an excellent volleyball player, the Mayo junior puts the bulk of her energy into hoops and does it with purpose.

She wants this Mayo team to be as good as it can possibly be and hopes to propel it to a Big Nine Conference title this year.

But she is also looking even further ahead. She wants to be a college ballplayer and is doing everything she can to get there.

And just maybe, if everything tilts just right, she’ll wind up with a teammate that she knows oh-so-well.

“It would be amazing to play college basketball anywhere,” Ava said. “But I have talked to my sister and asked her what she would think if I went (to Drake). She said she’d like that.”