Meet the 2022-23 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Basketball Team

ALL-AREA FIRST TEAM

AERON STEVENS

’22-’23 PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Plainview-Elgin-Millville • Senior • Forward/Center

The 6-foot-7 Stevens was a dynamic all-around player and the driving force behind the Bulldogs, who won the Section 1AA championship. He was not only among the top scorers in the area (23.1 points per game), including 33 in the 1AA title game, but he also led P-E-M in rebounding (7.5), assists (5.1) and blocked shots (2.7). He also averaged 2.0 steals while shooting 60% from the floor and 35% from 3-point range. He was selected to the Minnesota All-Star Series and will play college ball at Division II Southwest Minnesota State University.

ISAIAH HANSON

Mayo • Senior • Guard

The 6-4 Hanson was Mayo’s go-to player on offense all season and he was among the area’s top scorers at 23 points per game. He also averaged 6.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game while being named All-Big Nine for the second straight season. A dynamic scorer both inside and out. He plans to study medicine while playing Division III ball at prestigious Johns Hopkins University.

WILL OPSAHL

Goodhue • Senior • Guard

The 6-7 Opsahl was not only an elite scorer, but he was the point guard on a stellar Goodhue squad that was ranked as high as No. 2 in Class A and was the Section 1A runner-up. He was the MVP of the HVL while averaging 19.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 5.4 apg, 3.5 spg and shot 39% from 3-point range. Fourth-leading scorer in school history with more than 1,400 points. Will play D-II college ball at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Hayfield’s Isaac Matti (11) has been named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team in boys basketball. He averaged 20.8 points per game as a senior and set a single-game school record with 50 points in one contest. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

ISAAC MATTI

Hayfield • Senior • Guard

The 6-2 Matti earned a second straight MVP award in the Gopher Conference. He averaged 20.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 5.0 apg and 1.3 spg. Selected to Minnesota All-Star Series but was unable to play due to a broken foot. Helped Vikings win Class A state titles during sophomore and junior seasons, was part of a team that went 124-24 in his four years as a starter. Plans to play college basketball, but remains undecided at this time. Finished second in school history in points scored (2,170) and first in assists (568).

BUAY KOAK

Lyle/Austin Pacelli • Senior • Guard

Buay Koak (34) of Lyle/Austin Pacelli has been named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team in boys basketball. He averaged 21.5 points per game as a senior and finished his career with more than 2,300 career points. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The 6-4 Koak was selected to the Minnesota All-Star Series and was named MNBC All-State. The elite scorer finished with more than 2,300 points in his career. He averaged 21.5 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.9 blocks and 1.6 spg as a season. Finished as the all-time leading scorer in program history. He was first-team All-SEC for the second straight season and the league MVP. Will play college ball, but still undecided where.

ALL-AREA SECOND TEAM

HUNTER LORENSON

Lake City • Junior • Guard

The 5-10 Lorenson earned All-HVL honors for the third straight season while helping Lake City finish 26-2. He averaged 17.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.8 apg, 2.0 spg while 58.8%, 35% from 3-point range. A team leader who also excels on defense.

Lake City junior Hunter Lorenson, left, has been named to the Post Bulletin All-Area Second Team in boys basketball. He averaged 17.9 points per game during the 2022-23 season. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

KAYDEN RODRICK

Zumbrota-Mazeppa • Senior • Guard

The 6-4 Rodrick was among the top scorers in the area as he averaged 23.3 points and set a single-game school record with 39. Also averaged 8 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.1 spg. Named All-HVL for a second time. Finishes with more than 1,100 career points. Undecided where he will play college ball.

KAIDEN PETERS

Plainview-Elgin-Millville • Senior • Guard

The 6-2 left-hander hit the biggest shot of the season for P-E-M when he drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to knock off Lake City 58-55 in the Section 1AA title game. He battled an ankle injury late in the season but still put up big numbers: 19.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 4.3 apg, 2.5 spg, shot 63% from the field. He will play college ball at Division III Gustavus Adolphus College.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters (23) was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Basketball Second Team. He averaged 19.9 points per game as a senior and hit the 3-point shot that sent P-E-M into the Class AA state tournament. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

SHAUN WYSOCKI

Century • Junior • Forward

The lanky 6-6 Wysocki was a unanimous selection to the Big Nine All-Conference team. He really surged as the season progressed and averaged more than 20 points per game over the last 20 games. A strong defender, he averaged 16.2 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.5 spg and 1.5 bpg.

