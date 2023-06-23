Meet the 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Softball Team

ROCHESTER — Once again, southeastern Minnesota prep softball players delivered a spring to remember. It resulted in many teams enjoying successful seasons, leading to many area individuals earning plenty of accolades.

Here is the 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Softball Team with 11 players on each the first- and second-teams followed by an honorable mention. The teams were picked based on recommendations from area coaches.

First team

GRACE BURINGA

St. Charles • Senior • Catcher

The 2023 Post Bulletin Softball Player of the Year, Buringa was picked by many area coaches as the best two-way player around. At the plate, she was considered the toughest out around with the senior producing video game-like numbers from the lead-off spot. She led the Saints with an eye-popping .526 batting average, finishing with a whopping 51 hits in 97 at-bats — 15 of which went for extra bases. She had more walks (12) and stolen bases (8) than strikeouts (7) and was a menace throughout the postseason. She was just as good behind the dish, catching every game for the Class AA runner-up. She was named Class AA First-Team All-State, All-Section 1AA, All-Three Rivers and was named to the Class AA state tournament team.

MAKAYLA STEFFES

Winona • Senior • Pitcher/SS

The Saint Mary’s University (Winona) commit started her senior season with a pair of no-hitters. Turns out it was the start of another impressive season. Steffes finished 12-0 with two saves, leading the state with a 0.43 ERA by allowing just five earned runs in 81 ⅔ innings. She finished with 111 strikeouts and gave up just 32 hits, holding opponents to a .113 batting average. She also played a great shortstop and was just as good at the plate. She hit .473 with 38 runs scored and 32 RBIs from the lead-off spot. She had 10 doubles, two triples and three homers. She was a finalist for Ms. Softball, finalist for MN Gatorade Player of the Year, and is a now a two-time Class AAA First-Team All-State performer, three-time All-Section 1AAA and three-time All-Big Nine. In the end, she will go down as one of the most decorated in program history, holding school records in runs scored, batting average (.471), stolen bases (43), win percentage in the circle (.890), wins (41) and career ERA (0.99).

“Makayla Steffes is simply one of the absolute best softball players in the State, either pitching, hitting, running the bases, or playing defense,” coach Mitch Grossell said. “Makayla is a fierce competitor who no one will ever out work or out hustle.”

BRENNA KOEPPEL

St. Charles • Senior • Pitcher

Buringa’s battery mate, Koeppel, was just as important for the Saints' run to the Class AA title game. She finished with a 1.10 ERA with 235 strikeouts to just 27 walks, while pitching 165 of the Saints’ 176 innings this year. She tossed multiple no-hitters on the year, including in the Section 1AA championship against Dover-Eyota to send the Saints to their second state tournament appearance. The senior right-hander was named Class AA First-Team All-State, All-Section, All-Three Rivers and was named to the Class AA state tournament team.

AVA HAMSUND

Winona • Senior • Pitcher/1B

The lefty teamed up with Steffes the last three seasons to give the Winhawks arguably the best one, two pitching duo in the state. The Gustavus Adolphus College commit finished 9-3 with a 0.81 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP in 69 ⅓ innings. She finished with a career record of 22-5 and a 1.00 ERA. At the plate, she was just as good, if not better. She had 43 hits in 89 at-bats (.483 avg.) with 27 RBIs and an OBP of .515.

“The sweetest swing you will find,” Grossell said.

MACY BOROWSKI

Byron • Senior • Pitcher

Borowski did a little bit of everything for a Byron team that reached the Section 1AAA championship. The Brown University commit’s fastball was one of the best around and resulted in multiple no-hitters and a perfect game against Austin in the Section 1AAA playoffs. She also homered in that game as was also a theme this season. Class AAA All-State First-Team, All-Section 1AAA, All-HVL and was selected for the MFCA All-Star Game.

CAMRYN KOVARS

Zumbrota-Mazeppa • Junior • 1B/pitcher

Another two-way standout, Kovars was named to the Class AA First-Team All-State team after producing for a Zumbrota-Mazeppa squad that earned one of two No. 1 seeds in Section 1AA. Kovars delivered often for the Cougars in both the circle and at the plate. She was also named All-Section 1AA and All-HVL.

TIEGAN MANCUSO

Mayo • Senior • OF

Known for her lightning speed, Mancuso showed she has some power to go along with it. The Winona State University commit finished with a 1.277 OPS to go along with a .516 average and an incredible .600 OBP. She was once again perfect in stolen base attempts, going 24-for-24. She finished with 29 runs scored en route to being named a Class AAAA All-State Honorable Mention as well as an All-Big Nine and All-Section 1AAAA performer.

CARTER RAYMOND

Randolph • Sophomore • Pitcher

Raymond’s numbers are done right ridiculous. She went 23-2 with a 0.69 ERA, allowing just 15 earned runs in 152 innings in the circle for the Section 4A champion Rockets. She finished with 256 strikeouts to just eight walks. With the bat, she hit .517 with 45 hits and 43 RBIs. She struck out just six times in 87 at-bats. Gopher Conference Player of the Year, Class A First-Team All-State, All-Section 1A, Class A All-Tournament Team.

