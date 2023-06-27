Meet the 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Track and Field Team

The boys 2023 track-and-field season was loaded with strong performance and star athletes.

There was a batch of them, too, who went from relatively unknown in the sport to among the state's best. Red Wing sprinter Thomas Lamkin, Caledonia/Spring Grove high jumper Tysen Grinde and St. Charles' hurdler Chris Hilton come first to mind. All three made huge splashes in the state meet after having never been there previously.

Lamkin, Grinde and Hilton are some of the athletes who highlight our 2023 All-Area Track-and-Field Team.

SPRINTERS

(100, 200, 400)

THOMAS LAMKIN

Red Wing, Junior

Noteworthy: Lamkin stormed onto the scene this season. After having never reached the state meet before, he won the Class AA state 100 title (10.65) and seemed in line to win the 200 until pulling his hamstring with about 80 meters to go. Lamkin was barely off the Class AA state-meet record of 10.60. His top 100 time this season was 10.65, his top 200 time 21.54.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s RJ Sylak smiles after winning the boys 200-meter state title during the Class A track-and-field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minn. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

RJ SYLAK

Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Senior

Noteworthy: After finishing third at state in the 100 and fifth in the 200 in 2022, Sylak won the 200 and the 400 this year. It was the first season that Sylak put much into the 400. Season-best times were done at the state meet, 22.08 in the 200 and 49.20 in the 400.

Winona’s Brayden Draheim wins the 400-meter race during the Class AA track-and-field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minn. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

BRAYDEN DRAHEIM

Winona, senior

Noteworthy: Draheim used the state meet to show what he’s capable of. After turning in a strong but not necessarily head-turning season, he turned a bunch of heads in the state meet with a 48.44 time in the 400, good for a Class AA state championship.

MIDDLE, LONG DISTANCE

(800, 1,600, 3,200)

RYAN GWALTNEY

Mayo, Junior

Noteworthy: Gwaltney had the best time in the Rochester area this season in the 1,600 (4:21.58) and the 3,200 (9:33.44). The senior finished 13th at state in the 3,200.

Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton’s Jayce Kiehne competes in the boys 800-meter run during the state Class A track and field finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

JAYCE KIEHNE

Lanesboro/Fillmore Central, junior

Noteworthy: Kiehne finished third at the state meet in the 800. His 1:57.00 clocking was the best in the Rochester area this year. Kiehne was fifth at state in the 800 as a sophomore.

Century runner Aaron Zhao competes in the 1,600 at the Big Nine Conference track-and-field meet this season. Contributed / Eric Gahr

AARON ZHAO

Century, junior

Noteworthy: Zhao is a different choice here as he didn’t advance to state in any event. But his times stack up against almost everyone in the Rochester area. The junior ran a 4:21.29 1,600, a 1:59.59 800 and mixed in a nice 52.14 400 this season. Prediction: He’ll get to state in something next year.

HURDLES

(110, 300)

Mayo's Carter Holcomb finishes the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.12 during the Rochester All-City Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

CARTER HOLCOMB

Mayo, junior

Noteworthy: Holcomb kept getting better and better, culminating with him landing personal bests and school records in the 110 and 300 hurdles at the state meet. His 38.61 time in the 300s was good for third place at state, his 14.55 in the 110s good for sixth. He also reached the state meet in the long jump and went 22 feet this season.

St. Charles' Chris Hilton won the 300-meter high hurdles at the Section 1A track-and-field finals Thursday at Paul Giel Field in Winona. Contributed / Jerry Olson

CHRIS HILTON

St. Charles, sophomore

Noteworthy: Hilton’s potential as a track-and-field athlete seems limitless. Fast, strong, smooth and long-legged over the hurdles, the sophomore was second at state in both the 110s (14.85) and 300s (39.12). It was Hilton’s first time at state. He’s also an excellent triple jumper (fifth at state).

Pine Island’s CJ Tree looks to high-five St. Croix Luther’s Griffin Paulsen after competing in the boys 300-meter hurdles during the Class A boys and girls track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minn.. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

CJ TREE

Pine Island, junior

Noteworthy: Tree’s best times this season were 40.46 in the 300 hurdles and 16.20 in the 110s. His 40.46 landed him a seventh-place in the Class A track-and-field meet.

THROWS

(Discus, shot put)

Stewartville’s Torasbjorn Lunaas prepares to throw in the boys discus during the Class AA track-and-field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minn. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

TOR LUNAAS

Stewartville, senior

Noteworthy: It’s tough to find anyone who put more into his craft than Lunaas, who’s turned track-and-field into a nearly year-round venture, including trips to the University of Minnesota over the winter to work on his throws. It all paid off nicely. Lunaas set a Class AA state-meet record this season in the discus, his winning throw traveling 174-feet-11. He was also good for a 54-10 1/2 shot put distance this season, tops in the Rochester area.

Stewartville's Peyton Byrne competes in the boys shot put relay varsity event during the Tiger Relays Track and Field Meet on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

PEYTON BYRNE

Stewartville, senior

Noteworthy: Byrne operated on a bad knee the last one-third of the season. That didn’t stop him from tying his season best shot put distance in the state meet. He heaved it 54-feet-8, good for a Class AA state championship. Byrne will play football in the fall at Winona State University.

JUMPS

(High jump, long jump, triple jump)

ADAM MYREN

Mayo, junior

Noteworthy: Myren has hopes of high jumping in the 6-10 range as a senior, which would be a school record. This year he “settled” for a season-best clearance of 6-8. In the state meet, he went 6-7, giving Mayo its second straight high jump champion. Yaih Marial won it for Mayo in 2022.

Mayo’s Adam Myren competes in the boys high jump during the Class AAA track-and-field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minn. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

TYSEN GRINDE

Caledonia/Spring Grove, senior

Noteworthy: Grinde was best known as a football and basketball star at Spring Grove. But he gave track and field a try this year and quickly made himself a star there, too. Grinde cleared 6-6 at the state meet, making him the Class A champion.

Stewartville’s Carter Anderson competes in the boys high jump during the Class AA track-and-field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minn. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

CARTER ANDERSON

Stewartville, junior

Noteworthy: Anderson didn’t get a state title this year after winning the high jump as a sophomore. But he was still outstanding all season. Anderson high jumped 6-6 this year and triple jumped 43-4 1/4. The latter came in the state meet and was good for a second-place Class AA medal.

POLE VAULT

Nathan Nelson

Century, senior

Noteworthy: One guy stands alone here and not only in the Rochester area, but all time in the state. Nelson made a big name for himself on June 10, sailing a winning 16-1 at state, the best vault ever at the Minnesota state meet. He beat the previous mark of 16 feet, set last year by Pine Island’s Jarod White. Nelson will compete in track and field at the University of Wisconsin in the fall.

Century's Nathan Nelson during pole vault at the All City track meet hosted by John Marshall on May 20, 2022. The senior vaulted 16-1 at the 2023 state meet, a new meet record. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin file photo

Sam Knox

Pine Island, senior

Noteworthy; The ending was disappointing for Knox (failing to place in the state meet), but not much else was. Knox took off the last one-third of the season, going from vaults in the 13-foot range to topping out at 14-6 in his sub-section meet.