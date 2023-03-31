Meet the 2022-23 Post Bulletin All-Area Girls Basketball Team

ALL-AREA FIRST TEAM

ABIGAIL O’REILLY

Plainview-Elgin-Millville • Sr. • Forward

Among players 6 feet or more, the 6-1 O’Reilly is likely the most athletic girls basketball player in southeastern Minnesota. She can run and jump and has plenty of strength. All of that led her to set a school record in rebounds a year ago with 338.

This season, the St. Cloud State University-bound O’Reilly averaged 21.5 points, shot a stellar 60% from the field and grabbed 11.3 rebounds per game. The hard worker and team leader did it while continually drawing the bulk of each opponent’s attention. O’Reilly was named All-State honorable mention.

HAYLIE STRUM

Stewartville • Sr. • Guard

Stewartville’s Haylie Strum (2) drives towards the basket during the Class AAA girls state basketball championship game against Benilde-St. Margaret's School on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Strum was the top player on a deep and loaded team that finished one win from a Class AAA state championship. The four-year starter was definitely the focal point here, as the team’s do-everything point guard. Strum averaged 15.5 points (50% field goals, 40% 3-pointers), 3.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game. Slightly built but wiry strong, quick and aggressive, Strum has a way of making things happen on both ends of the court. She also never seemed afraid of the moment. Strum was named All-State and also to the All-State Tournament team. The senior has yet to choose a college.

ELISABETH GADIENT

Goodhue • Jr. • Guard

Gadient is regarded as one of the top junior point guards in the state and seems certain to play at the Division II college level, at minimum. At 5-feet-11 and with long arms, the length is there to see over defenses and be a pest in passing lanes defensively. Gadient is also smooth, quick, smart, competitive and skilled. All of that helped her average 18.5 points, 5 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 4 assists per game this season and guide her team to the state semifinals. When Gadient’s perimeter shots are falling, she is a complete handful. She was named honorable-mention All-State and was the HVL Player of the Year.

Goodhue’s Elisabeth Gadient (25) goes up for a shot during a girls basketball game against Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Goodhue Public Schools in Goodhue. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

AVA MILLER

Mayo • Jr. • Center

Miller has a lethal combination of strength and agility that requires constant double teams from defenses. And that’s what she got the second half of the season as her numbers went slightly down late in the year. Still, the 6-1 junior still managed to average 16.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1 block per game en route to be named All-Big Nine Conference. Miller, younger sister of Drake University standout Anna Miller, shot a stellar 56% from the field.

Mayo's Ava Miller (15) is introduced before a Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball game against Farmington on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

SAMMI CHANDLER

Red Wing • Sr. • Guard

An All-State honorable mention choice, Chandler put up big numbers across the board as she was invaluable to her team. Chandler averaged 17.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 steals, 3.2 assists and surpassed 1,000 points this year. Chandler is a dynamic and instinctual two-way player who can score in every way and has a strong feel for how to play. She’s also a pest defensively with all of her steals and deflections.

ALL-AREA SECOND TEAM

BRYLEE IVERSON

Triton • Sr. • Forward

Due to injury, the senior didn’t get on the floor until mid-January. Still, she ended the season averaging 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2 steals and 1 block. Iverson, Triton’s all-time leading scorer, will play next season at Division II Southwest State Minnesota University.

CLARISSA SAUER

Winona Cotter • So. • Forward

Sauer was a revelation for Cotter and all who had to face her. Mostly a rebounder as a freshman, the 5-8 forward turned into a big-time shooter and scorer this season. She averaged 18 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals per game. Sauer hit 45% of her 3-point tries and had an effective field-goal percentage of 61, both sizzling marks.

Cotter's Clarissa Sauer. Pat Ruff / Post Bulletin file photo

HANNAH HANSON

Mayo • Sr. • Guard

Hanson did a lot of everything for Mayo. Among the school’s best-ever all-around athletes, the 5-9 guard averaged 15.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.4 steals. She was named honorable-mention All-State.

MAKADYN GUST

St. Charles • Jr. • Guard

An ultra athlete (basketball, softball, soccer star), Gust had a stretch this season when she scored 20 or more points in 10 straight games. She averaged 21.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.7 steals and shot 45% from the field. Gust is fast, strong and tenacious.

St. Charles’s Makadyn Gust (24) takes a shot during a girls basketball game against Dover-Eyota on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in St. Charles. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

VIVICA BRETTON

Lourdes • Sr. • Forward

Bretton is one of the best two-way players around and was named honorable-mention All-State. The Division II Winona State University recruit is a great defender who has also developed into an excellent shooter and scorer, as well as ball handler. She averaged 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals, and her effective field-goal percentage was an excellent 58.

Lourdes' Vivica Bretton (22) pulls up for a shot during a Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball game against Farmington on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

ALL-AREA THIRD TEAM

TORI MILLER

Goodhue • Sr. • Forward

The fast and explosive Miller was a crucial piece for a Goodhue team that advanced to the state semifinals. She averaged 15 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals and 2.5 assists per game and was named All-State.

