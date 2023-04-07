Meet the 2022-23 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Basketball Team
The Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Basketball Team features the PB Player of the Year and four players who played in the state tournament.
ALL-AREA FIRST TEAM
AERON STEVENS
’22-’23 PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Plainview-Elgin-Millville • Senior • Forward/Center
The 6-foot-7 Stevens was a dynamic all-around player and the driving force behind the Bulldogs, who won the Section 1AA championship. He was not only among the top scorers in the area (23.1 points per game), including 33 in the 1AA title game, but he also led P-E-M in rebounding (7.5), assists (5.1) and blocked shots (2.7). He also averaged 2.0 steals while shooting 60% from the floor and 35% from 3-point range. He was selected to the Minnesota All-Star Series and will play college ball at Division II Southwest Minnesota State University.
ISAIAH HANSON
Mayo • Senior • Guard
The 6-4 Hanson was Mayo’s go-to player on offense all season and he was among the area’s top scorers at 23 points per game. He also averaged 6.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game while being named All-Big Nine for the second straight season. A dynamic scorer both inside and out. He plans to study medicine while playing Division III ball at prestigious Johns Hopkins University.
WILL OPSAHL
Goodhue • Senior • Guard
The 6-7 Opsahl was not only an elite scorer, but he was the point guard on a stellar Goodhue squad that was ranked as high as No. 2 in Class A and was the Section 1A runner-up. He was the MVP of the HVL while averaging 19.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 5.4 apg, 3.5 spg and shot 39% from 3-point range. Fourth-leading scorer in school history with more than 1,400 points. Will play D-II college ball at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
ISAAC MATTI
Hayfield • Senior • Guard
The 6-2 Matti earned a second straight MVP award in the Gopher Conference. He averaged 20.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 5.0 apg and 1.3 spg. Selected to Minnesota All-Star Series but was unable to play due to a broken foot. Helped Vikings win Class A state titles during sophomore and junior seasons, was part of a team that went 124-24 in his four years as a starter. Plans to play college basketball, but remains undecided at this time. Finished second in school history in points scored (2,170) and first in assists (568).
BUAY KOAK
Lyle/Austin Pacelli • Senior • Guard
The 6-4 Koak was selected to the Minnesota All-Star Series and was named MNBC All-State. The elite scorer finished with more than 2,300 points in his career. He averaged 21.5 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.9 blocks and 1.6 spg as a season. Finished as the all-time leading scorer in program history. He was first-team All-SEC for the second straight season and the league MVP. Will play college ball, but still undecided where.
ALL-AREA SECOND TEAM
HUNTER LORENSON
Lake City • Junior • Guard
The 5-10 Lorenson earned All-HVL honors for the third straight season while helping Lake City finish 26-2. He averaged 17.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.8 apg, 2.0 spg while 58.8%, 35% from 3-point range. A team leader who also excels on defense.
KAYDEN RODRICK
Zumbrota-Mazeppa • Senior • Guard
The 6-4 Rodrick was among the top scorers in the area as he averaged 23.3 points and set a single-game school record with 39. Also averaged 8 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.1 spg. Named All-HVL for a second time. Finishes with more than 1,100 career points. Undecided where he will play college ball.
KAIDEN PETERS
Plainview-Elgin-Millville • Senior • Guard
The 6-2 left-hander hit the biggest shot of the season for P-E-M when he drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to knock off Lake City 58-55 in the Section 1AA title game. He battled an ankle injury late in the season but still put up big numbers: 19.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 4.3 apg, 2.5 spg, shot 63% from the field. He will play college ball at Division III Gustavus Adolphus College.
SHAUN WYSOCKI
Century • Junior • Forward
The lanky 6-6 Wysocki was a unanimous selection to the Big Nine All-Conference team. He really surged as the season progressed and averaged more than 20 points per game over the last 20 games. A strong defender, he averaged 16.2 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.5 spg and 1.5 bpg.
