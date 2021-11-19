Mayo's Wigle in sixth heading to final round of Class AA state diving

MINNEAPOLIS -- Abigaile Wigle will get three more dives this season and a chance to earn All-State status.

The Mayo junior had a strong eight dives on Thursday in the preliminary round of the Class AA girls state swimming and diving meet to advance to Saturday's championship round at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

Wigle, the Big Nine Conference champion, was in sixth place after eight dives in the preliminary round. After five dives the field was pared to 20 divers. The top 16 qualify for Saturday's final round.

Wigle had a score of 180.45 after five dives and she was in second place. She dropped four notches after the final three dives and has a score of 257.15 heading into Saturday's round.

Wigle, competing in her first state diving meet, is in a tight battle to earn a top-eight finish, and All-State honors. She is less than three points out of fifth place and nine out of fourth. But she also less than nine points ahead of the ninth-place diver.

Sophomore Gabby Mauder of Woodbury leads the event with a score of 293.75.

The Class AA state swimming preliminary round will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at the Aquatic Center. The swimming and diving finals will be at 6 p.m. Saturday.