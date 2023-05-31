Mayo's second-round rally leads to fifth boys golf section championship in school history

LAKE CITY — Isaac Ahn played in the Class AAA boys golf state meet a year ago.

This spring, all of his teammates will go with him.

Ahn nearly pulled off a sweep at the Section One, Class AAA meet on Wednesday at The Jewel, finishing two shots out of the top individual spot, which was shared by Albert Lea’s Drew Teeter and Farmington’s Kyler Schwamb.

But if Ahn was going to earn a championship medal, he earned the one he certainly would prefer. The sophomore finished the two-round meet with a total score of 2-over-par 146, good for a tie for third place. Teammate Mikkel Norby, a junior, also finished in the top five, tying for fifth place.

The Spartans’ duo of talented underclassmen lifted the team to a section team championship by two strokes over Albert Lea, and into the Class AAA state meet for the fifth time in program history.

Mayo's Tim Sexton putts during the 2022 Rochester All-City boys golf invitational at Soldiers Field. Sexton finished tied for 16th Wednesday at the 2023 Section 1AAA boys golf meet, to help Mayo win the championship and advance to the Class AAA state meet, June 13-14 in Coon Rapids. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Mayo’s top five golfers — Ahn, Norby, sophomore Tim Sexton (16th place, 76-78–154), senior Jacob Brown (21st, 74-81–155) and junior Will Smith (77-79–156) — placed in the top 22. They’ll get to end their season at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, where the Class AAA state meet will take place June 13 and 14.

Here’s what to know about the final round of the Section 1AAA boys golf meet:

The champs

• Mayo and Century trailed first-round leader Albert Lea by five shots going into Wednesday’s final round. The Spartans made up just enough ground to edge the Tigers by two shots, 601-603. Mayo went 300-301–601, while Albert Lea shot 295-308–603. Norby shot the second-best round of the day, an even-par 71, to pace Mayo’s comeback. Ahn added a 74, Sexton a 78, Smith a 79 and Brown an 81.

• The team race was ultra-tight, with third-place Century finishing just five shots back of Mayo (300-306–606) and fourth-place Farmington just two more shots back (301-307–608).

• Schwamb and Teeter both shot even-par 144 to tie for medalist honors. Teeter was the leader after Day 1, shooting an opening-round 69; he followed that with a 75 Wednesday. Schwamb was one shot back of Teeter entering play Wednesday; he followed his first-round 70 with a 74 in Round 2.

State-bound

• In addition to Mayo’s team — which also includes junior Dylan Maday, who placed 50th (85-89–174) — five individuals qualified for the state meet. They are: Teeter, Schwamb, Lakeville North’s Evan Raiche, Lakeville South’s Cullen Ryan and Farmington’s Rouleau.

Highlights

• Century senior Jacob Shamblin just missed qualifying for state, falling in a three-man playoff for the final spot out of Section 1. Farmington’s Zach Rouleau won that playoff. Shamblin finished an outstanding section meet in a tie for fifth place (72-76–148).

• Mayo’s Norby was one of just two players in the 51-player field to shoot par or better on Wednesday. He made four birdies en route to an even-par 71, while Faribault’s Logan Peroutka shot a 1-under-par 70. Peroutka finished in 11th place overall (82-70–152).

• Century’s standout freshman Brennan Weckwerth also placed in the top 10, with a score of 74-75–149, good for ninth place overall. Panthers senior Shawn Erickson finished 12th (76-77–153).

• John Marshall’s top finisher was senior Cody Ahlstrom (78-82–160, tie-28th). Rockets sophomore Brock Clarey tied for 35th (82-80–162).

• Freshman Isaac Anderson was Austin’s top golfer. He shot rounds of 76-81–157 to tie for 24th place.

Scoreboard

TEAM TOTALS

1. Mayo 300-301–601, 2. Albert Lea 295-308–603, 3. Century 300-306–606, 4. Farmington 301-307–608, 5. Northfield 300-310–610, 6. Lakeville North 304-307–611, 7. Austin 311-334–645.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(Top 20)

1t. Drew Teeter (AL) 69-75–144, 1t. Kyler Schwamb (Farm) 70-74–144, 3t. Evan Raiche (LN) 71-75–146, 3t. Isaac Ahn (Mayo) 72-74–146, 5t. Zach Rouleau (Farm) 75-73–148, 5t. Mikkel Norby (Mayo) 77-71–148, 5t. Jacob Shamblin (Cent) 72-76–148, 5t. Cullen Ryan (LS) 76-72–148, 9. Brennan Weckwerth (Cent) 74-75–149, 10. Ike Vessey (Nfld) 77-74–151,

11. Logan Peroutka (Fbo) 82-70–152, 12t. Archie Nelson (AL) 75-78–153, 12t. Eric Wibbens (LN) 76-77–153, 12t. Jeb Sawyer (Nfld) 73-80–153, 12t. Shawn Erickson (Cent) 76-77–153, 16t. Elias Eckern (Nfld) 75-79–154, 16t. Jaden Kelly (Farm) 75-79–154, 16t. Tim Chalmers (AL) 75-79–154, 16t. Tim Sexton (Mayo) 76-78–154, 16t. Jack Sabetti (LN) 78-76–154.