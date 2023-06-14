Meyers pitches Cannon Falls into Class AA state semifinals: 'He just goes out and wins one pitch at a time'

ST. CLOUD — Jack Meyers has been money on the mound all season long for the Cannon Falls baseball team. And in the Class AA state quarterfinals on Tuesday in St. Cloud, the sophomore right-hander delivered once again.

Meyers pitched a two-hit complete game to help No. 5 seed Cannon Falls defeat No. 4 Holy Family Catholic 2-1. The victory moves the Bombers into the state semifinals against No. 1 Esko at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in St. Cloud.

“It feels really good, the first state win since 2012, I believe,” Meyers said. “So hopefully we can keep it rolling and win a couple of more.”

Meyers allowed a triple to the first hitter he faced in the bottom of the first and Holy Family then got a sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead. But Meyers would not allow another run.

“I just kind of forgot about that and moved on to the next pitch,” Meyers said. “The slider had more break than normal. Elliott (Nelson) had the scouting report at catcher so I was just throwing it where he told me to.”

“They score a run and he doesn’t get phased at all,” Cannon Falls coach Bucky Lindow said. “He just goes out and wins one pitch at a time.”

That is also the mindset of the entire Cannon Falls team.

“We just play one pitch at a time and stay positive,” Lindow admitted. “It’s a good formula, a good formula for life.”

Jack Meyers

Meyers is now 10-1 this season and his ERA dips to about 1.50. He has excelled all season, but has really come up big during the postseason, first in the Section 1AA tournament and now at state.

“We always do what we need to do to win the game,” Meyers said. “I was just throwing strikes and the defense made the plays.”

Meyers struck out eight and walked just one, but he still needed just 85 pitches to record 21 outs.

After allowing the triple in the first inning, he did not issue another hit until there was one out in the seventh inning. He did leave runners stranded at second base in both the third and fifth innings.

“Jack’s been dealing all year,” Nelson said. “No matter the situation, he always throws it in the strike zone. He’s really fun to catch.”

Jackson Ekstrom of Cannon Falls swings at pitch during Class AA baseball state quarterfinal play on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, against Holy Family Catholic. Cannon Falls won the game 2-1 to advance to the state semifinals. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Nelson drove in both runs for the Bombers while Jon Banks scored both runs. Banks doubled and scored on Nelson's single to right to tie the game in the top of the third.

“An inside fastball, I think I got jammed a little bit, but poked it over the first baseman’s head,” Nelson said. “And a hit's, a hit.”

In the fifth, Banks reached on an infield single, stole second, went to third on a throwing error and scored when Nelson dropped down a squeeze bunt for what proved to be the winning run.

“When we forced their defense to make plays, that really helped us a lot,” Nelson said.

The Bombers (22-5) have been fundamentally strong all season long, a common theme for a Lindow team over the years.

“We did some hit-and-runs, got some bunts down, got the squeeze,” Lindow said. “A fun day. Great kids and they believe in what they’re doing.”

The winner of the Cannon Falls and Esko state semifinal game will move to the Class AA state championship game on Friday at CHS Field in St. Paul. The loser will play in the third-place game later Wednesday afternoon in St. Cloud.

Cannon Falls 2, Holy Family 1

Cannon Falls#001#010#0#—#2#8#2

Holy Family#360#002#0#—#1#2#2

No. 5 Cannon Falls: Jack Meyers 2-for-4; Jadan Winchell 1-for-3; Ari Wells 2-for-2; Jon Banks 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 R; Elliott Nelson 1-for-2, 2 RBI. Pitcher: Jack Meyers (WP) 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K.

No. 4 Holy Family: Nick Jorissen 1-for-3, 1 3B, 1 R; Jamison Quinn 1 RBI; Johnny Hussey 1-for-3. Pitcher: Jamison Quinn (LP) 7 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K.

Cannon Falls defeats Holy Family 2-1 in Class AA baseball state quarterfinal game. Jack Meyers finshes with a 2-hitter. pic.twitter.com/5IGEZwEGfg — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) June 14, 2023