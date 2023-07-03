Meet the 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Girls Golf Team

ROCHESTER — The girls golf teams from Lake City and Fillmore Central finished as state runners-up in Class AA and A, respectively, this past season. So it's no surprise that the Tigers and Falcons both had some of the best individual players in southeastern Minnesota.

Those programs are also well-represented on the second annual Post Bulletin All-Area Girls Golf Team.

To demonstrate the increasing depth of talent in the area, close to 50 golfers from the area finished with an 18-hole scoring average of better than 100. They are all part of this year's All-Area Team, which features an eight-player First Team, an eight-player Second Team and a lengthy honorable mention list:

FIRST TEAM

2023 GOLFER OF THE YEAR

ADVERTISEMENT

Lake City's Jordana Windhorst Knudsen tees off during the Minnesota Golf Association's Women's Amateur Championship at Rochester Golf and Country Club on Friday, July 29, 2022. Windhorst Knudsen won her second consecutive Section 1AA individual championship last month and led Lake City to the Class AA high school state meet for a third straight season. Post Bulletin file photo

JORDANA WINDHORST KNUDSEN

Junior • Lake City

The three-time defending Section 1AA individual medalist had by far the best scoring average in southeastern Minnesota in 2023 — 76.8. … Helped the Tigers to a runner-up finish at the Class AA state meet by shooting 75-82–157 to tie for eighth place. … Won a third straight section individual title (71-78–159) on May 31. … Had a low round this season of 3-under 69, and shot in the 60s or 70s in 11 of 15 rounds (her high score this season was an 82). … Excelled off the tee (hit 62.6% of fairways per round) and on approaches (hit 10.6 greens in regulation per round). … The two-time Post Bulletin Golfer of the Year is being recruited by college programs at all levels. … Competed in two prestigious junior golf events last week, placing sixth at the Chaska Junior Invitational and competing on the 12-player Team Minnesota, which tied Team Wisconsin in the annual Minnesota/Wisconsin Cup, a Ryder Cup-style event for the best young players from those states.

ELLA MATZKE

Junior • Lake City

The Tigers’ junior and multi-sport standout had the third-best scoring average in southeastern Minnesota this spring (81.9). … She tied teammate Jordana Windhorst Knudsen for eighth place at the Class AA state meet (82-75–157), as Lake City finished as the Class AA state runner-up. … Helped the Tigers win their third consecutive Section 1AA championship by shooting 81-83–164 to finish third individually in the section meet. … Tied for seventh at the Hiawatha Valley League meet (88). … Shot in the 70s or 80s in 15 of her 16 rounds this season, including five rounds in the 70s. … Her final round of the season, her 75 in the second round at state, was her best round of the year. … A repeat pick for the PB All-Area First Team.

CALIE DOCKTER

Junior • Byron

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bears’ veteran had an outstanding season and an outstanding postseason run. … Had an 82.5 scoring average for the season overall, and an 80.5 average in five postseason rounds. … Dockter was the medalist at the Hiawatha Valley League meet, shooting a 78 – including three birdies and nine pars – at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester on May 22. … She followed that by shooting 84-79–163 to finish as the runner-up at the Section 1AA meet at Northern Hills. … Helped Byron finish as the runner-up at the HVL and Section 1AA meets. … Shot 79-82–161 to tie for 15th place in the 88-golfer field at the Class AA state meet. … Seventeen of her 18 rounds this season were in the 70s or 80s, with a low round of 74 at the Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa Invitational on May 10. … Was a Second Team All-Area selection in 2022.

