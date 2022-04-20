Mayo's overall tennis strength prevails over formidable Century

Spencer Bush had been waiting for this.

The senior and longtime Mayo varsity tennis player is the Spartans’ go-to guy. Not necessarily their top player, as he lines up at No. 2 singles. But the 6-foot-4 senior is Mayo’s undisputed go-to guy, its No. 1 leader.

“I love this; it’s great being the leader of the team,” Busch said Tuesday after helping Mayo to a 5-2 win over rival Century in a key Big Nine Conference dual at Rochester Tennis Connection Outdoor.

“The best part of this team is that it is a family,” Busch said. “We’re as tight a team as we’ve had. I’m making sure we’re doing a lot of hanging out together off the court, too. Because the closer we can get in our chemistry, it improves our chemistry in singles and doubles, too.”

Century huddles during a boys tennis match against Mayo on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Rochester Tennis Connection Outdoor in Rochester Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Mayo knew it had a formidable task in facing Century.

The Spartans, who beat Century 6-1 last year in the Section 1AA final, were favorites again. But it wasn’t by much. That was despite Mayo rolling out one of its deepest teams in memory.

Century’s strength is its singles, where it has talented players 1-4. That includes No. 1 man Mihajlo Skulic. A transfer this school year from Serbia, the senior has a powerful game that on Tuesday lacked consistency as Mayo whiz-kid eighth-grader Tej Bhagra took him down 6-1, 6-1.

“(Skulic) has an unbelievable serve and forehand; he has a big game,” Bhagra said. “But consistency matters in tennis.”

At No. 2, Century is almost as strong. That’s where Henry Kruse sits, with all of his power and athleticism.

But Mayo had an answer for him, too.

“I knew it was going to be tough, because (Kruse) beat me the last time we played,” Busch said. “He is a great player who has really good shots.”

In this latest showdown, though, Busch’s shots just happened to be better.

Prab Kaginele won at No. 3 singles for Century (6-0, 6-2) and Century’s Kian Rehfeldt won 6-0, 3-6, 10-8 at No. 4 singles.

But it's in doubles where No. 4-ranked Mayo goes from quite strong to almost unbeatable. Doubles turned into a Spartans sweep, all three of the matches won in straight sets.

“We have a lot of depth this year, and we have a lot of experience in doubles,” Mayo coach Jeff Demaray said. “We’ve played a lot of doubles, especially at No. 1 (Philip Wisniewski/Ben Erickson) and No. 2 (Daniel Meunier/Caleb Neisen). Now it’s a matter of figuring out who our No. 10 player, that last spot in doubles, is going to be.”

Mayo hasn’t had many opportunities to come to a conclusion there. Cold temperatures have postponed a bunch of duals already this season. The Spartans were playing for just the third time on Tuesday as they moved to 3-0.

“The frustration has been over the weather,” Demaray said. “We’ve got 55 players out for tennis this year, and when we don’t have matches, it makes it difficult to see all of your players. But I guess everyone (in Minnesota) has been in the same boat there.”

One guy who is in a different boat than everybody is Century’s new guy, the tall and powerfully-built Skulic.

He’s spending the early part of this season trying to figure everything out about playing high school tennis in Minnesota.

He’s liking it, though he isn’t too pleased about his own game.

Skulic said he is much better than he’s shown.

“My game is not on the best level yet,” he said. “I’m not in the best shape yet. The next time we play them (Mayo), it will be completely different.”

Mayo 5, Century 2

Singles: Tej Bhagra (M) def. Mihajlo Skulic 6-1, 6-1; Spencer Busch (M) def. Henry Kruse 6-4, 6-2; Prab Kaginele (C) def. Zach Thomas 6-0, 6-2; Kian Rehfeldt (C) def. Noah Wisniewski 6-0, 3-6, 10-8. Doubles: Philip Wisniewski/Ben Erickson (M) def. Cameron Nelson/Vinay Beeram 6-0, 6-3; Daniel Meunier/Caleb Neisen (M) def. David Sohn/Huang Yang 6-2, 6-2; David Teng/Caleb Kennel (M) def. Cori Li/Dean Wang 6-3, 6-1.