CALLEIGH RICHARDS

Kasson-Mantorville • Junior • Catcher

Richards had a great sophomore year, but took it to another level as a junior. She hit .532 with a .630 OBP to go along with three home runs and 17 RBIs for the KoMets. She often displayed a powerful arm and good speed as well. It led her to being named Class AAA First-Team All-State, All-Section 1AAA and All-HVL.

Lourdes’ Allison Ritter (5) bats during a softball game against Pine Island on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

ALLISON RITTER

Lourdes • Senior • CF

Ritter was the only senior from Rochester and one of 22 seniors to be selected for the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Star Game. The College of St. Benedict commit was the leader of a young team, hitting .333 with a .437 OBP and a .533 slugging. She smacked a pair of home runs and stole 16 bases. All-Section 1AA, All-HVL, All-State Academic. “Allison is one whom every coach would want on their team,” coach Becky Macken said. “A selfless leader who has been a captain for 2 years, leading a young group that can be challenging at times. She is patient, kind and leads by example, giving her team all she has and making no excuses. An exceptionally intelligent student with a high softball I.Q. Moved from the infield to the outfield this year and proved to be a talented all-around player.”

MORGAN ERICKSON

Century • Junior • Pitcher

Erickson garnered some Player of the Year consideration because as Lourdes coach Macken said, she ‘often put (the Panthers) on her back.’ Erickson continually kept a young Panthers squad in the game with her effort in the circle. She tossed a perfect game with 12 strikeouts against Lakeville South in the Section 1AAAA opener. Her offensive game took off as well this year. All-Section 1AAAA, All-Big Nine.

Second team

MACY MCNALLY

Winona • Senior • Catcher

Like Steffes, McNally will go down as one of the best to play for the Winhawks. The Gustavus Adolphus commit was named to the Class AAA First-Team All-State team for the second consecutive year after hitting .510 with 49 hits and 33 runs scored. She struck out just three times in 96 at-bats. Defensively, she had just five passed balls in 100 games of catching throughout her career and also tossed out over 50% of attempted base-stealers. Holds program record for career hits and is tied with Steffes for most career steals. Three-time All-Section 1AAAA and three-time All-Big Nine.

St. Charles’ Makadyn Gust (7) reacts after scoring a run during a Subsection 1AA softball game against Winona Cotter on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at City Park in St. Charles. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

MAKADYN GUST

St. Charles • Junior • CF

The perfect No. 2 hitter, it was often Buringa and Gust that kick-started the St. Charles offense. She hit close to .400 and had seven sacrifice bunts, while striking out just three times all year. One of the fastest players around, Gust swiped 21 bags on the year and consistently showed off that speed in centerfield, becoming one of the best outfielders in the area. She was named All-Section 1AA and All-Three Rivers.

MYA OMDAHL

St. Charles • Junior • SS

Omdahl was solid all season for the Saints, but really found her groove in the postseason — highlighted by a two triple, one double and four RBI day in the Class AA state semifinals. Overall, she hit .415 with 15 extra base hits and a team-best 31 RBIs. The junior was also terrific in the field, displaying soft hands and a strong arm. In the end, she was named a Class AA All-State Honorable Mention and was All-Section 1AA and All-Three Rivers. She has the chance to play at the next level with Division II schools recruiting her.

ELLA BABCOCK

Kasson-Mantorville • Senior • Pitcher

The senior Babcock was solid in the circle and at the plate for the KoMets. She earned 12 wins, striking out 175 in 134 1/3 innings with a 2.76 ERA. She hit .333 at the plate with a pair of homers and 10 RBIs. All-HVL.

OLIVIA BECKMAN

Houston • Senior • 3B/1B

Beckman was one of 22 seniors across the state to be selected to play in the MFCA All-Star Game after hitting for a .516 average with 33 hits, 30 RBIs for the Hurricanes. She scored 21 runs and finished with 11 extra base hits en route to being named Class A First-Team All-State and All-Section 1A. She also earned Academic All-State honors.

LANEY WEIS

Southland • Eighth-grade • Pitcher

The middle-schooler burst onto the scene this year for the Rebels. Weis went 18-3, striking out 235 with a 1.19 ERA in 117 2/3 innings pitched. She allowed just 59 hits on the season. With the stick, Weiss hit .355 with a .467 OBP. Class A All-State Second-Team, All-Section 1A, All-SEC.

CHEYENNE JONES

Pine Island • Senior • SS

The daughter of head coach Kim Jones, Cheyenne once again had a stellar year, collecting her second consecutive .455-plus batting average. The Grand View University commit finished with a .460 average — hitting .522 with runners in scoring position — a .591 OBP, a .620 slugging and an OPS 1.211. She had 10 steals as well. All-HVL, All-Section 1AA.

CLAIRE SPRINGER

Chatfield • Senior • Pitcher

The UW-La Crosse commit was key in the Gophers run to a Class AA title as a junior and kept things going her senior year. She produced both offensively and in the circle getting picked for the MFCA All-Star Game. Class AA Second-Team All-State, All-Section 1AA and All-Three Rivers.

