Mayo's Wigle dives into her new passion: 'It's just been really fun to do new things'

A year ago, when she was a sophomore at Mayo High School, Abby Wigle was feeling a bit burned out by one sport so she decided to be adventurous and try something new.

Now a junior, Wigle has a renewed passion for sports while still maintaining an interest in an old love.

Wigle spent eight years in club gymnastics at Jets Gymnastics in Rochester and took it very seriously. But a year-plus ago she finished at Jets. She still went out for gymnastics at Mayo and was on the varsity as a sophomore. But she also took up diving and track and field, too.

“I sort of lost my passion for gymnastics over the years, I had just been doing it for so long,” Wigel said. “It’s just been really fun to do new things. I feel like I’m passionate about stuff again. I just tried a bunch of new things last year.”

In just a short time, she has come to enjoy both diving and track and field.

“I just thought diving would be a good, natural kind of switch over,” she said. “I heard a lot about gymnasts switching over and I thought it would be fun.”

Wigle has been a fast learner as a diver and her gymnastics background played a big part in the transition.

“Diving is mostly based on your awareness in the air,” Wigel said. “That’s so important and I’ve learned from gymnastics to be aware, because it’s all twisting and flipping and easy to get lost.”

A big challenge for Wigle has been the landing, which is quite different from gymnastics to diving. She is no longer landing on her feet, but trying to enter the water, usually hands first, while making as little splash as possible.

Mayo junior Abby Wigle hugs her teammate after seeing her score in diving during a girls swimming and diving meet against Mayo on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at John Marshall High School. Wigle set a personal best in the meet with a score of 200.75. In just her second season as a diver, Wigle has emerged as one of the top divers in Section 1AA. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“At first it was definitely really hard because even landing in the water, I found myself flexing my feet to try and land, but obviously you want to point your toes going into the water on head-first entries,” Wigle said.

She has been a model of consistency this season. In Mayo's first three meets she scored between 185.95 and 195.83 each time, winning each time. In her last outing she won with a personal-best score of 200.75. She has also played second at the Lakeville Invitational.

“She just started last year and she’s just crushing it,” Mayo coach Juliet Parlette said. “She’s had some really good scores and she’s been really consistent.”

“My dives have been really consistent,” Wigel said. “And I think I have been really surprised because sometimes in gymnastics I’ve been more of an inconsistent person, so I’ve been really happy with how this season has been going.”

Last season, when she was new to the sport, Wigle had to adjust to a learning curve. She started out diving a long way from the board instead of being close. She said once she started getting the technique of diving down, the individual dives became much easier.

Rochester diving coach Greg Andrews also had a big influence on Wigle’s improvement.

“He’s been really helpful because he has seen gymnasts come through so he definitely knows how to best coach these kinds of girls from gymnastics into diving,” Wigel said. “We’ve been working really closely and I definitely owe a lot of my improvement to him.”

The 5-foot-4 Wigle said her biggest strength as a diver is probably her ability to do quick twists and flips from the diving board that is just one-meter from the water. Her gymnastics background plays a big part of that ability.

Last season she placed seventh in the Section 1AA meet with a score 285.8 for 11 dives. In her only 11-dive meet this season, she posted a score of 325. With that vast improvement, she should have a shot at a top-four section finish, which would qualify her for the state meet.

“We’ve been compiling a list of dives that he (Andrews) thinks that I would need in order to go to state,” Wigel said. “And I think that is a really big goal of mine. I really want to make it to state, but there are a lot of dives I would need to get.”

“The improvement she’s made in the last year is phenomenal,” Parlette said.

While the state meet is a goal for Wigel in swimming, she also intends to compete in gymnastics in the winter and track and field — as a sprinter and pole vaulter — in the spring.

It’s a ways off, but with her newfound passion for her new sports, Wigle might want to look into competing in either diving or track and field in college.