Century junior Shaun Wysocki (3) has been named to the Post Bulletin All-Area Second Team in boys basketball. He averaged 16.2 points per game during the season. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

RYAN HEISE

Lake City • Senior • Forward/Guard

The 6-9 Heise really came on as a senior as he averaged 16.6 ppg. 6.6 rpg and 2.3 blocks per game to earn All-HVL honors. He shot 53.3%, 40.2% from 3-point range. Greatly impacts the game on defense with his length. Played in the Minnesota All-Star Series and will play college ball at Division-II Upper Iowa University.

ALL-AREA THIRD TEAM

ELIJAH SOLUM

Spring Grove • Junior • Guard

The 6-2 Solum was the leading scorer on the Section 1A champions and he helped the Lions place third in the state in Class A. He was named to the Class A All-Tournament team at state. He averaged 16.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.1 apg and 2.1 spg. He has more than 1,200 career points.

Spring Grove junior Elijah Solum (45) has been named to the Post Bulletin All-Area Third Team in boys basketball. He averaged 16.6 points per game and helped the Lions place third in the state in Class A. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

HENRY TSCHETTER

Stewartville • Junior • Point guard

The 6-3 Tschetter was the top scorer and playmaker for the Section 1AAA champs. He helped the Tigers place fifth in state and was named to the Class AAA All-Tournament Team. Averaged 15.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.2 spg and was first-team All-HVL for the second straight year.

Stewartville junior Henry Tschetter (1) has been named to the Post Bulletin All-Area Third Team in boys basketball. He averaged 15.4 points per game during the season and helped the Tigers place fifth in the state in Class AAA. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

JACKSON HARVEY

Winona • Junior • Center

The 6-7 Harvey was a physical player who averaged a double-double for the season. He helped the Winhawks earn a runner-up finish in Section 1AAA. He averaged 16.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game and was named All-Big Nine.

Winona’s Jackson Harvey (35) has been named to the Post Bulletin All-Area Third Team in boys basketball. The junior averaged 16.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game during the 2022-23 season. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

CARTER TODD

La Crescent-Hokah • Senior • Guard

The 6-4 Todd brought his football grit to the hardwood as he was the team’s floor leader. He also led the team in scoring at 17.5 ppg while averaging 6.6 rpg, 2.9 apg and 2.0 spg. He finishes with 1,124 career points. He will play football at Winona State University.

LOGAN TUCKNER

John Marshall • Senior • Guard/Forward

The 6-4 Tuckner was a big part of JM’s surge at the end of the season. An athletic inside-outside scoring threat, he averaged 14.5 ppg and 6.1 rpg and was named All-Big Nine Conference. He will play college basketball at D-III Gustavus Adolphus College.

ALL-AREA HONORABLE MENTION

AUSTIN

Ater Manyuon, Sr., G: 15.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.2 spg; Buai Duop, Sr., F: 10.7 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 1.1 apg, 58% shooter; Jacob Herrick, Sr., G: 10.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.1 spg, 39% 3-point shooter; Jack Lang, Sr, G: 11.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.1 spg.

BLOOMING PRAIRIE

Gabe Hein, Jr: 17.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2.7 apg; Brady Kittelson, Soph.: 12.5 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 3.1 apg; Zack Hein, Jr.: 14.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.6 apg.

BYRON

Isaac Dearborn, Sr., 6-0, PG: 8.7 ppg, 5.2 apg, 2.1 spg, broke school single-game assist record with 17 this year, 40% career 3-point shooter, will play college ball at Gustavus Adolphus College; Tyler Connelly, Jr., 6-1, G: 12.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.1 spg, 37% 3-point shooter; Zach Vanderpool, Jr., 6-5, F: 10.4 ppg, 6.5 rpg; Max Dearborn, Soph., 6-4, F: 12.6 ppg, 6.q rpg, 2.0 apg, 56% shooter.

