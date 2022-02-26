SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Mayo's successful senior class sees season come to a close in loss to Lakeville South

Rochester Mayo fell behind by three goals in the first period Saturday and couldn't recover in a 6-0 loss to Lakeville South. Mayo finishes its strong season 17-6-3 overall.

Mayo_logo.jpg
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
February 26, 2022 02:12 PM
(Editor's note: This story will be updated later with coaches comments)

Rochester Mayo’s seniors have been through the ups and downs, the highs and lows, of high school hockey over the past four years.

A pair of Spartans seniors — defensemen Ethan Norman and Javan Hodge — have been varsity regulars since their freshman season. Goalie Tate Cothern, defenseman Jaxon Lester, and forwards Jacob Miller, Chandler Dennis and Jacob Brown have followed in the seasons since.

For all of them, and Spartans head coach Matt Notermann, time has flown.

Their senior season and high school careers came to an end Saturday with a 6-0 loss to powerhouse Lakeville South in a Section 1AA semifinal game. But Mayo’s seniors will leave plenty of fond memories, from 56 wins over the past four years, to a Kiwanis Festival championship this season, to go along with 17 victories.

Mayo — whose postseason was wiped out last year due to COVID-19 — started Saturday’s game strong. The Spartans kept the Cougars to the outside and gave Cothern clear lanes to see shots.

But 6:31 into the game, South forced a turnover deep in Mayo’s end. The puck ended up on Aidan Willis’ stick and he quickly slid it to Ashton Dahms. The junior forward made a quick fake at the top of the crease then tucked the puck around Cothern’s outstretched leg for a 1-0 lead.

Ben Portner and Eli Miller added goals in the first period, Dahms struck twice more in the second period to complete his hat trick and make it 5-0 in the Cougars’ favor after two. Mason Johnson tacked on a goal in the third to cap the scoring.

Mayo finishes its season with a strong 17-6-3 mark.

South (24-3-3) will face either Hastings or Lakeville North in the Section 1AA final at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Rec Center.

SOUTH 6, MAYO 0

Mayo 0-0-0 — 0

South 3-2-1 — 6

First period — 1. LS, Ashton Dahms 22 (Aidan Willis 28) 6:31. 2. LS, Ben Portner 11 (Eli Miller 10) 10:04. 3. LS, Miller 12 (Portner 18) 15:54. Second period — 4. LS, Dahms 23 (Ryder Patterson 7, Wyatt Sender 8) 3:29. 5. LS, Dahms 24 (Mason Johnson 21, Willis 29) 9:14 (pp). Third period — 6. LS, Johnson 3 (Tanner Ludtke 35) :20.

Shots on goal  — RM 4-4-3—11; LS 13-8-10—31. Goalies — RM, Tate Cothern (L, 12-5-1; 25 saves); LS, Jack Hochsprung (W, 20-3-0; 11 saves). Power-play opportunities — RM, 0-for-2; LS, 1-for-3. Penalties — RM, 3-6 minutes; LS, 2-4 minutes.