ELLA HOPKINS

Lourdes • Sr. • Center

An imposing 6-3, Hopkins was playing her best basketball late in the season and averaged 14.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, shot 38% on 3-pointers and 82% from the line en route to being named honorable-mention All-State.

Lourdes’ Ella Hopkins (31) takes a shot during a girls basketball game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Zumbrota-Mazeppa Schools in Zumbrota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

KENDRA HARVEY

Byron • So. • Byron

Just a sophomore, the 5-10 Harvey has already scored more than 1,000 points. Harvey averaged 17.4 points this season as well as 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game.

Stewartville’s Haylie Strum (2) controls the ball defended by Byron’s Kendra Harvey (24) during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

NATALIE BEAVER

Hayfield • Jr. • Forward

After a strong regular season (averaged 17.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 1.8 assists, 1.4 blocks per game, 56% on FGs, 39% on 3-pointers), All-State choice Beaver was even more vital in the state tournament (31 points, 15 rebounds in quarterfinals).

Hayfield’s Natalie Beaver (25) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Fillmore Central on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

OLIVIA WALSH

Austin • Sr. • Forward

An honorable-mention All-State choice, the strong and fast Walsh averaged 14.6 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.2 steals and had 67 blocks this season.

Austin's Olivia Walsh (22) dribbles past Stewartville's Savannah Hedin (23) during the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville beat Austin 78-50 to advance to the next week's state tournament. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

ALL-AREA HONORABLE MENTION

Austin: Cassidy Shute, Sr., guard (12.3 ppg., 45 made 3’s, 5.5 rpg., 2.5 apg., 2 spg.; All-Big Nine); Ajiem Agwa, So., guard (15 ppg., 2 apg., 5.5 rpg. 2.2 spg., 46 3’s; All-Big Nine)

Blooming Prairie: Anna Pauly, Sr., center (9.4 ppg.,6.4 rpg., 1.5 bpg., 1.5 spg.; All-Gopher); Macy Lembke, Jr., guard (7.5 ppg., 3.4 apg., 2.2 rpg.; HM All-Gopher); Shawntee Snyder, Jr., guard (8.9 ppg., 6.9 rpg., 2 apg., 2.5 spg.; HM All-Gopher); Haven Carlson, Sr., center (6.7 ppg., 8.1 rpg., 1.3 bpg., 1.1 spg.; HM All-Gopher).

Byron: Paige Halder, Jr., guard (7.4 ppg., 47% FG, 3.4 spg.; All-HVL).

Caledonia: Ava Privet, Sr., guard (14.3 ppg., 81 3-pointers, 42% 3-point shooter; HM All-State, All-Three Rivers, will play at Division II Upper Iowa next year); Josie Foster, So., guard (11.4 ppg., 57% FG, 38% 3-pointers, 5.3 rpg.; All-Three Rivers).

Cannon Falls: Taylor Johnson, Sr., center (11.4 ppg., 11.9 rpg., 35 blocks; All-HVL).

Century: Taylor Clarey, Jr., guard (14.5 ppg., 3.2 apg., 3.1 spg., 74% FT; All-Big Nine).

Chatfield: Kara Goetzinger, Sr., forward (16.4 ppg., 8.2 rpg., 1.9 spg.; 26 points shy of 1,000 career points, All-Three Rivers).

Dover-Eyota: Miranda Palmby, So., forward (13.1 ppg., 14.1 rpg., 2.3 spg; All-Three Rivers).

Fillmore Central: Kammry Broadwater, Jr., guard (8.3 ppg., 6.0 rpg., 3.6 spg.; All-Three Rivers); Madison Simon, Sr., guard (8.6 ppg., 4.4 rpg, 1.3 spg.; HM All-Three Rivers); Abby Bothun, Sr., guard (HM All-Three Rivers; Academic All-State).

Goodhue: Kendyl Lodermeier, So., forward (11 ppg., 8 rpg., 1.5 spg.; All-State Tournament team).

Grand Meadow: Kendyl Queensland, Sr., forward (8 ppg., 3 rpg., 3 apg., 1.5 spg; All-Southeast, Academic All-State); Lauren Queensland, So., forward (13.5 ppg., 7 rpg., 2 apg., 1.5 spg.; All-Southeast); Lexy Foster, Jr., center (14.4 pg., 8 rpg., 1.5 apg., 1 spg.; All-Southeast); Sydney Cotten, Sr., guard (9 ppg. 4 rpg., 3.6 apg., 2 spg.; HM All-Southeast); Rebecca Hoffman, Sr., center (4.1 ppg., 5 rpg.; HM All-Southeast).

Hayfield: Kristen Watson, Jr., guard (18.7 ppg., 3.8 spg., 40% FG, 31% 3-pointers; All-State).