RYAN HEISE
Lake City • Senior • Forward/Guard
The 6-9 Heise really came on as a senior as he averaged 16.6 ppg. 6.6 rpg and 2.3 blocks per game to earn All-HVL honors. He shot 53.3%, 40.2% from 3-point range. Greatly impacts the game on defense with his length. Played in the Minnesota All-Star Series and will play college ball at Division-II Upper Iowa University.
ALL-AREA THIRD TEAM
ELIJAH SOLUM
Spring Grove • Junior • Guard
The 6-2 Solum was the leading scorer on the Section 1A champions and he helped the Lions place third in the state in Class A. He was named to the Class A All-Tournament team at state. He averaged 16.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.1 apg and 2.1 spg. He has more than 1,200 career points.
HENRY TSCHETTER
Stewartville • Junior • Point guard
The 6-3 Tschetter was the top scorer and playmaker for the Section 1AAA champs. He helped the Tigers place fifth in state and was named to the Class AAA All-Tournament Team. Averaged 15.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.2 spg and was first-team All-HVL for the second straight year.
JACKSON HARVEY
Winona • Junior • Center
The 6-7 Harvey was a physical player who averaged a double-double for the season. He helped the Winhawks earn a runner-up finish in Section 1AAA. He averaged 16.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game and was named All-Big Nine.
CARTER TODD
La Crescent-Hokah • Senior • Guard
The 6-4 Todd brought his football grit to the hardwood as he was the team’s floor leader. He also led the team in scoring at 17.5 ppg while averaging 6.6 rpg, 2.9 apg and 2.0 spg. He finishes with 1,124 career points. He will play football at Winona State University.
LOGAN TUCKNER
John Marshall • Senior • Guard/Forward
The 6-4 Tuckner was a big part of JM’s surge at the end of the season. An athletic inside-outside scoring threat, he averaged 14.5 ppg and 6.1 rpg and was named All-Big Nine Conference. He will play college basketball at D-III Gustavus Adolphus College.
ALL-AREA HONORABLE MENTION
AUSTIN
Ater Manyuon, Sr., G: 15.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.2 spg; Buai Duop, Sr., F: 10.7 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 1.1 apg, 58% shooter; Jacob Herrick, Sr., G: 10.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.1 spg, 39% 3-point shooter; Jack Lang, Sr, G: 11.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.1 spg.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE
Gabe Hein, Jr: 17.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2.7 apg; Brady Kittelson, Soph.: 12.5 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 3.1 apg; Zack Hein, Jr.: 14.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.6 apg.
BYRON
Isaac Dearborn, Sr., 6-0, PG: 8.7 ppg, 5.2 apg, 2.1 spg, broke school single-game assist record with 17 this year, 40% career 3-point shooter, will play college ball at Gustavus Adolphus College; Tyler Connelly, Jr., 6-1, G: 12.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.1 spg, 37% 3-point shooter; Zach Vanderpool, Jr., 6-5, F: 10.4 ppg, 6.5 rpg; Max Dearborn, Soph., 6-4, F: 12.6 ppg, 6.q rpg, 2.0 apg, 56% shooter.
CALEDONIA
Lewis Doyle, Jr., 5-11, G: 16.6 ppg, 5.6 apg, 4.0 rpg, All-Three Rivers; Mason King, Soph., 5-10, G: 13.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.1 apg, All-Three Rivers; Garrett Konz, Soph., 6-4, F: 10.1 ppg, 5.1 rpb, All-Three Rivers; Reid Klug, Soph., 6-0, G: 11.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.8 apg, All-Three Rivers.
CANNON FALLS
Aiden Johnson, Jr., 6-5, G/F: 14.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg, All-HVL; Dylan Banks, Jr., 6-0, G: 12.5 ppg, 3.9 apg; Jadan Winchell, Sr., 6-1, G/F: 9.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg
CENTURY
Ryan Ohm: Sr., 6-3, PG: 13.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.3 spg, All-Big Nine, 687 career points, will play baseball at Iowa Central Community College; Tait Deedrick, Sr., 6-3, G: 11.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg, All-Big Nine HM. Will play basketball at D-III Northwestern University in St. Paul.
