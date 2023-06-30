Meet the 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Baseball Team

ROCHESTER — The 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Baseball Team is loaded with talented players from around the southeastern Minnesota.

The Post Bulletin has been selecting an All-Area Team since 2017, with the exception of 2020, when the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Zumbrota-Mazeppa junior Preston Ohm emerged as the Player of the Year as he was 6-0 on the mound with an amazing 0.00 ERA while also hitting .424 at the plate.

The team consists of 25 players, 12 on the First Team and 13 on the Second Team, plus an honorable mention list. The choices were made by the Post Bulletin staff after receiving nominations from area coaches. Here are the players honored for their 2023 season:

ALL-AREA FIRST TEAM

PRESTON OHM

2023 PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Zumbrota-Mazeppa • Junior • Outfield/Pitcher

As a left-handed pitcher, he threw 35 innings and did not allow a single earned run all season. He struck 64 while going 6-0 with a 0.00 ERA. He was also a force at the plate, hitting .424 with a 1.158 OPS, eight doubles, a triple, one homer, 16 RBIs and 21 runs scored. Was named Class AA All-State, All-HVL and All-Section 1AA. He will play college ball at Division I University of St. Thomas.

Mayo senior Ian Regal is a repeat member of the Post Bulletin All-Area Baseball Team in 2023. He hit four home runs and had 29 RBIs in 2023 and was also 6-1 on the mound. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

IAN REGAL

Mayo • Senior • Outfield/Pitcher

A strong two-way player who was All-Big Nine Conference, named the Big Nine MVP, All-Section 1AAAA and selected to play in the All-Star Series. The left-hander batted .333 with a 1.006 OPS and drove in 29 runs. He had eight doubles, four home runs and 16 runs scored. On the mound, he was 6-1 with a 3.25 ERA. He threw one shutout and struck out 55 in 36 ⅔ innings. He will play college ball at the University of Nebraska.

Cannon Falls sophomore Jack Meyers helped the Bombers place fourth in the state in Class AA. He had a 10-1 record as a pitcher and is a First Team selection to the Post Bulletin All-Area Baseball Team. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

JACK MEYERS

Cannon Falls • Sophomore • Pitcher/Shortstop/Center field

Finished with a 10-1 record as a pitcher, including a win in the Class AA state quarterfinals, while collecting four saves and posting a 1.55 ERA. He struck out 94 in 75 ⅔ innings. Also a strong hitter with a .326 average, seven doubles, a triple, two homers and 28 RBIs. Earned All-HVL and All-Section 1AA honors.

MASON LEIMBEK

Mayo • Senior • Center field

Excelled in the outfield and was a terror at the plate for the Spartans. He batted .443 with five doubles, two triples, three homers, 13 RBIs and 28 runs scored while posting a 1.182 OPS. Was named All-Big Nine, All-Section 1AAAA and was selected to play in the Minnesota All-Star Series. Will play college baseball at Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Mayo senior Mason Leimbek is a First Team selection to the Post Bulletin All-Area Baseball Team. He batted .413 in 2023 and swatted three home runs. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

HUNTER VaDEER

Lyle/Austin Pacelli • Sophomore • Pitcher/Center field

Among the top rated sophomores in the state, the right-hander can throw 90-plus miles per hour. He went 9-1 on the mound, including a win in the Class A state quarterfinals, with a 1.20 ERA and 104 K’s in just 42 ⅔ innings. Also hit .463 with eight doubles, four triples, two homers, 29 RBIs and 33 runs.

La Crescent-Hokah senior Eli McCool is a First Team selection to the Post Bulletin All-Area Baseball Team. On the mound, he was 6-1 with a 1.58 ERA in 2023. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

ELI McCOOL

La Crescent-Hokah • Senior • Pitcher/Outfield

The left-hander was the staff ace on the mound for the Lancers. He had a 6-1 record with two saves, a 1.58 ERA and 62 K’s in 44 ⅔ innings. He also batted .349 with six doubles, three triples, 24 runs scored, 15 RBIs and 18 steals. He was All-Three Rivers, All-Section 1AA and was selected to play in the Minnesota All-Star Series.

