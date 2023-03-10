Meet the 2022-23 Post Bulletin All-Area Girls Hockey Team

ALL-AREA FIRST TEAM

IDA HUBER

Dodge County • Soph. • Goalie

The second-year starter played every second (1398 minutes, 4 seconds) in goal this season for the Section 1A runner-up Wildcats, going 16-9-2 with a 1.75 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and six shutouts.

Huber allowed more than three goals in a game just three games and had a season-high 46 saves against South St. Paul on Dec. 16. She is one of 24 2007-born goalies from across the country who were invited to USA Hockey's Girls 15 National Player Development Camp last summer in St. Cloud.

Austin’s Sarah Wangen dives to break up a play during a Section 1A girls hockey playoff game in March of 2021 against Rochester Lourdes. Wangen capped an outstanding high school career this season by recording 24 goals and 33 points. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

SARAH WANGEN

Austin • Sr. • Defense/Forward

Wangen had an outstanding season for a Packers team that struggled to score at times. She finished her senior year with 24 goals and 33 total points (both career highs), a 1.43 points-per-game average. She finished the season on a 10-game points streak (11-6—17 in that span). Wangen accounted for 42.6% of her team's goals this season and 35.9% of its total points. She finished her five-year high school career with 47 goals and 89 points.

Dodge County’s Abby Simons, center, hugs teammates after scoring a goal during the Section 1A Girls Hockey Championship game against Albert Lea on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

ABBY SIMONS

Dodge County • Jr. • Defense

Simons is a versatile points producer and the quarterback of a potent power play for the Section 1A runner-up Wildcats. She finished the season with 10 goals and 27 assists, for 37 points (third-most on the team), in 27 games. Simons led Dodge County in power-play points, with 19 (5 goals, 14 assists). She scored three game-winning goals and had at least a point in 22 of the Wildcats' 27 games.

NORA CARSTENSEN

Dodge County • Soph. • Forward

The uber-talented sophomore is the 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Player of the Year. led the Wildcats in goals (28) and power-play goals (14), and was second on the team in total points (47). She also tied for the team lead with two short-handed goals. She made the USA Hockey High Performance 15 Selects camp last summer in St. Cloud, playing against some of the top players in the state and country. In two full seasons on the Wildcats' varsity (she played sparingly as a seventh- and eighth-grader), Carstensen has 42 goals and 45 assists, for 87 points.

AVERY ENGBRECHT

Winona • Jr. • Forward

The standout goal-scorer led the Winhawks in nearly every offensive statistic — goals (19), assists (7), points (26), power-play goals (4), short-handed goals (2) and game-winning goals (4). Engbrecht scored both of the Winhawks' goals, including the game winner, in a 2-1 win against Red Wing on Nov. 12. It marked Winona's first win since Dec. 29, 2016. She also had her first high school hat trick, with four goals against Hudson (Wis.) on Dec. 28.

Dodge County’s Maysie Koch (17) takes a shot during a Section 1A Girls Hockey Championship game on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

MAYSIE KOCH

Dodge County • 8th • Forward

The Wildcats' top playmaker, Koch led the team with 32 assists, 56 points and 15 power-play assists. She was also second on the team in goals (24) and tied for the lead with two short-handed goals. Just an eighth-grader, she averaged 2.07 points per game and scored three game-winning goals. Koch will be a third-year varsity player next winter as a freshman; she has career totals of 27 goals, 38 assists and 65 points.

CLAIRE SIEMS

Mayo • Jr. • Forward

The standout junior had 6 goals and 14 assists this season, for 20 points. She led Mayo in assists, points and power-play points (five). One southeastern Minnesota coach referred to her as the Spartans' "motor that made their offense go." Siems has 9 goals, 34 assists and 43 total points in her three-year varsity career.

ALL-AREA SECOND TEAM

Winona goalie Aliya Gricius, just a sophomore, has faced more than 2,500 shots and made more than 2,200 saves in her three seasons as the Winhawks' starting goalie. Gricius is a three-year starter for Winona. Contributed photo

Aliya Gricius • Winona • Soph. • Goalie: The backbone of Winona's turnaround after two winless seasons, Gricius was awarded this season with 10 victories and facing 38.3 shots per game. She went 10-14-0 with a 3.51 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and two shutouts.

Peyton Squier • Austin • Jr. • Defense: The Packers' second-leading scorer, Squier finished the season with nine goals and 14 points, including a team-leading three power-play goals.

Asta Griggs • Winona • Soph. • Defense: Griggs had eight points this season, including two power-play goals. She is one of two defenders from the area selected to play on the Section 1 team at the Minnesota Hockey High Performance 16 Festival last year.

Mollie Koch • Dodge County • Soph. • Forward: One of the Wildcats' top playmakers with the puck on her stick, Koch was third on the team with 20 assists, and fourth with 26 points. She recorded 14 points in the first six games of the season.

Century/John Marshall’s Kailey Birkestrand (8) finished her high school career with 34 goals and 60 points. She is a member of the Post Bulletin's 2022-23 All-Area Team. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Kailey Birkestrand • Century/JM • Sr. • Forward: The standout senior hit the double-digit goals mark this season for the first time, with 11. She finished the season with 20 points and finished her high school career with 34 goals and 60 points.

Katie Cummings • Mayo • Soph. • Forward: Led the Spartans in goals (8) and was second in points (18). Cummings had one hat trick this season, scoring three goals in a six-point game at Austin on Jan. 21. She has 23 career goals and 41 points in two seasons.

Tatum Zylka • Red Wing • Jr. • Forward: Zylka led the Wingers in goals (17) and points (27), while collecting eight power-play points. Was at her best down the stretch, with 10 points in the final eight games of the season.

ALL-AREA HONORABLE MENTION

GOALIES

Abigail Connners, Sr., Century/JM (7-17-0, 5.24 GAA, .866 save pct.); Grace Kober, Soph., Mayo (3-10-0, 4.42 GAA, .889 save pct.); Alivia Haakenson, Jr., Mayo (3-6-1, 4.11 GAA, .872 save pct.).

DEFENSE

Paige Groslie, Soph., Century/JM (5-7—12); Allison Kruger, Jr., Red Wing (5-7—12); Kylie Meyer, Fr., Dodge County (1-7—8); Greta Petree, Sr., Dodge County (2-6—8).

FORWARDS

Cass Arendt, Jr., Mayo (7-4—11); Andrea Augeson, Jr., Mayo (7-3—10); Lauren Bowe, 8th, Austin (3-8—11); Taya Cordes, Jr., Red Wing (9-8—17); Megan Gamble, Soph., Century/John Marshall (10-8—18); Zoe Heimer, Fr., Dodge County (6-11—17); Kasja Kovala, Soph., Winona (8-6—14); Allison Roe, Sr., Red Wing (6-12—18); Sophia Sather, Soph., Mayo (6-6—12); Annika Torbenson, Jr., Century/John Marshall (3-9—12); Cheyenne Tyler, Jr., Red Wing (8-8—16); Daelyn Williams, Jr., Century/John Marshall (13-3—16); Abby Zeitler, Sr., Dodge County (3-7—10).