CHATFIELD
Drew Schindler, Sr., 6-0, G: 16 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.4 spg 48% shooter, All-Three Rivers, 1,075 career points; Isaac Stevens, Sr., 6-3, F: 12.1 ppg, 9.0 rpg (led Three Rivers Conference), named All-Conference; Cole Johnson, Sr., 6-5, G: 11.8 ppg. Limited to eight games as a senior due to injury suffered in football. Finished career with 761 points, 342 rebounds, 440 assists, 168 steals; Eli Hopp, Sr., 6-0, G: 11.3 ppg, had big games vs. Lake City (27 points) and Caledonia (24 points).
FILLMORE CENTRAL
Jayce Kiehne, Jr., 6-3, G: 21.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.5 apg, set school records with 575 points this season and 37 in a game, All-Three Rivers, 1,117 career points.
GLENVILLE-EMMONS
Marshall Baseman, Jr., 6-4, C/F: 18.9 ppg, 11.9 rpg. Set school records for most points (44) and rebounds (29) in a game during the season. Finished with 17 double-doubles and added four games with 20-plus points and rebounds.
GOODHUE
Adam Poncelet, Sr., 6-3, guard: 13.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3,6 apg, 3.0 spg, shot 40% from 3-point range. Will play Division I football at the University of North Dakota.
GRAND MEADOW
Jace Kraft, Sr., 5-11, G: 17.5 ppg, second-team All-SEC.
HAYFIELD
Ethan Pack, 6-1, Sr., G: 15.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.8 spg, 83 3-pointers (243 in career). Finished with 1,263 career points (fifth in school history); Zander Jacobson, 6-6, Jr., F/C: 14.5 ppg, 13.3 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.5 bpg, 59% shooter. Had 18 double-doubles this season.
HOUSTON
Conner Porter, Sr., 6-3, C: 9.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg.
JOHN MARSHALL
Johnny Tong, Sr., 6-0, G; Tiare Young, Sr., 6-1, PG.
KASSON-MANTORVILLE
Ethan Lee, Soph., G: 16.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.4 spg, 47.7% shooter, had one 40-point game, All-HVL; Easton Suess, Jr., F: 8.2 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.3 bpg, 47.1% shooter; Jake Hallstrom, Sr., G: 9.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.9 apg.
KENYON-WANAMINGO
Alex Lee, Sr., 6-1, G: 14.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.0 spg; Zach Mason, Jr., 6-2, F: 12.0 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.0 spg; Anjuan Higginbottom, Sr., 5-1, G: 8.5 ppg, 3.8 apg, 2.6 spg, 1.0 bpg; Colton Steberg, Jr., 6-2, F: 13.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.2 apg.
KINGSLAND
Jayden Brink, Jr., 6-0, G: 20.4 ppg, second-team All-SEC.
LAKE CITY
Keegan Ryan, Jr., 6-4, G/F: 13.0 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 3.7 apg, 2.4 spg, 2.5 bpg, shot 59.8%, 40% from 3-point distance, named All-HVL for second time; Jaden Shones, Jr., 6-3, G: 10.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3 apg, 1.7 spg, shot 53.3%, named All-HVL.
LANESBORO
John Prestemon, Sr., 6-1, G: 17.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.7 apg, 3.0 spg, first-team All-SEC. Ends career with 1,420 points, 655 rebounds and 485 assists; Mason Howard, Jr., 6-0, G: 13.9 ppg, 2.8 apg, second-team All-SEC; Parker Storhoff, Sr. 5-8, G: 9.5 ppg, 4.3 apg. 3.7 rpg.