Winona Cotter’s Madison Hazelton (7) delivers a pitch during a Subsection 1AA softball game against St. Charles on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at City Park in St. Charles. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

MADISON HAZELTON

Winona Cotter • Junior • Pitcher

It’s hard to believe that Hazelton still has another year left in her already stellar prep career. This past year she went 14-3 with a 1.55 ERA and 167 strikeouts in the circle for the Ramblers, who had just one senior on the team. She was also great at the dish, hitting .468 with eight doubles. She earned Class AA Second-Team All-State honors for the second consecutive year and is now a three-time All-Three Rivers Conference performer. “A complete player,” coach Pat Bowlin said.

KARLY PETER

Plainview-Elgin-Millville • Freshman • 2B

Peter had a freshman year to remember. She set the single season school record for batting average (.588) and OBP (.641). She was named Class AA All-State Honorable Mention and All-Three Rivers. Expect to see her name a lot in the coming seasons.

MACY LEMBKE

Blooming Prairie • Junior • SS

The junior shortstop is right up there with Mancuso and Gust with being the fastest players in the area. Lembke swiped 36 bases — second most in program history — and scored 33 runs, while hitting for a .539 average with 18 RBIs. She was a Class AA All-State Honorable Mention.

Honorable Mention

Blooming Prairie: Shawntee Snyder, Jr., 3B (.463 avg., .863 slugging, program record five home runs, 11 doubles, 30 RBIs).

Caledonia: Paige Klug, Sr., (All-Section 1AA)

Cannon Falls: Izzy Pagel, Sr., SS (.466 avg., .524 OBP All-Section 1AA, All-HVL); Avery Rustad, So., RF (.444 avg. 23 RBIs, All-HVL).

Chatfield: Kara Goetzinger, Sr., (MFCA All-Star, All-Three Rivers); Alexis Hinckley, Jr., (All-Section 1AA)

Dover-Eyota: Miranda Palmby, So., (All-Section 1AA); Kegen Coulson, Jr.,

Goodhue: Karli Zetah, Sr., Catcher/SS (.398 avg., 25 steals, 21 runs, Class A All-State Honorable Mention, Saint Mary’s commit).

GMLOK: Lucie Voigt, Jr., SS (All-Section 1AA, All-SEC)

Houston: Emily Botcher, So., SS (.509 avg., 28 RBIs, All-Section 1A, All-SEC); Lilly Carr, Sr., P (10-3, 2.46 ERA, two-time All-SEC).

La Crescent-Hokah: Kelsey Kiesau, Sr. (All-Section 1AA); Molly Bills, Sr., (All-Section 1AA); Kinlee Grattan, Jr.

Lake City: Kylie Mann, So., (All-Section 1AA).

Lewiston-Altura: Olivia Barkeim, Sr., (All-Section 1AA).

Kasson-Mantorville: Aubrey Grover, Sr., C/IF (.384, 4 HR, 26 RBIs).

PEM: Skylar Beckel, Sr., OF (All-Three Rivers, All-Section 1AA, .377 avg. 14 steals).

Mayo: Alexa Carlstrom, Jr., P/IF (.484 avg., .547 OBP, 20 RBIs, 13 doubles, All-Big Nine); Olivia McNallan, Jr., 2B (.375 BA, .444 OBP, .956 fielding %).

Pine Island: Ella Sorum, Sr., catcher (.379 avg. 16 RBIs, All-HVL honorable mention, Luther College commit).

Randolph: Carly Kimmes, Jr., SS (Class A First-Team All-State).

Schaeffer Academy: Linnea Ekbom, Jr., LF/3B (All-SEC).

Southland: Bria Nelson, Sr., CF (MFCA All-Star, two-time All-SEC).

St. Charles: Lauryn Delger, Sr., 3B (Class AA Second-Team All-State, All-Section 1AA, All-Three Rivers, 16 doubles).

Stewartville: Sydney Klar, Fr., P (7-3, 2.25 ERA , 77 K’s in 74 ⅔ innings, hit .364); Alayna Leighton, Sr., CF (.423 avg., 21 runs scored, All-HVL, committed to Iowa Lakes Community College).

Triton: Gigi Lundi, So., SS (.305 avg.).

Wabasha-Kellogg: Lexi Metcalf, Fr., RF (.425 avg. 23 RBIs, 10 extra base hits with two homers, All-Section 1A); Eve Pavelka, 8th, 3B/P (.349 avg., 22 RBIs, All-Section 1A).

Winona: Olivia Poulin, Jr., OF (Class AAA Honorable Mention, .410 avg., 32 RBIs); Jillian Fitzgerald, So., INF/OF (.383 avg., 964 OPS).

Winona Cotter: Emilia Krage, Fr., Catcher (.404 avg. nine doubles, three home runs, 27 RBIs, All-Section 1AA, All-Three Rivers); Savy Repinski, Fr., 3B (.459 avg., .557 OBP, 28 runs, 14 steals, All-Section 1AA, All-Three Rivers).

Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Cora Ohm, Jr., P (All-Section 1AA, All-HVL)