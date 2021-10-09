Mid-Southeast District football results

Rushford-Peterson 47, Randolph 8

RANDOLPH -- It was believed that Rushford-Peterson might get its first true test of the season as it took on Randolph.

Turned out there was no challenge at all for the Trojans who won 47-8 and moved to 6-0.

Quarterback Malachi Bunke threw for 158 yards and three touchdowns to pace R-P. Bunke also rushed for 53 yards. The top receiver for R-P was Grady Hengel, with six catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. Justin Ruberg had 76 yards receiving.

R-P led 33-0 at halftime.

Rushford-Peterson 47, Randolph 8

ADVERTISEMENT

Rushford-Peterson-13-20-12-2--47

Randolph-0-0-8-0--8

Fillmore Central 27, K-W 8

KENYON -- Chase Christianson had 166 yards passing and three touchdowns as Fillmore Central beat Kenyon-Wanamingo 27-8.

Alec Sikkink chipped in with 95 yards rushing on just 11 carries. He also led the team in receiving with 105 yards and two touchdowns.

Fillmore Central (5-1) led just 7-0 at halftime. But it scored twice in the third quarter to give it breathing room.

Kenyon-Wanamingo (2-4) had just 120 yards passing and 64 rushing.

Atlee Hershberger had a big game defensively for Fillmore Central with five solo tackles and three assists.

Fillmore Central 27, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8

ADVERTISEMENT

Fillmore Central-7-0-14-6--27

Kenyon-Wanamingo-0-0-0-0--8

Hayfield 28, Winona Cotter 26

The Ramblers (2-4 overall) scored with 50 seconds left after quarterback Tate Gilbertson found Ryan Tesch for the score but Hayfield (2-4) stopped the ensuing two-point attempt with 50 seconds left to seal the win.

The Vikings took a 28-20 lead when Ethan Pack hit Isaac Matti for 20-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and Karver Heydt ran in the two-point conversion. That came after Gilbertson tied it at 20 with a rushing touchdown.

Hayfield 28, Winona Cotter 26

Hayfield-6-14-8-0--28

Cotter-6-8-6-6--26