OWEN SIKKINK

Stewartville • Senior • Outfield

Was named All-HVL and All-Section 1AAA for the third straight season and was selected to play in the Minnesota All-Star Series. An elite hitter, he batted .477 with five doubles, five triples, a home run, 12 RBIs, 29 runs and 20 steals. He will play Division I junior college baseball at Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Iowa.

JAMESON BRINKMAN

Plainview-Elgin-Millville • Senior • Infield/Pitcher

He was named All-Three Rivers Conference and All-Section 1AA while hitting a lusty .507 with a 1.417 OPS. He had seven doubles, five triples, two homers, 14 RBIs and scored 25 runs. On the mound he was 1-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 27 ⅓ innings.

Austin senior Nick Robertson (6) is a First Team selection to the Post Bulletin All-Area Baseball Team. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

NICK ROBERTSON

Austin • Senior • First base/Pitcher

Named All-Big Nine, All-Section 1AAA and selected to play in the All-Star Series. He led the Packers in most hitting categories as he hit .424 with eight doubles, two triples, 17 RBIs and 18 runs scored with a 1.106 OPS. He was also 3-4 on the mound with a 2.71 ERA and 27 K’s in 31 innings.

KAELIN HUEBERT

Byron • Senior • Outfield

He was named All-HVL and All-Section 1AAA and was the most clutch hitter for a team that earned a Class AAA state berth. Had two walk-off game-winning hits during the season. He batted .423 and scored 20 runs while leading the team with 29 RBIs.

ABE REINITZ

Red Wing • Senior • First base

Was named All-Big Nine Conference, All-Section 1AAA and selected to play in the All-Star Series. He excelled at driving in runs with 25 RBIs. Overall he batted .348 with six doubles and an .849 OPS. He will play college baseball at Gustavus Adolphus College.

Dover-Eyota senior Gavin Gust is a First Team selection to the Post Bulletin All-Area Baseball Team. He had 28 RBIs during the 2023 season and was 3-0 on the mound. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

GAVIN GUST

Dover-Eyota • Senior • Outfield/Pitcher

He was a power-hitting All-Three Rivers and All-Section 1AA selection. He batted .444 with a 1.254 OPS while hitting nine doubles, three triples, two home runs, 28 RBIs and 18 runs scored. On the mound he was 3-0 with a 3.13 ERA and 18 K’s in 15 ⅔ innings. Will wrestle in college at RCTC.

ALL-AREA SECOND TEAM

Mayo junior Carson Beavers is a Second Team selection to the Post Bulletin All-Area Baseball Team. He batted .371 in 2023. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

CARSON BEAVERS

Mayo • Junior • DH/Outfield

He was named All-Big Nine and All-Section 1AAAA while setting the tone at the top of the Mayo batting order. He hit .371 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs, 25 runs scored, 13 RBIs and a 1.082 OPS. Has decommitted from Division I Washington State University and is weighing his options.

Cannon Falls senior Elliott Nelson helped the Bombers place fourth in the Class AA state tournament. The catcher is a Second Team selection to the Post Bulletin All-Area Baseball Team. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

ELLIOTT NELSON

Cannon Falls • Senior • Catcher

The strong defensive catcher for the Section 1AA champs was named All-Section and All-HVL. Batted .382 with a .569 OPS while setting a single-season school record with 72.2% quality at-bats. Batted lead-off and had 10 doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs.

RYAN OHM

Century • Senior • Pitcher/Shortstop

He was named All-Big Nine and All-Section 1AAAA for the third straight year. He had a 2-3 record, 2.00 ERA with 44 K’s in 35 innings pitched. Was one of the top defensive shortstops in the Big Nine and developed into a strong hitter, batting .329 with doubles, seven RBIs, 18 runs and six stolen bases. Will play junior college ball at Iowa Central Community College.

Lyle/Austin Pacelli junior Isaac Nelsen (5) was 8-0 on the mound during the season and helped the Athletics place second in the state in Class A. He is a Second Team selection to the Post Bulletin All-Area Baseball Team. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin file photo

ISAAC NELSEN

Lyle/Austin Pacelli • Junior • Pitcher/Shortstop

He was a perfect 8-0 on the mound with one save, including a win in the Class A state semifinals. He posted a 1.25 ERA with 66 K’s in 50 innings. Strong in the field and also batted .360 with five doubles, a triple, 23 RBIsand 13 runs.

