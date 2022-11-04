Message received: Cannon Falls answers coach Huseth's call, starts fast to advance to Section 1AA title

ROCHESTER — Melissa Huseth knows a team with expectations can't just show up come postseason and expect to win.

That's what made the Cannon Falls volleyball team's quarterfinal match against Pine Island particularly frustrating for the Bombers head coach.

The No. 2 seeded Bombers came out flat, dropping the first set to the Panthers on Tuesday.

The Bombers went on to win the next three, but a wake-up call was needed and it was provided by Huseth.

"I said, 'We are in playoffs now, we cannot take breaks," Huseth said. "You have to play hard."

The message from Huseth was heard loud and clear by her players as the No. 2 seeded Bombers were impressive in sweeping No. 3 Chatfield 25-23, 25-20, 25-9 in a Section 1AA semifinal on Thursday night at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center.

The Bombers (24-7) will now take on No. 4 Caledonia — which upset top-seeded Zumbrota-Mazeppa in a five-set thriller the match before — at Noon on Saturday in the same place. Chatfield's stellar season comes to an end with a record of 26-3.

Cannon Falls is the Section 1AA defending champs, looking to now claim the program's second section title.

They will have that opportunity, thanks, in part, to having a bit of a chip on their shoulder.

"We 100% didn't like how we came out against Pine Island," standout hitter Madison Burr said. "Tonight, we were just really focused."

Burr shined throughout the night.

The height of the 6-foot-2 South Dakota State University commit was simply too tough for the Chatfield defense to handle all night.

The junior was able to hit over the Chatfield blockers time and time again.

Yet, the scrappy Gophers refused to give in, specifically sophomore Jaelyn LaPlante, who seemed to be on the receiving end of every hard spike. Her digs helped keep the Gophers afloat in that first set.

In fact, Chatfield was right in it until freshman Trindy Barkeim came down awkwardly on her leg in a 22-22 game. A key force early, the talented freshman and the Gophers second leading hitter wouldn't return.

With her out, the Bombers could turn their full attention to LaPlante. The Chatfield attack wasn't quite the same after that.

"Credit to Cannon Falls, they have a lot of experience," Chatfield coach Molly Thomas said. "We went out there and fought hard. I'm really proud of them. To lose Trindy like that during it, she was just so on fire, but we are young. We have time to do what we want to do."

The Bombers meanwhile, found their rhythm in the second set.

Freshman libero Falon Hepola continued to display poise beyond her years, keeping the offensive attack humming by constantly keeping the Chatfield middle blockers off-balanced.

She kept it moving from side-to-side as she made the right decision over and over to en route to 39 assists.

"She deals with the pressure so well," Burr said. "She doesn't lose her composure. She's so well put together and just knows who to get the ball to and when to get it to them."

Burr was often the beneficiary.

She finished with a team-best 16 kills, while teammate Kallie Johnson finished with 9 to go along with 9 digs.

But Huseth was most impressed with the play of the back line, especially Karsyn Winchell and Kyra Schoenfelder. Those two seemed to never let a ball hit the ground.

"Our girls went after everything," Huseth said. "A ball didn't drop without effort. It was fantastic. I couldn't have asked for anything more out of them tonight."

It now sets up a date with Caledonia for the right to go to state.

"It's exciting to be back there for sure," Burr said. "I think a lot of people said this was going to be a rebuilding year for us. I think a lot of us have proved everybody wrong."