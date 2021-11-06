McGuire, defense sends P-E-M to state tournament in a Class AAA championship thriller

All Connor McGuire wanted was just one more chance on offense.

The Plainview-Elgin-Millville senior quarterback found himself back at his linebacker spot after he fumbled inside the Cannon Falls' 10-yard line with just over 5 minutes left, his team down four points and a trip to state on the line.

With the top-seeded Bombers' ability to run the ball, it seemed the game was about over. Even the P-E-M sideline was beginning to lose faith.

"(The fumble) was pretty gut-wrenching, I have to say," Bulldogs' coach Kevin Lamb said. "I didn't think they were going to put it on the ground, so my hope was that they would relax a little bit and we could turn them over on downs or we could force them to punt. But time was running out."

"Honestly, I had a lot of doubt," McGuire said.

But as they did all night, the Bulldogs' defense answered the bell once more, stuffing Cannon Falls on a fourth-and-2 at the Bombers' 26 with 2:49 left, giving the ball back to the P-E-M offense.

They took full advantage of their second chance, converting on a fourth-and-2 of their own before McGuire punched it in from 2-yards out with 31 seconds left.

Cannon Falls couldn't answer, leaving third-seeded P-E-M celebrating its first state appearance since 2011 with a thrilling 21-18 victory in the Section 1AAA championship game at Rochester Regional Stadium.

It's one they'll remember at P-E-M for a long time.

"It's great to do it for our hometown, our community," McGuire said. "Just watching all the past football teams succeed -- it's a dream to be in this position right now. It just feels surreal."

Cannon Falls took an 18-12 lead to start the fourth quarter after Kalahan Anderson tallied his second rushing touchdown of the game with a 3-yard score.

But the Bulldogs looked primed to answer, converting three consecutive fourth downs inside the Bombers' 40 to set up a first-and-10 just outside the Cannon Falls' 10. They turned to McGuire, who was stellar using his legs all night, but a big hit from the Cannon Falls defense pried the ball loose. The Bombers recovered at their own 9 with just over 5 minutes left.

Many in the stadium thought it was over, especially after the Bombers picked up a first down.

But the P-E-M defense had one more stand in it.

The Bulldogs stuffed Anderson at the line of scrimmage on a fourth-and-2 to give the ball back to their offense.

Bombers' coach Dan Meyers admitted he would go for it again if he had to do it over, as a first down likely ends the game and punting into 20-miles per hour winds was not ideal. But it was the second time Cannon Falls was stymied on fourth down deep in its own territory, including on its opening drive of the second half. That time, P-E-M inherited the ball inside the Cannon Falls' 30.

Ultimately, two short fields for the Bulldogs' offense resulted in 14 points.

"I think we would have," Meyers said when asked if they would go for it again. "The first down was more important to us, plus punting into the wind. There was one earlier in the third quarter that I wish I would have punted and we didn't convert. But it was a great high school football game."

The Cannon Falls defense had a chance to get off the field on P-E-M's ultimately winning drive as the Bulldogs faced a fourth-and-2 at the Bombers' 19-yard line.

The Cannon Falls defense appeared to have possibly succeeded when McGuire's fourth-down carry left in question whether he'd reached the first-down marker. Officials ruled, however, that his forward progress had carried him to the 17, which was the promised land. A few plays later, McGuire refused to be denied, running through a Cannon Falls defender for the go-ahead score.

"I was just hoping our defense would make a stand and give the offense another chance to score and win it," McGuire said.

The Bombers entered the game as the highest scoring team in Class AAA, averaging 45.9 points per game. In fact, they'd scored 50 or more points in six or their past seven games, including a 52-26 victory over the Bulldogs on Oct. 15.

But the P-E-M defense, which has allowed less than two touchdowns per game, was stout.

"Our defensive coordinator (Daren Wingert) does a great job," Lamb said. "We usually play with a bunch of blitzes and stunts up front, but we can't do that with these guys because there are no gaps. We had to throw out the rulebook really. We were very unconventional to go against this unconventional offense. But coach Wingert does a great job and the boys believed in it."

The Bulldogs held the Bombers to just 245 yards rushing and 255 total yards.

"They definitely did some different stuff and played great shutting down our run game, which not many teams have been able to," Meyers said. "Credit to them."

P-E-M managed just 214 total yards, but was helped by short fields and did set the tone with a nine-play, 77-yard opening drive that took nearly half the quarter. That came after the game was delayed by 45 minutes due to an issue with the stadium lights.

McGuire finished as his team's the leading rusher with 53 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. He also had an 11-yard touchdown pass to John Evers that gave the Bulldogs a 12-7 lead in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs will now play in their first state tournament since 2011, taking on Breck at noon Saturday, Nov. 13, at Burnsville High School.

"Those guys that played in the state tournament the last time for us, these guys don't even really know who they are," Lamb said. "Our coaches have been involved for so long that we kind of know what this is about -- the tradition. These guys are taking on that tradition and carrying it on. ... The last seven years, we had been in the section championship five times and we finally got it done. We can go back to the state tournament, and my God, whoever comes out of this section is going to be battle-tested."

PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE 21, CANNON FALLS 18

PEM 7-0-7-7 — 21

CF 6-6-0-6 — 18

First Quarter

PEM — Connor McGuire 3 run (Glenn Schmidt kick) 6:43.

CF — Jonathan Banks 3 run (run failed) 3:12.

Second Quarter

CF — Kalahan Anderson 4 run (pass failed) 0:22.

Third Quarter

PEM — John Evers 11 pass from McGuire (Schmidt kick) 7:12.

Fourth Quarter

CF — Anderson 3 run (run failed) 11:33.

PEM — McGuire 2 run (Schmidt kick) 0:31.

TEAM TOTALS

PEM — CF

First Downs 10 — 18

Total Net Yards 214 — 255

Rushes-Yards 26-125 — 61-245

Passing Yards 78 — 10

Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-14-0 — 1-3-0

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 — 0-0

Penalties-Yds. 4-29 — 1-15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

PEM — Hunter Tentis 12-35; McGuire 10-53, 2 TDs; Noah Eidenschink 1-10; Jason Feils 3-39. CF — Carson Hammel 18-85; Banks 8-32, TD; Riley Keenan 4-26; Anderson 16-44, 2 TD; Colten Black 6-34; Colton Otto 7-24; Sam Shepersky 2-9.

Passing

PEM — McGuire 6-14-0, 78 yards, TD. KM — Otto 1-3-0, 10 yards.

Receiving

PEM — Evers 5-45, TD; Feils 1-36. KM — Colton Loeschke 1-10.