LEROY-OSTRANDER
Camden Hungerholt, Soph., 6-1, G: 18.2 ppg.
LEWISTON-ALTURA
Cole Kreidermacher, Sr., G: Named to the All-Three Rivers Conference team. Will play baseball at D-II Winona State University.
LOURDES
Aidan Jahns, Sr., 6-3, G: All-HVL; Parker Dunham, Sr., 6-2, G/F.
LYLE/PACELLI
Jake Truckenmiller, Sr., 6-1, G: 15.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 4.4 apg, 2.5 spg. First-team All-SEC for a second straight season, finished with 1,088 career points.
MABEL-CANTON
Cayden Tollefsrud, Jr., 5-10, G: 21.3 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.6 spg, 2.6 apg, first-team All-SEC, has scored 1,501 points in his career.
MAYO
Alex Gyarmaty, Sr., 6-6, F: 12.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.0 apg; Sawyer Markham, Jr., 6-0, G: 13.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.0 spg.
PINE ISLAND
Blake Schiltz, Soph, 6-4, F: 12.3 ppg, 9.5 rpg, HVL All-Conference, part of the Pine Island that was Minnesota Coaches Association Class AA Team Academic State Champion for the second straight year.
PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE
Brady Herber, Sr., 5-10, G: 5.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 4.0 apg, 2.3 spg, 48% shooting; Nick Wozney, Sr., 5-10, G: 4.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.1 spg.
RANDOLPH
Quinn Sabila, Sr., 6-0, PG: 13.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.8 spg, will play college basketball at NAIA Peru State College; Tyson Cooreman, Sr., 6-4, F: 12.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.2 spg, 792 career points, will play football at D-I University of Northern Iowa; Trey Thielbar, Sr., 6-5, C: 11.9 ppg, 8.2 rpg.
RUSHFORD-PETERSON
Grady Hengel, Sr., PG: 14 ppg, 4 rpg, 4 apg. Also a stellar defender who led the Trojans in steals; Dawson Bunke, Jr., G: 17.5 ppg, 5 rpg. Shot a red-hot 43% from 3-point range and set a school record with 114 triples for the season.
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY
Ethan Van Schepen, Soph, 6-2: 18.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg, named first-team All-SEC and went over 1,000 career points this season.
SOUTHLAND
Nick Edland, Jr., 6-6, F: 14.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg; Cale Wehrenberg, Sr., 6-1, G: 13.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg.
SPRING GROVE
Tysen Grinde, Sr., 6-3, G: 14.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.1 apg, 3.6 spg. Finished with more than 1,100 career points, set single-season team steals record with 139, Academic All-State; Jaxon Strinmoen, Jr., 6-5, F: 12.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.6 apg, 3.0 spg, selected to Class A All-Tournament team at state.
STEWARTVILLE
Parker Wangen, Soph., 6-4, G: 10.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.1 apg, 2 spg, All-HVL; Tegan Malone, Jr., 6-1, G: 10.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.2 apg, 3.2 spg
WABASHA-KELLOGG
Parker Springer, Sr., 6-3, G: 15.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3 apg, 1.3 spg, Three Rivers All-Conference, finished with 878 career points.
WINONA
Bryan Cassellius, Sr., 6-0, G: 14.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.3s spg, named All-Big Nine for second straight year; Charlie Vandeberg, Sr., 6-2, G: 14.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.1 spg, hit game-winning 3-pointer in OT in Section 1AAA semifinals vs. Austin; Isaiah Bell, Jr., 5-11, G: 9.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.0 spg.
WINONA COTTER
Luke Gardner, Jr., 6-2, PG: 16.1 ppg, 5.9 rpgs, 4.0 apg, 1.5 spg, Three Rivers All-Conference.
ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA
Hunter Streit, Jr., 6-1, G: 11.4 ppg, 6 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.5 spg; Carter Christopherson, Jr., 6-3, G: 10.1 ppg, 4 rpg, led team in 3-pointers made.
