Mayo's Wigle finishes 17th in Class AA state diving

Austin has a pair of divers reach the championship round in Class A state diving.

Swimming Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
November 16, 2022 10:36 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — Mayo senior Abby Wigle advanced to the Class AA state diving state semifinals on Wednesday, but she was able to advance to the finals which will be held on Friday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

Abby Wigle mug.jpg
Abby Wigle

Wigle was in 12th place after the first five dives, which was the preliminary round, with 165.0 points. But after the next three dives, in the semifinals, she slipped to 17th place and just missed a berth in the finals.

The top 16 divers will compete in Friday's championship round. Each diver will get three more dives.

Wigle finished in 17th place out of 32 divers with 233.15 points. The diver in 16th place had 241.0 points. This was Wigle's second straight state appearance. She finished 12th at the state meet as a junior.

Woodbury junior Gabby Mauder was in first place with 301.0 points heading into the championship finals.

The Class AA swimming prelims will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Aquatic Center. The championship finals for both swimming and diving will be at 6 p.m. Friday.

Two Austin divers advance

In Class A, Austin had a pair of divers get through the semifinals and advance to the championship round.

Sophomore Reese Norton was still in championship contention as she was in sixth place with 253.20 points. She was in second place after the preliminary round. Norton is just six points behind the diver in third place.

Nellie Dalsin of New Prague was in first place with 268.75.

Austin sophomore Alayna Kennedy was in 14th place with 235.95 points. She was also in 14th place after the preliminary round.

Norton and Kennedy will get three more dives each during the championship round.

The Class A swimming prelims will be at 12 p.m. Thursday at the Aquatic Center. The championship finals for both swimming and diving will be at 12 p.m. Friday.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