Lake City's Emma Berge watches her ball during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

EMMA BERGE

Senior • Lake City

A three-year mainstay in the Tigers’ lineup and a Minnesota State University, Mankato commit, Berge had the fourth-best scoring average in southeastern Minnesota this season (83.4). … Named to the 2023 Minnesota Miss Golf Watch List. … Berge is a three-time state meet qualifier and finished in the top 25 in all three of those trips — she tied for 20th as a sophomore in 2021, tied for 11th last year as a junior, and tied for 25th this year (82-85–167). … Shot a season-low round of 78 on April 27 at the Mount Frontenac Invitational, placing fourth individually and helping the Tigers win the meet. … Shot in the 70s or 80s in 15 of her 16 rounds this spring. … Shot an 85 at Northern Hills in Rochester on May 22 to place third in the Hiawatha Valley League championships. … A week later, shot 84-82–166 to place fourth in the Section 1AA meet, which the Tigers won. … A repeat member of the All-Area First Team.

Lourdes' Ellie Leise watches after teeing off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

ELLIE LEISE

Junior • Lourdes

Among the best in southeastern Minnesota all season, Leise had an 84.4 scoring average in her junior season. … Had an 18-hole best score of 4-over-par 76 this season, and a nine-hole best of 1-over 37. … Her 76 was good for medalist honors at the Rochester All-City Girls Invitational on May 19 at Eastwood Golf Course. … Tied for eighth place at the Section 1AA meet (88-85–173) at Northern Hills in Rochester, to qualify for the state meet for a second consecutive season. … Placed 28th at the Class AA state meet, in a field of 88 players, shooting 83-86–169. She had four birdies and 17 pars over her two rounds at state.

Fillmore Central's Courtney Hershberger chips the ball during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

COURTNEY HERSHBERGER

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior • Fillmore Central

The Falcons’ top player had an outstanding end to her senior season and her stellar high school career. She was the medalist at the Three Rivers Conference meet (83) and the Section 1A meet (80-82–162) and the runner-up at the Class A state meet (81-83–164). … Every 18-hole round she shot this season was in the low 80s (one 80, one 81, one 82 and three 83s). Her 9-hole scores were all in the low to mid-40s. … Had a season scoring average of 85.2, which she boosted to an 81.8 average over five postseason rounds. … She helped Fillmore Central reach the Class A state meet as a team for the ninth consecutive season. The Falcons finished as the state runner-up, just one shot back of Lac qui Parle Valley. … Finished her career as a three-time Section 1A medalist, an incredible feat for someone who didn’t begin golfing until she was in eighth grade. … A two-time First Team All-Area selection.

AILANI THIRAVONG

Eighth Grade • Austin

A two-time Post Bulletin First Team All-Area golfer, Thiravong had another sensational season in 2023, as just an eighth-grader. … Her overall scoring average of 85.2 was seventh-best among southeastern Minnesota golfers this spring. … Tied for seventh at the Big Nine Conference meet (83), then narrowly missed qualifying for the Class AAA state meet, shooting 89-93–182 at the Section 1AAA meet to place 14th. … Shot a season-low round of 73, including five birdies, on May 16 at the Austin Country Club in a dual meet against Red Wing. … Shot in the 70s or 80s in 10 of her 14 rounds this season.

MARIN KELLER

Junior • Winona

The lone golfer from the Post Bulletin’s coverage area to qualify for the Class AAA girls state meet. … Keller’s postseason scoring average of 86.0 mirrored her overall average for the year, 86.1. … A two-time Post Bulletin All-Area Team golfer, Keller is making her first appearance on the First Team. … Shot 81-93–174 at the Section 1AAA meet on May 30 and June 1 at Cannon Golf Club in Cannon Falls to qualify for state. … Tied for 39th in the 88-golfer field at the Class AAA state meet, shooting 83-83–166. … Tied for 16th at the Big Nine Conference meet (90). … Shot her season-best round of 79 at The Jewel Invitational in Lake City on May 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

SECOND TEAM

• Brooke Bee (Senior, Lake City): One of 16 golfers named to the Minnesota Miss Golf watch list. … Runner-up at Hiawatha Valley League meet. … Had a season scoring average of 86.4. … Placed fifth at Section 1AA meet and tied for 58th at Class AA state meet. … Season-low round of 79.

• Rylee Finney (Junior, Byron): Finney finished her junior season in a strong fashion, placing 33rd at the Class AA state meet (175), sixth in Section 1AA (170) and 15th at the Hiawatha Valley League meet (95). … Had a season-best round of 78 and a scoring average of 87.7.