CALEDONIA

Lewis Doyle, Jr., 5-11, G: 16.6 ppg, 5.6 apg, 4.0 rpg, All-Three Rivers; Mason King, Soph., 5-10, G: 13.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.1 apg, All-Three Rivers; Garrett Konz, Soph., 6-4, F: 10.1 ppg, 5.1 rpb, All-Three Rivers; Reid Klug, Soph., 6-0, G: 11.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.8 apg, All-Three Rivers.

CANNON FALLS

Aiden Johnson, Jr., 6-5, G/F: 14.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg, All-HVL; Dylan Banks, Jr., 6-0, G: 12.5 ppg, 3.9 apg; Jadan Winchell, Sr., 6-1, G/F: 9.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg

CENTURY

Ryan Ohm: Sr., 6-3, PG: 13.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.3 spg, All-Big Nine, 687 career points, will play baseball at Iowa Central Community College; Tait Deedrick, Sr., 6-3, G: 11.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg, All-Big Nine HM. Will play basketball at D-III Northwestern University in St. Paul.

CHATFIELD

Drew Schindler, Sr., 6-0, G: 16 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.4 spg 48% shooter, All-Three Rivers, 1,075 career points; Isaac Stevens, Sr., 6-3, F: 12.1 ppg, 9.0 rpg (led Three Rivers Conference), named All-Conference; Cole Johnson, Sr., 6-5, G: 11.8 ppg. Limited to eight games as a senior due to injury suffered in football. Finished career with 761 points, 342 rebounds, 440 assists, 168 steals; Eli Hopp, Sr., 6-0, G: 11.3 ppg, had big games vs. Lake City (27 points) and Caledonia (24 points).

FILLMORE CENTRAL

Jayce Kiehne, Jr., 6-3, G: 21.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.5 apg, set school records with 575 points this season and 37 in a game, All-Three Rivers, 1,117 career points.

GLENVILLE-EMMONS

Marshall Baseman, Jr., 6-4, C/F: 18.9 ppg, 11.9 rpg. Set school records for most points (44) and rebounds (29) in a game during the season. Finished with 17 double-doubles and added four games with 20-plus points and rebounds.

GOODHUE

Adam Poncelet, Sr., 6-3, guard: 13.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3,6 apg, 3.0 spg, shot 40% from 3-point range. Will play Division I football at the University of North Dakota.

GRAND MEADOW

Jace Kraft, Sr., 5-11, G: 17.5 ppg, second-team All-SEC.

HAYFIELD

Ethan Pack, 6-1, Sr., G: 15.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.8 spg, 83 3-pointers (243 in career). Finished with 1,263 career points (fifth in school history); Zander Jacobson, 6-6, Jr., F/C: 14.5 ppg, 13.3 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.5 bpg, 59% shooter. Had 18 double-doubles this season.

HOUSTON

Conner Porter, Sr., 6-3, C: 9.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg.

JOHN MARSHALL

Johnny Tong, Sr., 6-0, G; Tiare Young, Sr., 6-1, PG.

KASSON-MANTORVILLE

Ethan Lee, Soph., G: 16.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.4 spg, 47.7% shooter, had one 40-point game, All-HVL; Easton Suess, Jr., F: 8.2 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.3 bpg, 47.1% shooter; Jake Hallstrom, Sr., G: 9.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.9 apg.

KENYON-WANAMINGO

Alex Lee, Sr., 6-1, G: 14.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.0 spg; Zach Mason, Jr., 6-2, F: 12.0 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.0 spg; Anjuan Higginbottom, Sr., 5-1, G: 8.5 ppg, 3.8 apg, 2.6 spg, 1.0 bpg; Colton Steberg, Jr., 6-2, F: 13.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.2 apg.

KINGSLAND

Jayden Brink, Jr., 6-0, G: 20.4 ppg, second-team All-SEC.

LAKE CITY

Keegan Ryan, Jr., 6-4, G/F: 13.0 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 3.7 apg, 2.4 spg, 2.5 bpg, shot 59.8%, 40% from 3-point distance, named All-HVL for second time; Jaden Shones, Jr., 6-3, G: 10.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3 apg, 1.7 spg, shot 53.3%, named All-HVL.

