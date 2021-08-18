Michalak, Milene homer as Royals win tune-up game

Matteo Finocchi pitched four no-hit innings to start the game as the Rochester Royals defeated the Wanamingo Jacks 7-6 in amateur baseball on Tuesday night at Mayo Field in a tune-up game for both teams.

Both the Royals, in Class B, and the Jacks, in Class C, will play in the amateur baseball state tournament that begins this weekend.

Finocchi, the Royals' No. 2 starter, had pitched in the Section 1B series-clinching win over Hampton a week ago Sunday. The left-handed Finocchi (6-3) struck out five and walked two.

T Palmer Mickelson (5-2) pitched the fifth, six and seventh innings and allowed three unearned runs to pick up the win. Lefty Erik Thorvilson allowed three runs, one earned, over the final two innings.

Michael Michalak and Logan Milene both hit home runs for the Royals for the second straight game. Michalak hit a solo home run while Milene hit a three-run homer during a five-run third inning as the Royals built a 6-0 lead. Michalak and Milene both have hit six homers this season.

Alex Holets was the only player with multiple hits for the Royals. He went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Brevin Goetz went 1-for-3 with an RBI double. The Royals collected nine hits.

The Royals open the single-elimination portion of the state tournament as they face the Forest Lake Brewers at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Hamburg. The Royals (21-13) will enter the state tournament with a five-game winning streak.

Wanamingo has a first-round bye in the Class C state tournament and does not play this weekend. The Jacks play in the second round at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 in Waconia.