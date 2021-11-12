Mayo's Wigle to dive into state meet

NORTHFIELD -- Add another bullet point to Abigaile Wigle's resume for the 2021 season.

Fresh off a Big Nine Conference championship on Oct. 30, Wigle achieved another goal on Thursday.

The standout diver from Rochester Mayo placed third in the Section One, Class AA diving competition to earn a trip to next week's Class AA state meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center in Minneapolis.

Wigle finished the section meet with 310 points, landing her comfortably in the top three.

The top four finishers in each section meet qualify for state. Wigle finished 30.3 points ahead of fourth-place finisher Mya Dutton of Owatonna.

Jordyn Schmucker of Farmington won the section championship, with 395.95 points. Lakeville South's Daphne Fox was the runner-up with 342.90 points.

Wigle won the Big Nine meet with a score of 310.75.

Three more Rochester divers placed in the top 10: Mayo's Maya Nordine finished sixth (257.85), her teammate Olivia Boxrud placed seventh (255.90), and Rochester John Marshall's finished 10th (245.70).

Century's top diver was Elizabeth Hanson, who placed 12th (235.05).

The Section 1AA swimming finals will be held Friday night at the Rochester Recreation Center.

The state meet is set for next Thursday through Saturday. Diving preliminary rounds are set for 6 p.m. Thursday, with the finals to be held during Saturday's final rounds.