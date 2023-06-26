Meet the 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Girls Track and Field Team
Plenty of state champions and career star athletes on our 2023 track and field honor team.
A couple of cousins who were among the state's best sprinters, a high jumper who won her second straight state title, an eighth-grader who is already a state sprint champion, a basketball all-area player of the year who stormed to a state hurdles title, an all-around athletic star who capped her high school career by setting a Class AA state meet record in the triple jump and a girl who will go down as one of her school's best all-time athletes ending her career with two more state medals.
In order, Anika Reiland, Chantle Reiland, Annaka Forsberg, Taylor Kurtz, Haylie Strum, Olivia Walsh and Hannah Hanson leap out in our Post Bulletin All-Area Girls Track-and-Field Team. Here is our list:
SPRINTERS
(100, 200, 400)
ANIKA REILAND
GMLOKS, senior
Noteworthy: Reiland didn’t get what she was looking for at the state meet, an individual title. She figured to win one in the 100 but was disqualified in the event at the Section 1A meet due to a false start. Reiland did manage a second-place state finish in the 200 (25.52) and led her team to its fifth-straight state championship in the 4x200 relay. Reiland’s 12.39 personal-best time in the 100 this season was tops in the Rochester area. Reiland will run at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in the fall.
TAYLOR KURTZ
Dover-Eyota, eighth grade
Noteworthy: A year ago, as a seventh grader, Kurtz was injured and didn’t advance to the state meet. Healthy this season, she peaked to close the year and finished first in the 200 (25.47) at the state meet and second in the 100 (12.48). Kurtz’s season-best times were 12.48 in the 100 and 25.17 in the 200.
CHANTLE REILAND
GMLOKS, sophomore
Noteworthy: Reiland, cousin of GMLOKS star teammate Anika Reiland, went from landing third in the 100 at state last year (12.65) to winning it this season (12.48). She also was a key to GMLOKS winning its fifth straight state title in the 4x200 relay. Reiland also reached state in the 200, finishing ninth. Her season bests were 12.46 in the 100 and 25.32 in the 200.
MIDDLE, LONG DISTANCE
(800, 1,600, 3,200)
KATRINA SORTLAND
Zumbrota-Mazeppa, senior
Noteworthy: The senior — a regular the last number of years at the state meet — won her first individual title this year. She ran the 800 in 2:16.28 for a first-place state finish. Her season best in the race was 2:16.15, done in the state preliminaries.
ABIGAIL TRI
John Marshall, eighth grade
Noteworthy: Tri had the best 3,200 time in the Rochester area (11:05.53) and the second-best 1,600 time (5:13.40). Just an eighth-grader, she’s got four more high school years to compete.
NATASHA SORTLAND
Zumbrota-Maeppa, senior
Noteworthy: Twin sister of fellow distance-running star Katrina Sortland, Natasha has also forever shown excellence in the long races. She had the best 1,600 time (5:04.27) in the Rochester area and finished second at state in the race.
HURDLES
(110, 300)
HANNAH HANSON
Mayo, senior
Noteworthy: Hanson reached the state meet three straight years, culminating with her finishing third in the 110 hurdles (14.24) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (44.53) this season. Her season bests in both events were 14.24 and 44.39, respectively. Hanson, also an excellent long jumper, will compete in the fall in volleyball and track and field at Division II Biola University in California.
HAYLIE STRUM
Stewartville, senior
Noteworthy; Strum, the Post Bulletin All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year, was also one of the area’s finest track-and-field athletes this season. Strum won a state title in the 300 hurdles, doing it in a personal best 43.62. Strum will compete in basketball and track and field next school year at Division III Luther College.
EMILY LUDWIG
La Crescent-Hokah, senior
Noteworthy: Ludwig was the second-best 100 hurdlers racer this season in the Rochester area, with a personal-best time of 15.48. She ran that in the Class A state meet where she finished fifth. Her best in the 300 hurdles was 47.74.
THROWS
(Discus, shot put)
LEXY FOSTER
GMLOS, junior
Noteworthy: Foster was the best shot putter in the Rochester area and one of its top discus throwers. Foster won the state title in the shot put, heaving it 40-feet-1/4. She also had a discus throw of 129 feet, which was third best in the area.
ELISE JENSEN
Century, senior
Noteworthy: Jensen came up with a personal best and a state title this season, throwing the discus 149-8 at the state meet. Jensen threw it 142-2 in the Section 1AAA meet.
LAUREN ROTT
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, senior
Noteworthy: Rott picked up some nice momentum before she heads off to the University of St. Thomas in the fall where she will compete in track and field. She did it by accomplishing a lot at the state meet. Rott was third in the discus at state (125-4) and fourth in the shot put (38-6 1/4, a personal best). Rott’s personal best in the discus is 128-0.
JUMPS
(High jump, long jump, triple jump)
ANNAKA FORSBERG
Blooming Prairie, junior
Noteworthy: Forsberg was a state qualifier in the high jump and the triple jump. In the high jump, she is a two-time state champion. She won it going 5-feet-6 as a sophomore and 5-4 this year. Forsberg cleared a personal-best 5-8 this season, doing it April 14 at a meet in Triton. In the triple jump, she cleared 36 feet in the state meet, good for sixth place.
OLIVIA WALSH
Austin, senior
Noteworthy: All-around athletic star Walsh set a Class AA state record in the triple jump, going a winning 38-4 3/4. She is also an excellent high jumper and went 5-2 this season. Walsh will play basketball next school year at the University of Minnesota Crookston.
Paige Halder, junior
Noteworthy: Halder spent the last one-third of the season hobbled with an ankle sprain. But the junior, who’s one of the top all-around track-and-field athletes in the state, still cleared 5-4 this year in the high jump and 16-8 in the long jump. Halder is also one of Class AA’s top 400 runners.
POLE VAULT
Madison Habberstad, Century
Noteworthy: Also a top sprinter, Habberstad’s best individual event is the pole vault. The senior cleared 11 feet this season, including in the state meet. That provided her a ninth-place finish.
Meghan Urban, Stewartville
Noteworthy: Urban sailed 10-3 in the Section 1AA meet, which was a personal best. Urban went 10 feet in the state meet, which was good for 10th.