LUKE SEMS

Pine Island • Sophomore • C/P/3B/SS/OF

Named All-HVL and All-Section 1AA and his hot bat helped the Panthers reach the section Final Four. Batted .677 over his last 10 games (21-for-31) and finished at .434 with two doubles, a triple, one homer, 17 RBIs, 19 runs and 10 steals. He was 2-0 on the mound with a save and a 2.57 ERA.

Lourdes junior Isaac Wenszell is a Second Team selection to the Post Bulletin All-Area Baseball Team. He batted .400 in 2023 and also had a 1.27 ERA as a pitcher. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

ISAAC WENSZELL

Lourdes • Junior • Outfield/Pitcher

He was an All-HVL and All-Section 1AA selection. He batted an even .400 with a 1.317 OPS while hitting five doubles, two triples, a home run, 14 RBIs and 13 runs scored. On the mound he was 2-2 with one save, a 1.27 ERA and 41 K’s in 27 ⅔ innings.

Chatfield senior Drew O'Connor is a Second Team selection to the Post Bulletin All-Area Baseball Team. He batted .383 in 2023 with 25 RBIs. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

DREW O’CONNOR

Chatfield • Senior • Pitcher/Catcher/First base

An All-Three Rivers and All-Section 1AA selection for the Chatfield team that placed third in the section tourney. A powerful offensive threat, he batted .383 with two home runs and 25 RBIs. One rough outing on the mound shot his ERA up to 3.59, but he was 4-2 with 59 K’s in 48 ⅓ innings.

KARSEN BEHNKEN

Dover-Eyota • Senior • First base

An All-Three Rivers and All-Section 1AA selection, he batted a lusty .468 with a 1.089 OPS. He hit five doubles, one home run, had 19 RBIs and scored 25 runs. Had offers to play college baseball, but decided not to pursue that option.

Chatfield senior Luke Carrier is a Second Team selection to the Post Bulletin All-Area Baseball Team. He batted .419 in 2023 and had a 1.89 ERA as a pitcher. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

LUKE CARRIER

Chatfield • Senior • Outfield/Pitcher

Excelled at hitting, field and pitching and was an All-Three Rivers and All-Section 1AA selection. He batted .419 with 19 RBIs. Was a stellar defender in the outfield and on the mound he went 3-2 with one save, a 1.89 ERA and 43 K’s in 33 ⅓ innings.

STEPHAN SCHULTZ

Fillmore Central/Lanesboro • Senior • First base

An All-Three Rivers and All-Section 1A pick with a big bat. He led a powerful offense in batting average (.365), OPS (1.059), RBIs (31) and tied for team lead with two homers. Also had eight doubles and scored 21 runs.

Senior Reid Bielen helped Byron earn a Class AAA state berth as an outfielder and a relief pitcher. He is a Second Team selection to the Post Bulletin All-Area Baseball Team. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

REID BIELEN

Byron • Senior • Center field/Pitcher

The three-year starter was named All-HVL and All-Section 1AAA for the Section 1AAA winning Bears. The lefty was a key relief pitcher with a sub-3.30 ERA after beginning the year as a starter. Finished with a .385 batting average and a .547 on-base percentage while scoring 23 runs with 13 RBIs.

PEYTON MILENE

Century • Senior • Center field/Pitcher

Excelled on defense in center field and came on at the plate in the second half of the season, batting .489. Finished hitting .371 with three doubles, one triple and 14 RBIs. An All-Big Nine and All-Section 1AAAA selection. Will play college ball and slated to start at Iowa Central Community College.

TITAN KLUNDER

Stewartville • Senior • Pitcher/Outfield

Made his mark on the mound as the Tigers’ staff ace as he went 5-1 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K’s in 48 ⅓ innings. Batted .205 with two doubles, a triple, five RBIs, 14 runs and was 13-for-13 in stolen bases. Named All-HVL and All-Section 1AAA. Will play D-III college baseball at Wartburg College in Iowa.

ALL-AREA HONORABLE MENTION

AUSTIN

Dakota Retterah, Jr., C: All-Section 1AAA, batted .383 with nine doubles, 10 RBIs and 17 runs scored; Peyton Ransom, Jr., SS/P: All-Section 1AAA, batted .311 with five doubles, eight RBIs and 14 runs scored; Brayden Bishop, Sr,OF/P: Batted .277 with seven doubles, a triple, one homer, 11 RBIs and 12 runs scored; Isaac Stromlund, Sr., OF: Batted .246 with two doubles, a triple, 10 RBIs and eight runs scored.

BLOOMING PRAIRIE

Carsten Ingvalson, Fr., C/SS/2B: Named Second Team All-Gopher Conference. Hit .304 with two doubles, seven RBIs, 10 runs, 11 steals; Jesse Cardenas, Sr, 2B/P: Batted .311 with two doubles, 14 RBIs, 12 runs, 10 steals and only struck out twice on the season. Honorable Mention All-Conference; Alex Lea, Soph., 3B/P. Batted .310 with two doubles, three triples, eight RBIs and 11 steals.

BYRON

Jacob Coshenet, Sr., C: Batted .406 with six doubles, one home runs, 15 RBIs and 20 runs scored; Owen Jefferson-Kroc, Jr., DH: Batted .448 with seven doubles, 18 RBIs and 13 runs scored; Quinten Holmes, Sr., P: Staff ace, he posted a 4-1 record with a 1.78 ERA and 45 K's in 39 innings; Gavin Bartel, Soph., P: Posted a 2.55 ERA with 38 K's in 38 ⅓ innings.

CALEDONIA

Kyle Bechtel., Sr., Shortstop: Was selected to play in the All-Star Series as he batted .350 with a .426 on-base percentage; Garrett Konz, Soph., 1B/LF/P: Batted 466 with 14 runs scored and 11 RBIs. Was 2-1 as a pitcher with a 2.38 ERA; Ayden Goetzinger, Sr., 3B/P: Batted .396 with six doubles, eight runs and eight RBIs. Had a 1.87 ERA on the mound; Hunter Goetzinger, Jr., C: Batted .377 with 12 RBIs; Drew Yahnke, Jr., P/1B: Post a 4-2 record with a 2.30 ERA.

CANNON FALLS

Jadan Winchell, Sr., 3B/P: Batted .373 with seven doubles, 28 RBIs and nine steals. Was 4-2 with a save on the mound with a 3.06 ERA and 36 K’s in 38 innings.

CENTURY

Mike Ruff, Soph., P: The left-hander was 2-2 with two saves, a 1.69 ERA with 29 K’s in 29 innings. Named All-Section 1AAAA as he threw a no-hitter in the 1AAAA playoffs vs. John Marshall.

CHATFIELD

Carter Daniels , Sr., P/OF: All-Three Rivers, he batted .370 with 24 runs and nine RBIs out of the lead-off spot. Expected to be the staff ace, but due to an injury couldn’t pitch until end of the season and was still 4-0 with a 2.90 ERA with 21 K’s in 21 ⅓ innings.

DOVER-EYOTA

Bolton Thesing, Jr., OF/P: Batted .368 with six doubles, 10 RBIs, 27 runs and 31 steals. Was also 3-0 on the mound with a 1.57 ERA and 35 K’s in 22 ⅓ innings; Brodie Kellan, Sr., 2B/P: Batted .370 with 10 doubles, 10 RBIs, 27 runs and 34 steals. Was 3-0 on the mound with two saves and a 2.29 ERA; Maverick Sobczak, Sr., SS: Batted .406 with eight doubles, two triples, three homers, 24 RBIs and 30 runs. Was also a strong defensive player at shortstop.

FILLMORE CENTRAL/LANESBORO

Peyton Olson, Sr., 3B: .356, 10 doubles, two homers, 25 RBIs, 21 runs; Cooper Ferrie, Sr., RF/P: .281, three doubles, one triple, four RBIs, 11 runs. 4-3 record, 2.96 ERA, 44 K’s in 47 1⁄3 innings; Jacob Mandelko, Jr., LF: .344, five doubles, one triple, 19 RBIs, 21 runs; Ty Sexton, Sr., P/OF: .312, three doubles, one triple, 19 RBIs, 24 runs, 4-1 record, 6.79 ERA; Dillon O’Connor, Sr., C: .319, three doubles, one triple, one homer, 24 RBIs, 28 runs; Bryce Corson, Sr., SS: .319, five doubles, 13 RBIs, 42 runs; Gunner Benson, SR, CF: .319, one double, one homer, 13 RBIs, 18 runs, 4-2 record, 5.98 ERA.

GMLOK

Connor Munson, Sr., P/2B: Named All-SEC.

GOODHUE

Adam Poncelet, Sr., CF: Excelled in center field and batted .291 with five doubles, a home run, five RBIs and seven runs scored. Will play D-I football at University of North Dakota.

HOUSTON

Conner Porter, Sr., 1B: Named All-SEC.

JOHN MARSHALL

Nolan Wayne, Soph., 2B/SS: Batted .380 and struck out just four times in 81 plate appearances. Had three doubles, eight RBIs and 16 runs scored; Ethan Loos, Jr., SS/P: Batted .310 with four doubles, a homer, 19 RBIs and 12 runs. Also posted a 1.91 ERA with one save in 11 innings on the mound.

KASSON-MANTORVILLE

Spencer Anderson, Jr., P: Had a 3-2 record with a 1.98 ERA.

LAKE CITY

Riley Forbes, Sr., C: Excellent defensive catcher and he batted .346 with four doubles and 12 RBIs. He will play baseball at RCTC; Parker Rodman, Sr., 1B: Batted .326 with a double, two triples, one homer, nine runs and eight RBIs. Plans to join the Marines.

LOURDES

Nick Bowron, Soph., INF: Was All-HVL and had a Section 1AA-best .610 on-base percentage. Batted .353 with a double, triple, homer, 16 runs and four RBIs as he was pitched around a lot; Aidan Jahns, Sr., CF/P: Batted .280 with a triple, three RBIs and nine runs while going 1-1 as a pitcher with a 3.56 ERA.

LYLE/AUSTIN PACELLI

Landon Meyer,Soph., 1B: Batted .333 with three doubles, 21 RBIs and 32 runs; Mac Nelson, Sr., SS/P: Batted .306 with five doubles, two triples, two homers, 27 RBIs and 30 runs scored. Was 1-1 on the mound with a 2.63 ERA; Jake Truckenmiller, Sr., OF/P: Batted .238 with five doubles, two triples, 17 RBIs and 21 runs. Was 3-0 with two saves on the mound with a 1.00 ERA.

MABEL-CANTON

Cayden Tollefsrud, Jr., C/P/SS: An All-SEC selection, he batted .381 with 27 runs and 23 steals with six doubles and eight RBIs. Was 3-4 on the mound with a 5.38 ERA; Jordan Larson, Sr., P/3B: Was All-SEC as he went 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA on the mound while batting .259 with four doubles, 15 RBIs and 10 runs scored; Tyler Larson, Soph., 3B/C/P: HM All-SEC, he led the team with 26 RBIs while hitting .324 with one double, 14 runs and 12 steals.

MAYO

Ethan LaBrash, Jr., 1B: Batted .356 with an .848 OPS, had three doubles, 17 RBIs and nine runs; Kasey Carlson, Sr., P: The right-hander posted a 3-2 record with a 4.02 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 40 innings. Will play college baseball at St. Mary’s College; Chase Gasner, Jr., C/P: Batted .275 with two doubles, 15 RBIs and six runs scored. Was 4-0 on the mound with two saves and a 0.79 ERA in just 17 ⅔ innings.

PINE ISLAND

Brandon Week, Soph., P/OF: Batted .367 with five doubles, a homer, eight RBIs, 22 runs and 10 steals while hitting lead-off. A co-staff ace on the mound, he went 4-2 with a save, 2.86 ERA and 56 K’s; Nick Bauer, Jr., P/CF/SS/3B: Hit .304 with four doubles, a triple, 11 RBIs, 14 runs and 10 steals. A co-staff ace on the mound, he went 4-2 with two saves, a 2.68 ERA and 71 K’s in 41 ⅔ innings.

PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE

Nolan Welke, Soph.: He batted .411 with four doubles, two triples, three homers, 13 RBIs, 22 runs and 16 steals. Was also 3-1 on the mound with a 1.91 ERA.

RED WING

Reid Hartmann, Jr., C: All-Big Nine and All-Section 1AAA. He batted .292 with a .919 OPS, two triples, a home run, 18 RBIs and also threw out nine base runners from behind plate; Tyler Rodgers, Sr., LF: All-Section 1AAA, Honorable Mention All-Big 9 Nine. Batted .319, with an .875 OPS, two triples, 29 runs and 17 steals. Will play baseball at Bethany Lutheran College; Lou DeJong, Sr., DH: All-Section 1AAA, HM All-Big 9 Nine. Batted .288 with 10 RBIs and 16 runs; Will Jacobson, Jr., P/OF: HM All-Big 9 Nine. Had a 3-2 record on the mound with a 2.08 ERA while striking out 49 in 40 1/3 innings.

ST. CHARLES

Carson Sanders, Sr.: Batted .333 with a .902 OPS, seven doubles, 17 RBIs and 11 runs scored; Tytan Small, Sr: Batted .357 with a 1.157 OPS, three doubles, six triples, two RBIs and 17 runs.

SOUTHLAND

Travis Kirtz, Jr., 1B/P: Repeat All-Southeast Conference selection; Riley Jax, Jr., P: Repeat All-SEC selection; Jack Bruggeman, Jr., DH/C/OF: All-SEC selection; Tyson Stevens, Soph., 2B/P: Repeat All-SEC selection; Gavin Nelsen, Jr., SS: All-SEC selection.

SPRING GROVE

Jaxon Strinmoen, Jr., 1B: All-Southeast Conference. Batted .429 with six doubles, one homer, 19 RBIs, 20 runs and 14 steals; Elijah Solum, Jr., CF: All-Southeast Conference. Batted .412 with four doubles, one homer, 10 RBIs, 12 runs and 10 steals. Only played in 11 games and missed the last 10 after tearing his ACL; Caleb Griffin, Sr., P/IF: All-Southeast Conference. Batted .306 with five doubles, one triple, five RBIs, 20 runs and 13 steals. On the mound was 1-4, with a 3.30 ERA and 66 K’s in 40 ⅓ innings; Brandon Jahnke, Soph., P/3B: All-Southeast Conference. Batted .279 with seven doubles, 15 RBIs and six runs. Was 4-3 on the mound with a 1.83 ERA and 44 K’s in 42 innings; Ezra Griffin, Soph., C: HM All-Southeast Conference. Batted .317 with four doubles, two triples, one homer and 17 RBIs; Ty Cleven, Sr., P: 4-0 record with a 1.91 ERA and 42 K’s in 25 ⅔ innings.

STEWARTVILLE

Alex Hebl, Sr., 2B: All-Section 1AAA, he batted .375 with four doubles, seven RBIs, 24 runs and 17 steals; Colton Parker, Sr., INF/P: Batted .338 with seven doubles, 24 RBIs, 13 runs and 20 steals and on the mound was 5-2 with a 3.57 ERA. He will play football at Wisconsin-Stout; Brady Pickett, Sr., OF: Batted .269 with three doubles, nine RBIs, 20 runs scored and 14 steals. He will play junior college baseball at Minnesota West Community College.

WABASHA-KELLOGG

Ryan Hartert, Jr., 1B/3B: Missed 10 games due to injury, but batted .500 with three doubles, a triple, 13 RBIs, six runs, five steals and a 1.254 OPs.

ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA

Jack Krier, Jr., SS: Batted .333 with five doubles, a triple, eight RBIs, 23 runs and 12 steals; Hunter Streit, Jr., OF: Batted .352 with four doubles, a homer, 18 RBIs and 11 runs; Hudson Ohm, Fr., P/OF: Was 4-2 on the mound with a 2.51 ERA with 46 K’s in 39 innings. Batted .191 with a double, seven runs and seven RBIs; Kaleb Lochner, Jr., CF/P: Batted .207 with a double, 11 RBIs and eight runs while the lefty was 4-2 on the mound with a 1.73 ERA.