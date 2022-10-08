We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News reporting
Mid Southeast District football results for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

A scoreboard of football games.

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 07, 2022 09:48 PM
Rushford-Peterson 36, Randolph 28, OT

RUSHFORD — Grady Hengel ran for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass and threw for another TD as Rushford-Peterson slipped past Randolph 36-28 in overtime.

Hengel rushed for 46 yards and a score and he caught a TD pass from Riley Tesch. Hengel had two catches for 56 yards and he added a 1-yard TD toss to Dawson Bunke.

Tesch was 11-for-19 passing for 153 yards and a touchdown. Jonah Bunke rushed for 92 on 20 carries with two touchdowns. Jonah Bunke scored the winning touchdown with a 5-yard scoring run in overtime.

Randolph quarterback Evan Bennerotte was 10-for-20 passing for 212 yards and three touchdowns. Collin Otto had two catches for 106 yards and a TD. Jameson Exley and Tyson Cooreman also caught touchdown passes.

Charles Gustafson rushed for 143 yards on 19 carries with one touchdown.

Fillmore Central 41, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8

HARMONY — Dillon O'Conner had the Falcons (6-0) aerial attack firing on all cylinders with the quarterback tossing four touchdowns and 217 yards.

Three of those touchdowns went to Chase Christianson, who hauled in seven receptions for 83 yards and touchdowns of 21, 8 and 16 for No. 5 ranked Fillmore Central.

G-F-W 38, Blooming Prairie 20

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — G-F-W’s rushing attack proved to be the difference, wearing down the BP defense for 273 yards to outlast the Blossoms.

GFW averaged over five yards a carry.

Brady Kittelson completed 14 of his 27 passes for 200 yards and two touchdown passes. His favorite targets were Cade Christianson and Alex Lea with Christianson catching 110 yards on seven receptions and Lea finishing with 92 yards on six catches.

