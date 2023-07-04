Mayo's Mr. Reliable: Isaac Ahn is 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Golfer of the Year

ROCHESTER — Steady. Determined. Reliable.

Isaac Ahn is all those things, on the golf course and in the classroom. Let’s add “confident” and “competitor” while we’re at it.

It hasn’t always been that way for the Rochester Mayo junior-to-be, who has made quite a name for himself on the Minnesota High School and junior golf scene over the past two years.

“My first big tournaments that I played in — I started competing when I was around 9 or 10 — right off the bat I was probably about the worst player in every tournament,” said Ahn, who began playing golf while growing up in Maryland. His family moved to Rochester when he was in fifth grade. “My mental game didn’t help. It took a long time for me to overcome that. But just my experience playing in a bunch of tournaments has made me a better player.”

Has it ever.

It’s also made him the 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Golfer of the Year, edging Rochester Lourdes sophomore Colton Rich and Fillmore Central senior Jake Fishbaugher.

Ahn was the picture of consistency on the course for Mayo this spring, serving as the Spartans’ No. 1 golfer in a majority of meets and helping them win the Section 1AAA championship. That gave Mayo a spot in the state meet, the first time in more than 20 years the Spartans had gone to state as a team.

“He’s very … in the moment,” Mayo coach Gunnar Olson said of Ahn. “He’s very narrow-minded, where he can focus on one thing. He keeps it very simple and there aren’t many situations that he hasn’t seen personally. He’s only a sophomore, but the only thing that matters to him is the next shot.”

Ahn did that incredibly well as a sophomore.

On the heels of a breakout freshman season in which he earned top-10 finishes at the Big Nine Conference meet (third), Section 1AAA meet (fifth) and Class AAA state meet (10th), Ahn had a terrific encore as a sophomore. In addition to helping his team get to state — which was his No. 1 goal in the 2023 season — Ahn tied for third in the Section 1AAA meet (72-74–146), then tied for 17th at state, shooting 75-73–148.

His consistency showed in the statistics — he shot between 71 and 75 in every round he played for Mayo this spring.

“He is … we have a lot of students of the game on the team,” Olson said. “They’re constantly teaching each other drills or little training aids, or just hitting together in a simulator in one of their garages. They constantly feed off each other when it comes to information and different ways to approach the game.”

One somewhat unique approach Ahn takes is journaling after every round and most practices. He generally notes the parts of his game he’s struggling with, but also the things he’s doing consistently well.

“I always like to think about what I did well and try to maintain that,” he said, “but it’s also ‘what did I struggle with?’ Usually, most of the time, whenever I struggle on the course, it comes from a mental error. Just being able to identify that, then later, on the practice facility, that’s where you figure out how to fix those things.”

Ahn will spend much of his summer playing in some of the bigger junior events in the state. He’s also played in a qualifying meet this spring for the Minnesota Golf Association State Amateur Championship, and in the U.S. Open local qualifier at Somerby in May. That’s all in an effort to challenge himself against the best competition possible.

And, it’s with the goal of helping Mayo get back to state as a team next spring. The Spartans had just one senior in this year’s postseason lineup.

“He’s very good at not worrying about the things that you can’t control,” Olson said, “but focusing on the little things that he can control.”

Past PB All-Area Boys Golfers of the Year

2023 — Isaac Ahn, Soph., Mayo

2022 — Anders Larson, Senior, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa