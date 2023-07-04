Meet the 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Golf Team

ROCHESTER — Isaac Ahn, Jake Fishbaugher and Colton Rich didn't play in the same meet at all during the high school season.

But the trio of southeastern Minnesota boys golf standouts are all on the same team now: They're the leaders of the 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Golf Team. They also made choosing a Boys Golfer of the Year incredibly difficult.

Here's a look at the All-Area Teams, with an eight-player First Team, an eight-player Second Team and a lengthy honorable mention list:

FIRST TEAM

GOLFER OF THE YEAR

Mayo sophomore Isaac Ahn watches his drive during the Section 1AAA boys golf meet on May 31, 2023, at The Jewel in Lake City. Ahn and teammate Tim Sexton tied for 17th place this week at the Class AAA state meet at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids. Contributed photo / Laura Mae's photography

ISAAC AHN

Soph. • Mayo

Steady, consistent, reliable. Ahn played 10 rounds for the Spartans this spring. His high round: 75. His low round: 71. … Had a season scoring average of 73.0, the best in southeastern Minnesota. … Shot 72-74–146 to finish tied for third place in the Section 1AAA meet at The Jewel in Lake City. … Followed that with a 75-73–148 at the Class AAA state meet at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids, placing 17th in the state. … A two-time All-Area First Team selection, Ahn placed 10th at the state meet in 2022. … Shot 71 twice this season, in back-to-back rounds on back-to-back days, first at The Jewel in Lake City on May 15, then at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club in Albert Lea on May 16. In the latter round, Ahn made just one bogey, as well as two birdies and 15 pars.

Lourdes' Colton Rich hits his ball on the 10th hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

COLTON RICH

Soph. • Lourdes

Two-time Section 1AA medalist. Won this year’s section meet by shooting 74-76–150 at Northern Hills in Rochester on May 30-31. … Hiawatha Valley League medalist with a 71 at Northern Hills. … Placed 10th at the Class AA state meet (74-76–150). … Tied for fourth place at the Rochester All-City Invitational (77). … A two-time All-Area First Team golfer. … One of three finalists considered for PB All-Area Player of the Year, along with Isaac Ahn and Jake Fishbaugher. … Shot in the 70s in all 12 rounds this season. Had a low round of 70 (twice) and a high of 79. … Had a 73.8 scoring average for the season, the second-best in southeastern Minnesota.

JAKE FISHBAUGHER

Senior • Fillmore Central

Had a fantastic finish to a stellar high school career, ending as the Class A state runner-up. He shot 73-68 to place second in the state. … His final-round 68 at Pebble Creek in Becker was his best round of his senior year. … Had a 75.5 scoring average this season, the third-best in southeastern Minnesota. … Medalist at the Section 1A meet May 30-31 at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester (78-73–151). It was his second consecutive victory at a Section meet. … Tied for fourth at the Three Rivers Conference championships (84). … Plans to walk on to the golf team at Florida Gulf Coast University, where he’ll pursue a PGA Golf Management degree. … A two-time First Team selection for the Post Bulletin’s All-Area Team. … One of three golfers in the running for PB All-Area Golfer of the Year, along with Mayo’s Isaac Ahn and Lourdes’ Colton Rich.

La Crescent-Hokah's Ryan Nutter chips onto the 12th hole green of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

RYAN NUTTER

Soph. • La Crescent-Hokah

Three Rivers Conference medalist had the fourth-best scoring average in southeastern Minnesota in 2023, a 75.8. … Shot 76 to win the TRC championship meet. … Placed third in the Section 1AA meet (73-77–150). … Had the best finish among Section 1 golfers at the Class AA state meet, tying for fifth place by shooting 75-73–148. … Opened the 2023 season with his best round of the year, a sizzling 3-under-par 67 at the Stewartville Invitational at Willow Creek Golf Course in Rochester. His round that day included four consecutive birdies and five overall. … A two-time Post Bulletin All-Area First Team player.

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Michael Scripture tees off during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

MICHAEL SCRIPTURE

Senior • PIZM

After helping Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa win the Class AA state championship a year ago, Scripture helped the Wildcats get back to state for a third consecutive season. He shot 75-76–151 to place fourth at the Section 1AA meet on May 30-31. … Shot 79-73–152 to tie for 16th place at the Class AA state meet on June 13-14 at The Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan. … Tied for fourth at the Hiawatha Valley League championships (77). … Finished the season with a 75.9 scoring average in 13 rounds. … Had a season-best round of 72, and 12 of his 13 rounds this spring were in the 70s. … A two-time All-Area First Team golfer.

Stewartville's Caleb Jannsen chips onto the first hole green of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

CALEB JANNSEN

Junior • Stewartville

Tied for 12th at the Section 1AA meet, shooting 77-79–156 at Northern Hills in Rochester on May 30-31, finishing just three shots out of a state-meet spot. … Averaged 77.2 per 18 holes this season. … Runner-up at the Hiawatha Valley League championships (75). … Consistently shot in the 70s; shot between 75-79 in 12 of his 14 rounds, with a pair of 82s mixed in. … Was a Second Team All-Area selection last year, when he placed fourth in the section and was runner-up at the HVL meet.

TIM SEXTON

Soph. • Mayo

His 77.3 scoring average was the seventh-best among boys golfers in southeastern Minnesota and the third-best among Rochester golfers. … Helped Mayo qualify for the Class AAA state meet for the first time in more than 20 years. Shot 74-74 at state, at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids, to tie for 17th place. … Placed 16th at the Section 1AAA meet (76-78–154). … Finished sixth in the Big Nine Conference meet, with a 76. … Was the medalist at The Jewel Invitational in Lake City on May 15, shooting a season-low round of 68, a round that included five birdies. … Eleven of his 14 rounds this spring were in the 60s or 70s.

Lake City's Braxton Berlin tees off on the 12th hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

BRAXTON BERLIN

Soph. • Lake City

Berlin qualified for the Class AA state meet by defeating Lake City teammate Noah Wallerich in a playoff for the final berth from Section 1AA. … Shot 79-79–158 to tie for 33rd at state, at The Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan. … Tied with Wallerich for seventh place at the section meet (72-81–153). … Tied for fourth at the Hiawatha Valley League championships (77). … Shot in the 70s in 11 of 14 meets this season, with a low round of 71. … Had a season scoring average of 77.6.

SECOND TEAM

• Jacob Shamblin (Senior, Century): Overall season scoring average of 77.9 was among the 10 best in southeastern Minnesota this spring. … Medalist at the Big Nine Conference meet on May 22 at Mississippi National Golf Links, shooting an even-par 71, with three birdies and 12 pars. … Tied for fifth place at the Section 1AAA meet (72-76–148), but lost a three-way playoff for a trip to state. … Tied for runner-up at the Rochester All-City Invitational with teammate Shawn Erickson.

Century's Shawn Erickson chips the ball during an All City boys golf invite on May 18, 2022, at Soldiers Field in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo

• Shawn Erickson (Senior, Century): The Panthers’ standout is a Second Team All-Area pick for a second straight year. … Had a 77.9 scoring average, shooting in the 70s in 11 of his 16 rounds. … Tied for 11th at the Big Nine Conference meet (78). … Tied for runner-up at the Rochester All-City Invitational with teammate Jacob Shamblin. … Tied for 12th at the Section 1AAA meet (76-77–153).

• Brennan Weckwerth (Fresh., Century): Had a 78.1 average this season, including a low round of 73. … Medalist at the Rochester All-City Invitational (75). … Shot a 75 in the Big Nine Conference meet to place fifth. … Placed ninth at the Section 1AAA meet (74-75–149).

• Mikkel Norby (Junior, Mayo): Helped Mayo qualify for Class AAA state meet by shooting 77-71–148 at the Section 1AAA meet, good for fifth place. … Tied for seventh at the Big Nine Conference meet (77). … Tied for sixth in the Rochester All-City Invitational (78). … Had a 78.6 average. … His second round 71 at the section meet was his low round of the season.

• Jacob Brown (Senior, Mayo): One of four Mayo golfers who averaged in the 70s this season (78.8). … Tied for seventh at the Big Nine Conference meet (77) and placed 21st at the Section 1AAA meet (74-81–155). … Helped the Spartans qualify for the Class AAA state meet, where he shot 87-76–163.

Stewartville's John Becker watches the ball after teeing off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota. Post Bulletin file photo

• John Becker (Senior, Stewartville): Shot in the 70s in 10 of 15 rounds this spring and averaged a score of 78.8 for the season. … Shot 77 to tie for fourth at the Hiawatha Valley League championships. … Placed 16th at the Section 1AA meet (78-80–156). … Was an honorable mention selection on last year’s All-Area Team.

• Noah Wallerich (Senior, Lake City): Shot 80-73–153 at Section 1AA meet to tie for seventh place, but lost in a playoff for a trip to state, to teammate Braxton Berlin. … Tied for ninth at the HVL meet with a 79. … Had a 79.0 scoring average, with a low round of 72.

• Austin Walker (Fresh., Stewartville): Played 15 rounds this spring, finishing all of them between 75-84, with an average of 79.2. … Tied for 12th at Section 1AA meet (77-79–156). … Shot 81 at the Hiawatha Valley League meet to tie for 15th.

HONORABLE MENTION

• Austin: So. Cale Tupy; Fr. Isaac Anderson; Fr. Elijah Krueger.

• Byron: Sr. Trent Hanson; Jr. Noah Amundson (Class AA state meet qualifier).

• Cannon Falls: So. Bravin Myrvold; Sr. Jack Freeburg.

• Century: So. Ryker Hansen; Jr. Bo Bondy; 8th Boston Collins.

• Chatfield: 8th Carson Harstad.

• Fillmore Central: Jr. Luke Hellickson (Class A state meet qualifier); So. Anthony Kiehne (Class A state meet qualifier); So. Aiden Arnold (Class A state meet qualifier); 8th Brody Srsen (Class A state meet qualifier).

• Hayfield: Sr. Sam Tucker (T15 Class A state meet); Jr. Ty Bronson; So. Kolton Fiedler.

John Marshall's Brock Clarey tees off during an All City boys golf invite on May 18, 2022, at Soldiers Field in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo

• John Marshall: So. Brock Clarey; Sr. Graham Freed; Sr. Mason Decker; Sr. Cody Ahlstrom; So. Ole Fevold.

• Kasson-Mantorville: Jr. Matthew Justice.

• La Crescent-Hokah: Jr. Wyatt Farrell; Sr. Ben Kerska; Jr. Wyatt Krzoska.

• Lanesboro: Sr. Hayden Lawstuen (T32 Class A state meet; Southeast Conference medalist); 8th Jack Brogle (T49 Class A state meet); Jr. Kaden Stettler.

• Lourdes: Sr. Alex Olson; Jr. Jack Bowron; Jr. Tommy Karau.

• Mayo: Jr. Will Smith (Class AAA state meet qualifier); Jr. Dylan Maday (Class AAA state meet qualifier).

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Joe Scripture chips the ball during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

• Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Sr. Joseph Scripture (T48 Class AA state meet); So. Collin Fogarty (T48 Class AA state meet); Jr. Cameron Bruns (Class AA state meet qualifier); Jr. Garett Sperber (T55 Class AA state meet); Fr. Josh Scripture (Class AA state meet qualifier).

• Red Wing: Sr. John Ahrens (T55 Class AA state meet); Jr. Jacob Quade.

• Southland: Sr. Cohen Wiste; Jr. Nicholas Edland (T15 Class A state meet); Sr. Cale Wehrenberg.

• Stewartville: So. Parker Wangen; Jr. Garrett Norton; Fr. Carson Jannsen.

• Triton: Sr. Zack Bodenstab; Sr. Riley Freiderich; Sr. Jude Gosse.