LANESBORO

John Prestemon, Sr., 6-1, G: 17.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.7 apg, 3.0 spg, first-team All-SEC. Ends career with 1,420 points, 655 rebounds and 485 assists; Mason Howard, Jr., 6-0, G: 13.9 ppg, 2.8 apg, second-team All-SEC; Parker Storhoff, Sr. 5-8, G: 9.5 ppg, 4.3 apg. 3.7 rpg.

LEROY-OSTRANDER

Camden Hungerholt, Soph., 6-1, G: 18.2 ppg.

LEWISTON-ALTURA

Cole Kreidermacher, Sr., G: Named to the All-Three Rivers Conference team. Will play baseball at D-II Winona State University.

LOURDES

Aidan Jahns, Sr., 6-3, G: All-HVL; Parker Dunham, Sr., 6-2, G/F.

LYLE/PACELLI

Jake Truckenmiller, Sr., 6-1, G: 15.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 4.4 apg, 2.5 spg. First-team All-SEC for a second straight season, finished with 1,088 career points.

MABEL-CANTON

Cayden Tollefsrud, Jr., 5-10, G: 21.3 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.6 spg, 2.6 apg, first-team All-SEC, has scored 1,501 points in his career.

MAYO

Alex Gyarmaty, Sr., 6-6, F: 12.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.0 apg; Sawyer Markham, Jr., 6-0, G: 13.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.0 spg.

PINE ISLAND

Blake Schiltz, Soph, 6-4, F: 12.3 ppg, 9.5 rpg, HVL All-Conference, part of the Pine Island that was Minnesota Coaches Association Class AA Team Academic State Champion for the second straight year.

PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE

Brady Herber, Sr., 5-10, G: 5.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 4.0 apg, 2.3 spg, 48% shooting; Nick Wozney, Sr., 5-10, G: 4.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.1 spg.

RANDOLPH

Quinn Sabila, Sr., 6-0, PG: 13.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.8 spg, will play college basketball at NAIA Peru State College; Tyson Cooreman, Sr., 6-4, F: 12.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.2 spg, 792 career points, will play football at D-I University of Northern Iowa; Trey Thielbar, Sr., 6-5, C: 11.9 ppg, 8.2 rpg.

RUSHFORD-PETERSON

Grady Hengel, Sr., PG: 14 ppg, 4 rpg, 4 apg. Also a stellar defender who led the Trojans in steals; Dawson Bunke, Jr., G: 17.5 ppg, 5 rpg. Shot a red-hot 43% from 3-point range and set a school record with 114 triples for the season.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY

Ethan Van Schepen, Soph, 6-2: 18.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg, named first-team All-SEC and went over 1,000 career points this season.

SOUTHLAND

Nick Edland, Jr., 6-6, F: 14.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg; Cale Wehrenberg, Sr., 6-1, G: 13.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg.

SPRING GROVE

Tysen Grinde, Sr., 6-3, G: 14.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.1 apg, 3.6 spg. Finished with more than 1,100 career points, set single-season team steals record with 139, Academic All-State; Jaxon Strinmoen, Jr., 6-5, F: 12.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.6 apg, 3.0 spg, selected to Class A All-Tournament team at state.

STEWARTVILLE

Parker Wangen, Soph., 6-4, G: 10.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.1 apg, 2 spg, All-HVL; Tegan Malone, Jr., 6-1, G: 10.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.2 apg, 3.2 spg

WABASHA-KELLOGG

Parker Springer, Sr., 6-3, G: 15.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3 apg, 1.3 spg, Three Rivers All-Conference, finished with 878 career points.

WINONA

Bryan Cassellius, Sr., 6-0, G: 14.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.3s spg, named All-Big Nine for second straight year; Charlie Vandeberg, Sr., 6-2, G: 14.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.1 spg, hit game-winning 3-pointer in OT in Section 1AAA semifinals vs. Austin; Isaiah Bell, Jr., 5-11, G: 9.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.0 spg.

WINONA COTTER

Luke Gardner, Jr., 6-2, PG: 16.1 ppg, 5.9 rpgs, 4.0 apg, 1.5 spg, Three Rivers All-Conference.

ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA

Hunter Streit, Jr., 6-1, G: 11.4 ppg, 6 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.5 spg; Carter Christopherson, Jr., 6-3, G: 10.1 ppg, 4 rpg, led team in 3-pointers made.