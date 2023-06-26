Meet the 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Girls Track and Field Team

A couple of cousins who were among the state's best sprinters, a high jumper who won her second straight state title, an eighth-grader who is already a state sprint champion, a basketball all-area player of the year who stormed to a state hurdles title, an all-around athletic star who capped her high school career by setting a Class AA state meet record in the triple jump and a girl who will go down as one of her school's best all-time athletes ending her career with two more state medals.

In order, Anika Reiland, Chantle Reiland, Annaka Forsberg, Taylor Kurtz, Haylie Strum, Olivia Walsh and Hannah Hanson leap out in our Post Bulletin All-Area Girls Track-and-Field Team. Here is our list:

SPRINTERS

(100, 200, 400)

GMLOKS’ Anika Reiland runs toward the finish line during the girls 4x200-meter race during the Class A track-and-field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minn. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

ANIKA REILAND

GMLOKS, senior

Noteworthy: Reiland didn’t get what she was looking for at the state meet, an individual title. She figured to win one in the 100 but was disqualified in the event at the Section 1A meet due to a false start. Reiland did manage a second-place state finish in the 200 (25.52) and led her team to its fifth-straight state championship in the 4x200 relay. Reiland’s 12.39 personal-best time in the 100 this season was tops in the Rochester area. Reiland will run at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in the fall.

Dover-Eyota’s Taylor Kurtz, right, edged past GMLOKS' Anika Reiland to win the Class A 200-meter state title on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minn. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

TAYLOR KURTZ

Dover-Eyota, eighth grade

Noteworthy: A year ago, as a seventh grader, Kurtz was injured and didn’t advance to the state meet. Healthy this season, she peaked to close the year and finished first in the 200 (25.47) at the state meet and second in the 100 (12.48). Kurtz’s season-best times were 12.48 in the 100 and 25.17 in the 200.

GMLOKS’ Chantle Reiland sprints to the girls 100-meter state title during the Class A track-and-field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minn. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

CHANTLE REILAND

GMLOKS, sophomore

Noteworthy: Reiland, cousin of GMLOKS star teammate Anika Reiland, went from landing third in the 100 at state last year (12.65) to winning it this season (12.48). She also was a key to GMLOKS winning its fifth straight state title in the 4x200 relay. Reiland also reached state in the 200, finishing ninth. Her season bests were 12.46 in the 100 and 25.32 in the 200.

MIDDLE, LONG DISTANCE

(800, 1,600, 3,200)

Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Katrina Sortland finishes the girls 800-meter race during the Class A track-and-field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minn. Sortland ended her career as a state champion. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

KATRINA SORTLAND

Zumbrota-Mazeppa, senior

Noteworthy: The senior — a regular the last number of years at the state meet — won her first individual title this year. She ran the 800 in 2:16.28 for a first-place state finish. Her season best in the race was 2:16.15, done in the state preliminaries.

ABIGAIL TRI

John Marshall, eighth grade

Noteworthy: Tri had the best 3,200 time in the Rochester area (11:05.53) and the second-best 1,600 time (5:13.40). Just an eighth-grader, she’s got four more high school years to compete.

NATASHA SORTLAND

Zumbrota-Maeppa, senior

Noteworthy: Twin sister of fellow distance-running star Katrina Sortland, Natasha has also forever shown excellence in the long races. She had the best 1,600 time (5:04.27) in the Rochester area and finished second at state in the race.

HURDLES

(110, 300)

Mayo’s Hannah Hanson competes in the girls 100-meter hurdles during the Class AAA track-and-field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minn. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

HANNAH HANSON

Mayo, senior

Noteworthy: Hanson reached the state meet three straight years, culminating with her finishing third in the 110 hurdles (14.24) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (44.53) this season. Her season bests in both events were 14.24 and 44.39, respectively. Hanson, also an excellent long jumper, will compete in the fall in volleyball and track and field at Division II Biola University in California.

Stewartville’s Haylie Strum smiles after running the girls 300-meter hurdles race during the Class AA track-and-field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minn. Strum finished as state champion. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

HAYLIE STRUM

Stewartville, senior

Noteworthy; Strum, the Post Bulletin All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year, was also one of the area’s finest track-and-field athletes this season. Strum won a state title in the 300 hurdles, doing it in a personal best 43.62. Strum will compete in basketball and track and field next school year at Division III Luther College.

La-Crescent-Hokah’s Emily Ludwig competes in the girls 100-meter hurdles during the Class A track-and-field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minn. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

EMILY LUDWIG

La Crescent-Hokah, senior

Noteworthy: Ludwig was the second-best 100 hurdlers racer this season in the Rochester area, with a personal-best time of 15.48. She ran that in the Class A state meet where she finished fifth. Her best in the 300 hurdles was 47.74.

THROWS

(Discus, shot put)

GMLOKS junior Lexy Foster shows off her first-place medal after winning the Class A state title in the shot put on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the state track-and-field meet at St. Michael-Albertville. Contributed / Maggie May

LEXY FOSTER

GMLOS, junior

Noteworthy: Foster was the best shot putter in the Rochester area and one of its top discus throwers. Foster won the state title in the shot put, heaving it 40-feet-1/4. She also had a discus throw of 129 feet, which was third best in the area.

ELISE JENSEN

Century, senior

Noteworthy: Jensen came up with a personal best and a state title this season, throwing the discus 149-8 at the state meet. Jensen threw it 142-2 in the Section 1AAA meet.

LAUREN ROTT

Plainview-Elgin-Millville, senior

Noteworthy: Rott picked up some nice momentum before she heads off to the University of St. Thomas in the fall where she will compete in track and field. She did it by accomplishing a lot at the state meet. Rott was third in the discus at state (125-4) and fourth in the shot put (38-6 1/4, a personal best). Rott’s personal best in the discus is 128-0.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Lauren Rott prepares to throw in the girls shot put during the Class AA track-and-field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minn. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

JUMPS

(High jump, long jump, triple jump)

ANNAKA FORSBERG

Blooming Prairie, junior

Noteworthy: Forsberg was a state qualifier in the high jump and the triple jump. In the high jump, she is a two-time state champion. She won it going 5-feet-6 as a sophomore and 5-4 this year. Forsberg cleared a personal-best 5-8 this season, doing it April 14 at a meet in Triton. In the triple jump, she cleared 36 feet in the state meet, good for sixth place.

Austin’s Olivia Walsh set a Class AA triple jump state-meet record on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minn. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

OLIVIA WALSH

Austin, senior

Noteworthy: All-around athletic star Walsh set a Class AA state record in the triple jump, going a winning 38-4 3/4. She is also an excellent high jumper and went 5-2 this season. Walsh will play basketball next school year at the University of Minnesota Crookston.

Paige Halder, junior

Noteworthy: Halder spent the last one-third of the season hobbled with an ankle sprain. But the junior, who’s one of the top all-around track-and-field athletes in the state, still cleared 5-4 this year in the high jump and 16-8 in the long jump. Halder is also one of Class AA’s top 400 runners.

POLE VAULT

Century's Madison Habberstad pole vaults a personal-record 11 feet during the Rochester All-City Track-and-Field Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Madison Habberstad, Century

Noteworthy: Also a top sprinter, Habberstad’s best individual event is the pole vault. The senior cleared 11 feet this season, including in the state meet. That provided her a ninth-place finish.

Stewartville's Meghan Urban competes in the girls pole vault relay varsity event during the Tiger Relays Track and Field Meet on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Meghan Urban, Stewartville

Noteworthy: Urban sailed 10-3 in the Section 1AA meet, which was a personal best. Urban went 10 feet in the state meet, which was good for 10th.