Mayo's Avery Meyer chips the ball during a girls golf invite on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

• Avery Meyer (Junior, Mayo): Meyer had another outstanding season with an 88.0 average. … Placed 16th in the Big Nine Conference championships (90). … Finished 10th at the Section 1AAA meet (83-95–178), just one shot out of making a playoff for the final spot in the state meet from the section. … Runner-up at the Rochester All-City Invitaitonal (81) on May 19 at Eastwood.

• Natalie Appel (Junior, Byron): All 16 rounds this season were in the 80s or low 90s. … Tied for fifth place at the Hiawatha Valley League championships (87). … Placed 15th at the Section 1AA meet (90-89–179), just six shots out of a state-meet qualifying spot.

• Mattie Mears (Soph., Lake City): The two-time Second Team All-Area player placed 14th in the Hiawatha Valley League meet, 20th in the Section 1AA meet and 32nd in the Class AA state meet. … Her first-round 83 at state was her best round of the season. … Had an 88.8 scoring average this season.

• Ava Fevold (Senior, John Marshall): Fevold ended her high school career on a high note, placing 11th at the Section 1AAA meet (90-89–179), five shots out of the a state meet spot. … Averaged 88.9 over 12 rounds. … Shot her low round of the season (81) in a dual meet against Mankato West on May 23 at Northern Hills in Rochester.

Stewartville's Rachel Boe chips the ball out of the sand trap during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

• Rachel Boe (Senior, Stewartville): Boe had a strong end to her Stewartville career, placing seventh at the Hiawatha Valley League meet (88) and tied for 15th at the Section 1AA meet (96-83–179). … Her final-round 83 was her second-best score of the season. … Shot her season-low round of 81 at The Jewel Invitational in Lake City on May 3, with two birdies and eight pars in the round.

• Lily Sullivan (Junior, St. Charles): Played well under pressure in the postseason, shooting 83 (her best 18-hole score of the year) in the final round of the Section 1AA meet. She placed eighth in the section (90-83–173) to qualify for state. … Placed 52nd at the Class AA state meet (91-92–183). … Had a season scoring average of 89.5.

ADVERTISEMENT

HONORABLE MENTION

• Austin: 8th Sydney Lewis; So. Izzy Sellers.

• Byron: So. Kyla Gordon.

• Caledonia: Sr. Miranda Schroeder; Sr. Elenore Milde.

• Cannon Falls: 8th Livia Tennessen; 8th Rachel LaVan.

• Century: Jr. Briar Daire.

• Chatfield: So. Mya Henry.

• Fillmore Central: Sr. Chloe Morem (14th at Class A state meet); So. Myleigh Scheevel (9th at Class A state meet); So. Lily Miller (T30 at Class A state meet); Jr. Aubrey Larson (17th at Class A state meet); So. Annika Mensink (T40 at Class A state meet).

• Hayfield: Fr. Carly Bronson; Sr. Avery Towey (T22 at Class A state meet); Jr. Kristen Watson (Class A state meet qualifier).

ADVERTISEMENT

• John Marshall: So. Claire Bogenrief; Jr. Bailey Glandon.

• Lake City: So. Kaitlin Schmidt (T49 at Class AA state meet).

• Lanesboro: Sr. Chloe Schnebly (Class A state meet qualifier).

• Lewiston-Altura: Sr. Halle McElmury.

• Mayo: Fr. Flora Bolster; Jr. Claire Nelson.

• Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa: So. Olivia Cordes (Class AA state meet qualifier); Fr. Neva Anderson; Jr. Anna Cylkowski; Fr. Cora Anderson.

• Red Wing: Fr. Hallie Johnson; Jr. Anna Deppe.

• Stewartville: Sr. Lauren Howe.

• Wabasha-Kellogg: Sr. Rachel Smith (T45 at Class A state meet).

PAST ALL-AREA TEAMS

2022 — The inaugural Post Bulletin All-Area Girls Golf Team