Houston: Sydney Torgerson, Sr., forward (16.8 ppg., 8.6 rpg., 2.5 apg., 3.9 spg., 1,792 career points, 1,114 career rebounds; HM All-State; All-Southeast and Southeast co-Player of Year);

John Marshall: Laynie Meister, So., forward (9 ppg., 8 rpg.; HM All-Big Nine).

Kasson-Mantorville: Makenzie Carrier, So., guard (10.5 ppg., 4.5 rpg., 2.5 apg; 1.7 spg.; All-HVL); Keigan Cummings, So., guard (10.7 ppg., 3 rpg.; 2.8 apg., 2.5 spg.; HM All-HVL); Kaylee Narveson, Sr., forward (9.5 ppg., 4.7 rpg., 1.1 spg.; HM All-HVL).

Kenyon-Wanamingo: Tessa Erlandson, Sr., guard (14.4 ppg., 5.8 rpg., 4.8 spg.; All-Gopher).

La Crescent-Hokah: Molly Bills, Sr., guard (18.1 ppg., made 60 3-pointers; 5.8 rpg., 3.1 apg., 2 spg.; All-Three Rivers).

Lake City: Jacey Majerus, Sr., guard (11.5 ppg., 5.3 rpg., 2.1 spg.; All-HVL); Ella Matzke, Jr., guard (9.3 ppg., 3.5 apg).

Lanesboro: Kaci Ruen, Sr., center (16.8 ppg., 14.1 rpg., 1.9 spg., 1.3 apg., averaged a double-double (All-Southeast, HM All-State); Jensyn Storhoff, Fr., guard (14.9 ppg., 4.3 rpg., 3.4 apg., 3.6 spg.; All-Southeast).

LeRoy-Ostrander: Jordan Runde, Sr., forward (15.3 ppg., 6.5 rpg., 3.3 spg.; All-Southeast); Benita Nolt, So., forward (13.2 ppg., 10 rpg., 1.7 bpg.; All-Southeast).

Lewiston-Altura: Kylie Verthein, Sr., guard (16.2 ppg., 7.9 rpg., 2 apg., 1.5 spg.; All-Three Rivers, Academic All-State); Natalie Lubinski, Jr., guard (14.4 ppg., 5.8 rpg., 2 spg.; HM All-Three Rivers).

Lourdes: Emily Bowron, Sr., guard (10.7 ppg., 40.3% 3-pointers, 56% effective field goals, 2.7 apg., 2.5 spg.; All-HVL, will play at Gustavus Adolphus).

Lyle/Austin Pacelli: Kirsten Koopal, So., center (12 ppg., 7.3 rpg., 1.7 spg; .5 bpg; HM All-Southeast).

Mabel-Canton: Kinley Soiney, Fr., guard (15.6 ppg., 9 rpg., 4 spg., 47 3-pointers, 13 double-doubles; All-Southeast).

Rushford-Peterson: Kaylee Ruberg, Sr., forward (14.7 ppg., 7.2 rpg., 2.1 apg., 2.8 spg.; All-Three Rivers); Ellie Ekern, Jr., guard (14.6 ppg., 3.6 rpg., 2.5 apg., 2.9 spg., 39.7% 3-pointers; All-Three Rivers); Tayler Helgemoe, Jr., forward (8.9 ppg., 4.7 rpg., 1.3 rpg; HM All-Three Rivers).

Spring Grove: Addyson McHugh, Sr., guard (9.2 ppg., 4.9 rpg., 2.9 spg., 1 bpg; All-Southeast).

Stewartville: Keeley Steele, Sr., guard (9.3 ppg., 44% FG, 40% 3-pointers, 3 rpg., 2.4 apg., 3.1 spg., elite defender; All-HVL); Savannah Hedin, Jr., guard (9.6 ppg., 43% FG, 35% 3-pointers, 4 rpg., 1.9 spg.); Audrey Shindelar, Fr., guard (9.5 ppg., 49% FG, 45% 3-pointers, 80% FT, 1.9 rpg., 1.3 apg.; All-HVL); Ella Theobald, Fr., center (8.3 ppg., 56% FG, 69% FT, 6.3 rpg.); Jayci Rath, Fr., forward (6 ppg., 49%, 42% 3-pointers, 5.8 rpg., 2.3 apg., 1.7 bpg.; All-HVL).

Wabasha-Kellogg: Ileana deAngel, Jr., guard (12 ppg. 6 rpg., 4 spg., 3 apg.; HM All-Three Rivers); Brielle Adams, So., guard (6 ppg. 5 rpg., 2 apg.; HM All-Three Rivers); Elizabeth Graner, Fr., guard (6 ppg., 5 rpg., 2 spg., 2 apg.; HM All-Three Rivers).

Winona Cotter: Allyssa Williams, Sr., guard (12.3 ppg., 6.5 apg., 3.6 rpg., 3.3 spg.; All-Three Rivers).

Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Torey Stencel, Sr., guard (10 ppg., 2.5 rpg., 2 spg., 71 made 3-pointers, 34% 3-pointers; All-HVL); Natalie Dykes, Sr., center (10 ppg., 7 rpg., HM All-HVL).